U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0692
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0050 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2340
    +0.2840 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,524.94
    -103.55 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.71
    +19.38 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.27 (-0.66%)
     

Linear Motion Systems Market is projected to Reach US$ 14.22 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period 2022-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·8 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, the linear motion systems market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth

Farmington, Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Linear Motion Systems Market Was Valued At USD 8.40 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach USD 14.22 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 7.80% From 2023 To 2030. Linear motion is when an object moves in one direction along the same axis without changing directions. Linear motion parts are small but have high-performance features like high speed, high precision, and the ability to work in harsh environments. The global market for linear motion systems is growing a lot and is expected to grow even more in the next few years. A linear motion system is a special machine used in a mechanical system to change rotary motion into linear motion. It moves things in a straight line and can be used for many things, like packaging, shipping, moving materials, and making things.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Linear Motion Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Each of these applications has different needs, so linear motion systems are split into two groups based on how many axes they have: single-axis linear motion systems and multi-axis linear motion systems. On the market for linear motion systems, manufacturers also sell systems that are ready to install and systems that are made to do specific jobs. These systems can also be automated to work with other automated systems in the factory. They are also very advanced pieces of machinery. Key players in the linear motion systems market use cutting-edge technologies to make their products more efficient and productive so they can stay in business.

Linear Motion Systems Market Recent Developments:

  • In May 2020, Rockwell Automation introduced the new iTRAK 5730 Small Frame Smart Track System (combines linear and rotary motion) that uses independent cart technology to support smart, flexible, and efficient machines. Independent cart technology offers many advantages over traditional gear, chain, and belt conveyors, including infinite machine flexibility, better traceability, and increased uptime.

  • In June 2021, Timken introduced new and improved SC actuators under the Roll-on brand. These products are aesthetically and functionally modified according to designers' needs to improve performance, simplify projects, and meet a variety of application requirements. Introducing the new vertical version of the SC series actuator.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-linear Pacific's motion systems market is expected to grow a lot because of more industrial work, better technology, more government spending on industrial automation systems, and the presence of big companies that sell these systems.
Several businesses are based in the area, such as those that make cars, drugs, food and drinks, and machines. In addition, there is a large semiconductor industry in the area. Also, the trend towards making things smaller in many application areas has led to a rise in the number of linear motion systems that are made.
The market will also be driven by the high use of linear actuators and other systems. China is in charge of the area because its electronics and car manufacturing industries are so big and because more and more people are using motion systems. The market being studied has a lot of room to grow because markets in other countries in the area, like India, are also growing quickly.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/115518/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

7.80% from 2023 to 2030

Market Size in 2022

USD 8.40 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 14.22 Billion

By Type

Linear Guides & Tables, Linear Drive System, (Roller Screws, Ball Screws), Actuators

By End User

Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Steel Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Others

By Companies

THK, NIPPON BEARING, Rollon, Bosch Rexroth, Schneider Electric Motion, Thomson, Lintech, SCHNEEBERGER, SKF, HepcoMotion, PBC Linear, and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Linear Motion Systems Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

In manufacturing, especially in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and semiconductors industries, product quality is one of the most important things to think about. The quality control department is an important part of every factory that makes things. As a result, manufacturing and packaging lines around the world are using a lot of automated linear motion products. Some manufacturers today focus on automating their processes well to cut down on production time and increase output. More industries want more fine-grained control over the things they make or the services they provide, which drives the need for quality inspection and automation.

Market Restraints:

Even though there is a lot of demand for linear motion in the manufacturing and packaging industries, it is still hard to use linear motion products in low-volume production. This is especially true for companies that only have one production line and make a small number of products. Because linear motion products are made to fit the needs of the user's application, the system always needs to be changed or reconfigured when the application changes.

Market Opportunity:

The engineers who design industrial automation and robotics applications use linear motion products to meet their needs. These products make robots smaller while making them more rigid and speeding up how fast they can work. Through partnerships, mergers, production expansions, and acquisitions, companies in the robotics industry can get a piece of the fast-growing linear movements in the manufacturing industry.

Market Challenge

Since a small mistake in a machine can cause the whole system to fail, industries are becoming more and more dependent on automated linear motion equipment. Skilled workers can help cut down on these failures. This will mean that more skilled technicians will be needed. In most industries, however, there aren't enough qualified engineers and maintenance workers to support and keep equipment in good shape.

Linear Motion Systems Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
THK, NIPPON BEARING, Rollon, Bosch Rexroth, Schneider Electric Motion, Thomson, Lintech, SCHNEEBERGER, SKF, HepcoMotion, PBC Linear, and Others.

By Type

  • Linear Guides & Tables

  • Linear Drive System

    • Roller Screws

    • Ball Screws

  • Actuators

By End-user

  • Automotive

  • Electronics & Semiconductor

  • Aerospace

  • Oil & Gas

  • Steel Manufacturing

  • Healthcare

  • Food & Beverages

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Iron Core Linear Motors Market – The Global Iron Core Linear Motors Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.5% From 2022 To 2030. Asia Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue and volume, accounting for over 60% share in 2021. This region is expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period. The European market is expected to grow at a faster rate than Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

  • Precision Electric Motors MarketThe global precision electric motor market is to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% and reach USD 181.89 Billion during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The market was valued at USD 106.45 Billion in 2022. The region is projected to hold the highest position in the market during the forecast period, at USD 37.77 billion in 2020. This is due to the rapid urbanization of the country which has increased the demand for precision power in India and China.

