Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU) Has Announced A Dividend Of A$0.021

The board of Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.021 per share on the 19th of April. This will take the annual payment to 5.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Lindsay Australia's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Lindsay Australia's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 32.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 36%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.019 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Lindsay Australia has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 32% per annum. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Lindsay Australia could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Lindsay Australia's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Lindsay Australia is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lindsay Australia that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

