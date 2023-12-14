Lindsay Dudfield Spends AU$112k On Jindalee Lithium Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Lindsay Dudfield, the CEO & Executive Director of Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL) recently shelled out AU$112k to buy stock, at AU$1.40 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Jindalee Lithium Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Lindsay Dudfield is the biggest insider purchase of Jindalee Lithium shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.87. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Jindalee Lithium insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Jindalee Lithium Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Jindalee Lithium insiders own 38% of the company, worth about AU$21m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Jindalee Lithium Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Jindalee Lithium we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Jindalee Lithium (2 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

