Linerless Labels Market size worth $ 2.37 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The rise in demand for the pharmaceutical industry and consumer goods industry, the growing need for eco-friendly, biodegradable, and adaptable labels, increased demand for linerless labels in packaging, all contribute to the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Linerless Labels Market" By Printing Technology (Digital, Flexographic), By Type of Printing Ink (Solvent-based, Water-based), By End Use (Food, Beverage), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Linerless Labels Market size was valued at USD 1.68 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.37 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=39146

Browse in-depth TOC on "Linerless Labels Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Linerless Labels Market Overview

Increase in demand for packed food and beverages fueling the growth of Linerless Labels Market. Increasing health consciousness and per capita income have led to increased demand for packaged foods and beverages, which has a favorable impact on the Linerless Labels Market's growth. It also acts as a barrier against moisture, UV, chemicals, and other contaminants, extending the shelf life of the labels. The western world's impact, changing standards of living, convenience, and trust in packaged food all contribute to rising packaged food demand.

The on-the-go lifestyle, long commutes, and long work hours, combined with customers' lack of desire to spend important time preparing food, have resulted in a higher reliance on ready-to-eat foods and increasing snacking, driving demand for linerless labels. Furthermore, strict government policies in emerging economies as a result of increased food safety awareness, rising demand for sustainable labels, and rising demand for linerless labels in the food and beverage packaging as a result of growing demand for eco-friendly, biodegradable, and versatile labels all make a significant contribution to the market's growth.

The market value is increasing owing to factors such as rising demand for linerless labels in the pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for consumer goods, rising demand for linerless labels in logistic applications such as shipping and transportation, and rising demand for consumer durables.

Key Developments

  • January 2020: Skanem Stavanger, Norway's largest producer of self-adhesive labels, has acquired a new 9-color FA-22 from Nilpeter. The acquisition was made with the goal of developing sustainable products, including labels, wraparounds, and flexible packaging.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Multi-Color Corporation, CCL Industries Inc, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, 3M Company, Coveris Holdings S.A, Skanem SA, Sato Holdings Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Cenveo Corporation, Gipako.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Linerless Labels Market On the basis of Printing Technology, Type of Printing Ink, End User, and Geography.

  • Linerless Labels Market, By Printing Technology

  • Linerless Labels Market, By Type of Printing Ink

  • Linerless Labels Market, By End Use

  • Linerless Labels Market By Geography

Visualize Linerless Labels Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

