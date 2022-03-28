Lindsay Sisk Promoted to Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Gable Tax Group, an International Sales Tax Practice

Gable Tax Group

Lindsay Sisk

Lindsay Sisk, COO, Gable Tax Group

PASADENA, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dena Oberst, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gable Tax Group, “The Sales Tax Gurus,” a global leader in the specialty sales tax consulting business, announced today the promotion of Lindsay Sisk to Chief Operating Officer and equity partner, effective April 1, 2022. Ms. Sisk joined the firm in 2017 as Senior Manager, and in 2020, was promoted to Vice President of Operations. As COO, she will be taking on a larger role at the firm, making day-to-day decisions regarding budgeting, tracking revenue and other financial aspects of the business.



“I’m proud to have Lindsay as a partner of my firm,” states Ms. Oberst, “She is very financially conscious and has been instrumental in building this practice as the demand for our sales tax specialty has grown. As COO, she will continue to run our day-to-day operations with a team of managers under her but will also take on more financial responsibilities in running our company. With Lindsay’s contributions, Gable Tax Group now services over 300 companies of various sizes, from small business to global firms, in the sales tax area.”

Gable Tax Group was founded by Dena Oberst, a sales tax expert with over 30 years of experience with Fortune 500 companies across many different industries. The firm is known for providing multi-state sales and use tax consulting and compliance services to businesses, across the U.S. and internationally, in compliance with the economic nexus laws. Since the Supreme Court’s Wayfair Decision in 2018, most states have implemented mandatory sales tax requirements for out-of-state and international companies that do business in their states. This has greatly affected e-commerce, both domestically and internationally.

Ms. Oberst adds, “Many international companies want to do business in the U.S., but due to the complexities of each state’s tax laws, they do not want to expose themselves to the risk of receiving fines or penalties if they don’t properly file their sales tax returns. The consequences can be harsh, amounting to a 10% or higher loss of profits for those who do not pay sales taxes, according to state - specific legislation. Most commonly, the economic nexus legislation requires taxpayers with 200 or more sales transactions or sales of $100,000 or more in a year, to register and collect sales tax in that jurisdiction. Therefore, it is inherent that sellers properly collect the sales tax from buyers and file each jurisdiction’s sales tax in a timely manner.”

Story continues

In 2021, Gable Tax Group experienced a 70% growth in their revenues due to the economic nexus laws now in place. A large portion of their business emanates from certified public accountants who seek Gable Tax Group’s expertise to help their clients avoid possible sales tax consequences.

Gable Tax Group provides free information to companies that do business in other states, helping them understand the sales tax requirements related to their businesses. “Once we do the nexus analysis,” states Ms. Oberst, “we then determine whether their products or services are taxable and advise them on how to set up their billing systems to capture the tax, register them with the states in which they have nexus, and file their monthly or quarterly sales tax returns.”

Gable Tax Group is located in Pasadena, California but does business across the U.S. and internationally. In March 2020, Dena Oberst was profiled in Women’s Millionaire Magazine about the Wayfair Decision and its effects on e-commerce businesses. In November 2019, she was a featured speaker on U.S. Sales Tax Law at the Accounting and Finance Show in Toronto, Canada. On the home front, she has spoken at several tax and accounting forums and Gable Tax Group has received the “Top Consultant Award” for 2019, 2020, and 2021 from the Pasadena Awards for its expertise and service.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

For more information, please contact:

Dena Oberst at: (888) 872-6579

Email:

dena.oberst@gable.tax

http://www.gabletaxgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6501c404-c336-437c-a582-8f96efda8a18



