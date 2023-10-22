Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.35

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 30th of November to $0.35. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.2%, which is below the industry average.

Lindsay's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Lindsay's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 17.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Lindsay Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.46, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Lindsay has impressed us by growing EPS at 28% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Lindsay Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Lindsay is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 4 Lindsay analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company.

