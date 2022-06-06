U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,145.00
    +36.46 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,084.31
    +184.61 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,160.66
    +147.93 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.05
    -14.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.73
    +0.86 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.50
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.46 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    +0.0150 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2543
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8770
    +0.0170 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,408.65
    +1,712.89 (+5.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.60
    +6.04 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.43
    +96.48 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

LINDT'S NEW NON-DAIRY OATMILK OFFERING RECEIVES INNOVATIVE NEW PRODUCT AWARD AT THE 2022 SWEETS & SNACKS EXPO

·2 min read

The National Confectioners Association Recognizes the Recently Released Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Chocolate Bars 

CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindt & Sprüngli, a global leader in the premium chocolate sector for over 175 years, has been awarded the coveted Most Innovative New Product Award (Chocolate) at the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo for their first-ever non-dairy offering, the CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Chocolate Bars. The annual award is given to leading creative and innovative confectionery and snack products that entered the market in 2022. The winners were selected from more than 300 new candy and snack entries across thirteen categories judged on taste, packaging, innovation and salability.

Lindt New NON-DAIRY Oatmilk Offering Receives Innovative New Product Award at the 2022 Sweets &amp; Snacks Expo
Lindt New NON-DAIRY Oatmilk Offering Receives Innovative New Product Award at the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo

"Our consumers are at the heart of every Lindt chocolate product. We wanted to create a non-dairy, plant-based chocolate bar for them that was as smooth-melting as our premium milk chocolate, so they did not have to make compromises," said Neha Goel, Marketing Director at Lindt & Sprüngli. "We're honored to be recognized by our peers at the National Confectioners Association and can't wait to hear consumers' reactions as this new innovation rolls out nationwide."

The Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Chocolate Bars received the top award in the chocolate category. Available in two flavors – Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk and Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Salted Caramel, both varieties offer the irresistible taste, smoothness, and creamy texture that chocolate lovers have come to expect from the Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE portfolio, but without the dairy. The OatMilk comes from gluten-free oats. With these two new additions, Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk bars now provide consumers and plant-based enthusiasts with the first non-dairy, milk-style chocolate bar available at mass grocery retailers nationwide.

Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk and Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Salted Caramel are available online and at retailers nationwide in individually wrapped 3.5oz bars (SRP: $4.49). To learn more about Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk visit lindtusa.com. Visit www.sweetsandsnacks.com to learn more about the Sweets & Snacks Expo.

About Lindt & Sprüngli
Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 11 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 31 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops, as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.59 billion in 2021.

Contact:
Laura Libert
laura.libert@hkstrategies.com

Sweets &amp; Snacks 2022 Expo Logo
Sweets & Snacks 2022 Expo Logo
Lindt &amp; Sprüngli Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lindt &amp; Sprüngli Inc.)
Lindt & Sprüngli Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lindt & Sprüngli Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lindts-new-non-dairy-oatmilk-offering-receives-innovative-new-product-award-at-the-2022-sweets--snacks-expo-301561247.html

SOURCE Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Little cheer for Russian beer lovers as sanctions bite

    More than 100 days into what Russia calls a special military operation in Ukraine, foreign alcohol is still available in Moscow pubs, but the once ample reserves are dwindling. Many foreign companies have left Russia and shipping trade has plummeted, pressurising the economy and affecting the habits of Russians used to a lavish selection of foreign-made alcohol.

  • Best Places To Buy Food in Bulk This Summer

    How will you spend your summer? Hopefully it will be filled with long days at the beach or lake, rooftop parties, weekend getaways, potlucks and more. That all sounds like heaps of fun, but there's...

  • Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

    Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...

  • McDonald’s new summer menu includes halloumi fries and tiramisu McFlurry

    The fast-food chain has taken inspiration from the Mediterranean

  • Elon Musk Claims Twitter Is in ‘Material Breach’ of $44 Billion Deal Over Refusal to Provide Info on Fake Accounts

    Elon Musk slammed Twitter as “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and the company’s corresponding obligations)” under the billionaire’s $44 billion deal to acquire the company, because the social network is refusing to provide data backing up its claims about fake and spam accounts. Musk, who launched his takeover bid for Twitter in April, […]

  • Oil prices dip but stay close to $120/bbl after OPEC+ supply deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped on Monday after topping $120 a barrel as Saudi Arabia raised crude prices for July. Crude moved lower amid doubts that last week's decision by OPEC+ oil producers to boost their monthly output target would translate into a jump in output needed to ease tight supply. Brent crude was down 52 cents, or 0.4%, to $119.20 a barrel at 1240 GMT after touching an intraday high of $121.95.

  • McDonald's May Have a Fix for Its Biggest Menu Problem

    McDonald's may have a solution to a problem with producing one of its most popular taste treats.

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • The Week Ahead – Central Banks and US Inflation in Focus

    The RBA and the ECB deliver monetary policy decisions in the week ahead, with economic data from the Eurozone, China, and the US to also draw interest.

  • 10 Ways to Reduce Your 401(k) Taxes This Year

    How you take a 401(k) distribution can greatly impact your taxes. Read about 10 ways to help reduce the taxes you pay on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • Why Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundJohnson Faces UK Tory Leadership Vote as Party Anger Boils Over‘Team Transitory’ hasn’t given up hope of

  • Hard-Landing Dread Eclipses Brief Rally in Emerging Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The nascent rebound from a two-year low in emerging-market stocks is faltering on concern the Federal Reserve and other global policy makers will fail to orchestrate a soft landing for the world economy. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Reb

  • Why Is Bitcoin Volatile?

    Learn why Bitcoin's price fluctuates and about the factors that contribute to the wild price swings.

  • JetBlue Boosts Breakup Fee, Adds Cash Payment in Bid for Spirit

    (Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. improved its offer for Spirit Airlines Inc., boosting a breakup provision to $350 million and adding an upfront cash payment just days before shareholders will vote on a pending buyout agreement with Frontier Group Holdings Inc.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Rai

  • Hedge fund Elliott sues LME for $456 million over nickel trading halt

    HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates is suing the London Metal Exchange (LME) for $456 million for cancelling nickel trades after chaotic trading in March that forced the exchange to suspend its nickel market, the LME said on Monday. The legal action piles more pressure on the exchange, which is being probed by regulators and is struggling to restore trust and volumes in its nickel market. Elliott said the LME should not have halted trading and erased deals after prices more than doubled to over $100,000 a tonne in a matter of hours on March 8.

  • Is Salesforce A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Ramp Up Key To Revenue Growth

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • GSBA AND COMCAST RENEW RELIEF EFFORT FOR SMALL BUSINESSES WITH THIRD ROUND OF “READY FOR BUSINESS FUND”

    More than $200,000 in Grants are Available to Small Businesses Throughout Washington State

  • US Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolTo hear some of the chatter in financial