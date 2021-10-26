U.S. markets open in 9 hours 22 minutes

Linear Motion Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 833.33 mn from 2021 to 2025 | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The linear motion systems market size is expected to increase by USD 833.33 mn from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.22%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Linear Motion Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The linear motion systems market is segmented by application (material handling equipment, machine tools, robots, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The linear motion systems market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by an increase in demand for automated material handling in the industrial sector.

The linear motion systems market covers the following areas:

Linear Motion Systems Market Sizing
Linear Motion Systems Market Forecast
Linear Motion Systems Market Analysis

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

  • Bosch Rexroth AG

  • Hepco Holdings Ltd.

  • Hiwin Technologies Corp.

  • Nippon Thompson Co. Ltd.

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • SCHNEEBERGER Group

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • The Timken Co.

  • THK Co. Ltd.

Related Reports:

  • Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market: The industrial planetary gearbox market has been segmented by end-user (discrete industry and process industry) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report

  • Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market: The industrial clutches and brakes market has been segmented by product (mechanical friction clutches and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, over-running and heavy-duty clutches and brakes, and other clutches and brakes), end-user (oil and gas industry, mining industry, power industry, and other industries), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Linear Motion Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 833.33 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.20

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

China, Germany, Japan, US, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Bosch Rexroth AG, Hepco Holdings Ltd., Hiwin Technologies Corp., Nippon Thompson Co. Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., SCHNEEBERGER Group, Schneider Electric SE, The Timken Co., and THK Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linear-motion-systems-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-833-33-mn-from-2021-to-2025--technavio-301406576.html

SOURCE Technavio

