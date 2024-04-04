Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lindsay Australia:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = AU$61m ÷ (AU$542m - AU$166m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Lindsay Australia has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Transportation industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lindsay Australia compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Lindsay Australia .

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Lindsay Australia. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 102% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Lindsay Australia thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Lindsay Australia is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 266% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Lindsay Australia can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Lindsay Australia, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

