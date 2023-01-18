The lined valve market size is expected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2023 to USD 4.1 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2028

ReportLinker

The key factors driving the growth of the lined valve market are the growing adoption of IoT-integrated valves, the increasing necessity for ensuring the utmost purity of processes in the pharmaceutical industry, and the rising necessity to adhere to process safety guidelines by governments across the world.

Ball valve held the largest share, and butterfly valve held the second largest share of the lined valve market in 2022.

The stem design of the lined ball valve offers an anti-blowout feature, which provides increased safety.In addition, every lined ball valve has its anti-static device that helps to protect against potentially dangerous electrostatic discharges, thereby driving their usage across multiple sectors such as chemical, petrochemical, and pharmaceuticals.



Butterfly valves are lightweight, compact, and a low-cost alternative to other valve types. Lined butterfly valves are suitable for applications that require constant torque and no maintenance, thereby increasing their adoption across sectors such as metals & mining and pulp & paper.



PTFE material held the dominating share, and PFA held the second largest share of the lined valve market in 2022.

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) offers better sealing, non-viscosity, and higher lubrication, ensuring high chemical resistance and better durability.Hence, PTFE lined valves are widely used in high-grade alloys in corrosive applications in various industries such as pharmaceutical, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, fertilizer, and metallurgical.



Polyfluoroalkoxy (PFA) is resistant to strong acids and insoluble in any solvent. These valves ensure high sealing performance in a wide range of temperature and pressure differences, thereby increasing their adoption across multiple sectors such as chemical, food & beverages, and power.



Chemical industry held the dominating share and petrochemical industry held the second largest share of the lined valve market in 2022.

The chemicals industry is governed by regulations that vary with each country, and such variations in regulations place the entire industry at risk in terms of safety issues.Lined valves and positioners resolve these conflicting issues related to plant safety and harmful environmental emissions.



In addition, several government associations and organizations worldwide are working on chemical process safety in the plants, which will help drive the opportunity for the lined valve market around the world.The petrochemical industry needs deeper wells and longer pipelines.



It focuses on reducing production costs, using specialized and critical equipment, such as lined valves, especially in oil and gas plants. This industry’s lined valves help identify fluid corrosivity, fluid erosion properties, and other parameters.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share, and North America held the second largest share of the lined valve market in 2022.

Owing to the increasing urban population in the Asia Pacific region, there is a high demand for electronics items, which will further foster the semiconductor industry’s growth and help drive the demand for the lined valve.China is among the leading manufacturers and exporters of lined valves, with several medium-sized manufacturers based in the country.



For catering to the rising energy demands, the energy & power industry in India are focusing on increasing their capacities.Moreover, there is a growing necessity for establishing better infrastructure for wastewater treatment in the country.



Owing to these reasons, the demand for lined valves is increasing in the region. North America is an important market for lined valves, as the region is home to some of the largest manufacturers of lined valves, such as Emerson Electric Co. (US), Flowserve (US), and Crane Co. (US). The increasing R&D activities in the region pertaining to the use of actuators in lined valves for automation and the rising demand for safety applications are among the crucial factors driving the market in North America.



Major players operating in the lined valve market include Emerson (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), Crane Co. (Sweden), Neles (Finland), KITZ Corporation (Japan), Entegris (US), Samson (Germany), bray International (US), ChemValve-Schmid AG (Switzerland), and EBRO ARMATUREN Gebr. Bröer GmbH (Germany), among others.



Based on type, the lined valve market is segmented into a ball valve, butterfly valve, globe valve, gate valve, plug valve, and others (safety valves, diaphragm valves, and check valves).



Based on material, the lined valve market has been segmented into polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), perfluoroalkoxy (PFA), modified polytetrafluoroethylene (TFM), polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), and others (fluorinated ethylene-propylene (FEP), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF)).The lined valve market is segmented by industry: chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, pulp & paper, and others (agriculture, power, mining, and semiconductor).



The report covers four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