  • E Bike Motors MarketThe Global E-Bike Motor Market Was Valued At Around USD 2.5 Billion In 2022, And It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of About 4.2% During The Forecast Period (2022 – 2030). In terms of geography, the APAC region has been considered the market leader for the global E-Bike motors market and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period. China is expected to witness a higher growth rate in the global E-Bike motor market due to high sales of E-Bikes.

  • Electric Motors For Electric Vehicle MarketThe Global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market size was valued at USD 205.68 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1365.88 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2022 to 2030. Policies in Europe and China will boost the adoption of electric vehicles and, in turn, boost the massive growth of global electric motors in the electric vehicle market. Electrification of transportation systems in Europe and North America is also set to accelerate after 2020, driven by electric buses.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • The Supreme Court is about to hear a case that could upend protections Big Tech has enjoyed for years—and the internet may never be the same

    A Supreme Court hearing next week could shine a light on how Congress could clamp down on tech, and the future of free speech online.

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give Me More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Airbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions

    Slow German government export approvals are holding up Airbus Defence & Space defence exports worth several billions of euros, the company's chief executive said on Sunday, urging Berlin to speed up the process. He was referring to a 100-billion-euro ($107 billion) special fund set up last year to bring the military back up to scratch after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "Zeitenwende" or sea change in security policy days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • I Went Through a Lawsuit Settlement Recently. How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes?

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla said to consider buying Canadian miner Sigma Lithium: report

    MARKET PULSE Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is considering buying Canadian miner Sigma Lithium Corp. (CA:SGML) Bloomberg News reported late Friday, citing people familiar with the talks. Tesla has been talking with advisers about a potential bid, and Sigma Lithium is one of “multiple mining options” being explored, the report said.

  • Electricity grid delays sink plans for new fuel cell development centre

    One of Britain’s leading energy technology companies has been forced to shelve plans for a new development centre after being told it would take up to seven years to get connected to Britain’s power grid.

  • Britain’s energy market is blatantly rigged

    Profits made by British Gas owner Centrica have sparked widespread political outrage.

  • How Delayed Retirement Credits Can Affect Early Retirement

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. Delayed retirement benefits are a motivation to go as long as you can without tapping into your benefits. Consider working with a financial advisor as you weigh your choices on timing retirement.

  • Food Companies to Ex-Employees: Come Back, Please

    Some food retailers and manufacturers are trying to fill staffing gaps with their former workers, who typically require less training.

  • Sugar high: Candy is getting a lot more expensive

    Increases in the costs of labor, manufacturing, shipping, warehousing and energy, along with disruptions to the supply chain, have taken a toll on prices.

  • Text messages show Fox News hosts skeptical of 2020 stolen-election claims but fearful of alienating Trump faithful

    The pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell was "lying" about having evidence of election fraud, Fox personality Tucker Carlson told a producer on Nov. 16, 2020, according to an excerpt from a courtroom exhibit that remains under seal.

  • Amazon wants employees to return to the office in May

    Starting in May, Amazon will require employees to work out of the office at least three days per week.

  • AI Becomes Silicon Valley’s Next Buzzy Bandwagon as Crypto Boom Fizzles

    Trend-hoppers have moved from Web3 and blockchain to artificial intelligence. ‘The Venn diagram is a circle.’

  • Bitcoin Soars, Then Retreats. What’s Behind This Week’s Rollercoaster? What’s Ahead?

    Its Thursday retreat notwithstanding, bitcoin has surged about 13% over the past seven days. The spike reflects investor optimism, although macroeconomic concerns remain.

  • Brazil Supreme Court rules Bayer must return $252 million in GMO soy royalties

    Germany's Bayer has been ordered by Brazil's Supreme Court to return to Brazilian soybean farmers the royalties they were charged for a GMO soybean seed, the Mato Grosso farmer lobby Aprosoja-MT said in a statement on Friday. The Feb. 13 ruling by Supreme Court Justice Nunes Marques relates to a GMO technology commercially known as Intacta RR2 Pro, created by Monsanto, which was later acquired by Germany's Bayer.

  • HSBC Rift With Top Shareholder Ping An Goes Back Years

    Ping An, China’s largest insurer, requested a seat on the bank’s board and wanted to become its partner in new business ventures.

  • Luxury’s Golden Age Makes France the New Stock Market Winner

    (Bloomberg) -- French stocks are the breakout stars of 2023, fueled by the relentless momentum behind luxury-goods producers LVMH, Kering and Hermes International.Most Read from BloombergNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USAdani Credit Facilities Expose Collateral Web Full of Red FlagsBlinken Rebukes China’s Top Diplomat on Balloon, UkraineIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayThe benchmark CAC 40 Index is up 14% t

  • Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups

    The consumer fintech company is focused on helping people build credit and raised $30 million in June 2021. Addepar, which makes software to track investment performance, is also actively hiring with roughly 50 open roles across the U.S., UK and India (also, many roles have the option for remote work). 401(k) provider Human Interest, which recently increased total funding to $500 million, including an investment from BlackRock, has 23 open roles, including in engineering, product and revenue.