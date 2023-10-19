Linde (LIN) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Linde (LIN) reached $370.14, with a -0.34% movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the gas supplier had lost 1.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 6.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Linde in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 26, 2023. On that day, Linde is projected to report earnings of $3.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.65 billion, down 1.62% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.01 per share and a revenue of $33.4 billion, representing changes of +14% and +0.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.16% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Linde is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Linde is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.29.

Meanwhile, LIN's PEG ratio is currently 2.53. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Chemical - Specialty industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, placing it within the bottom 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

