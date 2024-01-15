Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.35

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.35 per share on the 29th of February. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.1%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

See our latest analysis for Lindsay

Lindsay's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Lindsay's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 26.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Lindsay Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.46 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Lindsay has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 30% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Lindsay Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 5 Lindsay analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Lindsay not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.