Linear Motion Systems Market is projected to Reach US$ 14.22 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period 2022-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, the linear motion systems market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth

Farmington, Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Linear Motion Systems Market Was Valued At USD 8.40 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach USD 14.22 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 7.80% From 2023 To 2030. Linear motion is when an object moves in one direction along the same axis without changing directions. Linear motion parts are small but have high-performance features like high speed, high precision, and the ability to work in harsh environments. The global market for linear motion systems is growing a lot and is expected to grow even more in the next few years. A linear motion system is a special machine used in a mechanical system to change rotary motion into linear motion. It moves things in a straight line and can be used for many things, like packaging, shipping, moving materials, and making things.

Each of these applications has different needs, so linear motion systems are split into two groups based on how many axes they have: single-axis linear motion systems and multi-axis linear motion systems. On the market for linear motion systems, manufacturers also sell systems that are ready to install and systems that are made to do specific jobs. These systems can also be automated to work with other automated systems in the factory. They are also very advanced pieces of machinery. Key players in the linear motion systems market use cutting-edge technologies to make their products more efficient and productive so they can stay in business.

Linear Motion Systems Market Recent Developments:

In May 2020, Rockwell Automation introduced the new iTRAK 5730 Small Frame Smart Track System (combines linear and rotary motion) that uses independent cart technology to support smart, flexible, and efficient machines. Independent cart technology offers many advantages over traditional gear, chain, and belt conveyors, including infinite machine flexibility, better traceability, and increased uptime.

In June 2021, Timken introduced new and improved SC actuators under the Roll-on brand. These products are aesthetically and functionally modified according to designers' needs to improve performance, simplify projects, and meet a variety of application requirements. Introducing the new vertical version of the SC series actuator.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-linear Pacific's motion systems market is expected to grow a lot because of more industrial work, better technology, more government spending on industrial automation systems, and the presence of big companies that sell these systems.

Several businesses are based in the area, such as those that make cars, drugs, food and drinks, and machines. In addition, there is a large semiconductor industry in the area. Also, the trend towards making things smaller in many application areas has led to a rise in the number of linear motion systems that are made.

The market will also be driven by the high use of linear actuators and other systems. China is in charge of the area because its electronics and car manufacturing industries are so big and because more and more people are using motion systems. The market being studied has a lot of room to grow because markets in other countries in the area, like India, are also growing quickly.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 7.80% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 8.40 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 14.22 Billion By Type Linear Guides & Tables, Linear Drive System, (Roller Screws, Ball Screws), Actuators By End User Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Steel Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Others By Companies THK, NIPPON BEARING, Rollon, Bosch Rexroth, Schneider Electric Motion, Thomson, Lintech, SCHNEEBERGER, SKF, HepcoMotion, PBC Linear, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Linear Motion Systems Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

In manufacturing, especially in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and semiconductors industries, product quality is one of the most important things to think about. The quality control department is an important part of every factory that makes things. As a result, manufacturing and packaging lines around the world are using a lot of automated linear motion products. Some manufacturers today focus on automating their processes well to cut down on production time and increase output. More industries want more fine-grained control over the things they make or the services they provide, which drives the need for quality inspection and automation.

Market Restraints:

Even though there is a lot of demand for linear motion in the manufacturing and packaging industries, it is still hard to use linear motion products in low-volume production. This is especially true for companies that only have one production line and make a small number of products. Because linear motion products are made to fit the needs of the user's application, the system always needs to be changed or reconfigured when the application changes.

Market Opportunity:

The engineers who design industrial automation and robotics applications use linear motion products to meet their needs. These products make robots smaller while making them more rigid and speeding up how fast they can work. Through partnerships, mergers, production expansions, and acquisitions, companies in the robotics industry can get a piece of the fast-growing linear movements in the manufacturing industry.

Market Challenge

Since a small mistake in a machine can cause the whole system to fail, industries are becoming more and more dependent on automated linear motion equipment. Skilled workers can help cut down on these failures. This will mean that more skilled technicians will be needed. In most industries, however, there aren't enough qualified engineers and maintenance workers to support and keep equipment in good shape.

Linear Motion Systems Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

THK, NIPPON BEARING, Rollon, Bosch Rexroth, Schneider Electric Motion, Thomson, Lintech, SCHNEEBERGER, SKF, HepcoMotion, PBC Linear, and Others.

By Type

Linear Guides & Tables

Linear Drive System Roller Screws Ball Screws

Actuators

By End-user

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Steel Manufacturing

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

