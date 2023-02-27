LineSlip Solutions Receives SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

The leading SaaS provider’s accomplishment confirms its dedication to data security and adherence to enterprise security best practices

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LineSlip Solutions, an award-winning SaaS provider that automatically converts commercial insurance documents into insurance intelligence, has announced its attainment of SOC 2 Type 1 certification. Achieved in compliance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) criteria for System and Organization Controls (SOC), this validation serves as evidence of LineSlip's steadfast dedication to upholding the most rigorous levels of confidentiality, data security and safeguarding the intellectual property of its clients.



"As custodians of vital customer information, safety and security are our foremost priorities amidst growing data privacy concerns,” said Leo Bernstein, CEO and founder, LineSlip Solutions. “Receiving SOC 2 Type 1 certification upholds LineSlip’s dedication to providing customers with a critically useful product as securely and responsibly as possible.”



The auditing of SOC 2 Type 1 compliance evaluates an organization's cybersecurity controls at a precise moment in time to establish whether the internal controls implemented to handle and secure customers' sensitive data are suitably designed and adequate. Adherence to SOC 2 Type 1 confirms that LineSlip's controls and procedures align with the AICPA Trust Service Criteria.



The completion of the audit was made possible with the assistance of Secureframe, a platform that simplifies the audit process and facilitates compliance with global standards.

“While LineSlip had several best practices in place to secure our enterprise infrastructure and harden our processes, the SOC 2 Type 1 certification formally acknowledges our ongoing efforts to keep our clients' data secure,” stated Michael Williams, VP of engineering, LineSlip Solutions.



Established in 2016, LineSlip automatically converts commercial insurance documents into insurance intelligence for risk managers, enabling them to streamline reporting, optimize expenditure and deliver governance across company portfolios.



To learn more about LineSlip, visit https://www.lineslipsolutions.com/.



About LineSlip

LineSlip Solutions is an award-winning SaaS company bringing the digital revolution to the risk and insurance world. Its innovative Commercial Insurance Risk Intelligence (CIRI) software converts program documents to data-rich dashboards, giving risk executives instant access to the information they need to stay empowered and effective. This cloud-hosted solution enables faster reporting, clearer stakeholder communication, fewer errors and more capacity for strategic leadership.

Media Contact

Alana Bannan

Matter Communications

360-975-1812

lineslip@matternow.com



