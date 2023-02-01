U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

Lindsay Franke appointed as President, Ipsos North America Service Line Cluster Lead

3 min read

Franke will lead a group of businesses specializing in innovation and creative development

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, is pleased to announce that Lindsay Franke has been promoted to the position of President and Service Line Cluster Leader for North America. She will report to Lorenzo Larini, CEO, Ipsos North America.

Lindsay Franke
Lindsay Franke

Franke, an expert on advertising and brand strategy, has spent the last four years as an Executive Vice President and Service Line head for Creative Excellence. As President and Group Leader, she will oversee several complementary Ipsos practices, including Creative Excellence, Innovation and Online Communities, with a focus on the innovation, development, testing, and optimization space.

"Lindsay has pushed boundaries and driven meaningful change in how creative research is conducted and utilized across the industry," said Larini. "We are pleased to fill this important role with such a highly qualified candidate from within Ipsos, and trust that her leadership will help us provide insights that drive stronger ROI and maximized in-market effectiveness for Ipsos clients."

Since joining Ipsos, Franke has partnered with global organizations and Fortune 500 companies to develop and refine their creative strategies and brand communications. As the head of Creative Excellence, she helped launch Ipsos' revolutionary research capabilities, including Ipsos Creative Spark and Ipsos Creative Labs, to provide top global clients with cutting-edge insights.

Among her honours are an appointment to the ARF Board and a role as a sponsor and judge for the annual David Ogilvy Awards. Franke also led a partnership with Effie Worldwide, positioning Ipsos as the exclusive curators of the annual Effie Awards report.

Beyond her day-to day responsibilities, Franke is a thought leader and advocate for gender equality in the advertising industry. With Franke's leadership, Ipsos partnered with The Female Quotient, a platform to empower women in business, and became the first research member of ANA/SeeHer, a coalition of marketers and media owners committed to accurate gender portrayal and representation in advertising.

"By building teams that prioritize innovation and substance, Ipsos has changed the industry," Franke said. "I'm proud of that impact, and inspired to continue providing our clients with valuable human-oriented insights."

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lindsay-franke-appointed-as-president-ipsos-north-america-service-line-cluster-lead-301736447.html

SOURCE Ipsos

