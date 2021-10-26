Linear Motion Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 833.33 mn from 2021 to 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The linear motion systems market size is expected to increase by USD 833.33 mn from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.22%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Linear Motion Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The linear motion systems market is segmented by application (material handling equipment, machine tools, robots, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The linear motion systems market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by an increase in demand for automated material handling in the industrial sector.

Linear Motion Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 833.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.20 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, Germany, Japan, US, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Bosch Rexroth AG, Hepco Holdings Ltd., Hiwin Technologies Corp., Nippon Thompson Co. Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., SCHNEEBERGER Group, Schneider Electric SE, The Timken Co., and THK Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

