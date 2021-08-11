U.S. markets closed

Lingenfelter Launches Performance Design pTR Carbon Fiber Intake Manifold System for C8 LT2 Corvettes

·2 min read

WIXOM, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of intense development, rigorous testing, and proven validation, the Performance Design pTR Carbon Fiber Intake Manifold is ready for the street as well as the track and available exclusively through Lingenfelter Performance Engineering.

Performance Design pTR Carbon Fiber Intake Manifold for C8 Corvettes Available Exclusively Through Lingenfelter Performance Engineering
Performance Design pTR Carbon Fiber Intake Manifold for C8 Corvettes Available Exclusively Through Lingenfelter Performance Engineering

Producing an additional 25 horsepower at the rear wheels on average when used with the Lingenfelter 95 mm Throttle Body, the Performance Design pTR Carbon Fiber Intake Manifold takes stock C8 LT2 Corvettes to the next level with style and performance. It features a great-looking 5-layer carbon fiber upper and a durable heat-resistant glass-reinforced nylon lower while embracing lightweight tunnel ram architecture.

Innovative engineering allows for complete ECM integration using the factory connectors, and there is no calibration required.

The Performance Design pTR Carbon Fiber Intake Manifold is an all-inclusive, technically advanced system with absolutely everything, from the pressure tested Performance Design pTR Carbon Fiber Intake Manifold to the high-performance Lingenfelter 95 mm Throttle Body (if required). In addition, this advanced system includes the appropriate couplers, hoses, harnesses, gaskets, fasteners, and connectors which were specifically designed to work with the factory-installed connections and fittings on all C8 LT2 Corvettes. (Does not fit convertibles)

For more information or to schedule an install, give us a call at one of our Lingenfelter Performance Engineering Build Centers or send an email to sales@lingenfelter.com.

1557 Winchester Rd, Decatur, IN 46733
47451 Avante Dr, Wixom, MI 48393

Available Mid-August! For more information, Call (260) 724-2552 go to https://www.lingenfelter.com/performance-design-ptr-carbon-fiber-c8-lt2-corvette-intake-manifold

Media contact:
Shari Arfons
316444@email4pr.com
330-329-7862

Performance Design pTR Carbon Fiber Intake Manifold for C8 Corvettes Available Exclusively Through Lingenfelter Performance Engineering
Performance Design pTR Carbon Fiber Intake Manifold for C8 Corvettes Available Exclusively Through Lingenfelter Performance Engineering
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lingenfelter-launches-performance-design-ptr-carbon-fiber-intake-manifold-system-for-c8-lt2-corvettes-301353715.html

SOURCE Lingenfelter Performance Engineering

