Lingerie market size to grow by USD 20.90 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth opportunities led by Groupe Chantelle, Hanesbrands Inc. among others - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lingerie market size is expected to grow by USD 20.90 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period. The report includes Groupe Chantelle, Hanesbrands Inc., Hop Lun (Hong Kong) Ltd., Jockey International Inc., MAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd., Milastar Retail Pvt. Ltd., PVH Corp., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. among others. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a Sample Report
Lingerie Market 2022-2026: Vendor offerings
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on key vendors including:
Groupe Chantelle - The company offers a wide option of lingerie which are made of decorative fabrics such as silk, satin, Lycra, charmeuse, chiffon, and lace.
Hanesbrands Inc. - The company offers a wide option of lingerie such as T-Shirt Front-Close Underwire Bra, Perfect Coverage ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra, and many more.
Hop Lun (Hong Kong) Ltd. - The company offers a wide option of lingerie such as Air Lite Bra, Adele Bra, Amanda Bra, Angie Bra, Carmen, and many more.
Jockey International Inc. - The company offers a wide option of lingerie such as Magic Undercup Bra, Lounge Bra, Multi-way Strapless Bra, Active Bra, T-shirt Bra, Beginners Bra, and many more.
Lingerie Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The lingerie market report covers the following areas:
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Lingerie Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
The global lingerie market is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel
The market growth in the offline distribution channel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes fast-fashion retailers that mainly focus on providing the latest fashions to consumers as quickly as possible at low rates. In addition, greater visibility and a wide assortment of products and convenience are driving the growth of the segment.
Geography
APAC will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the increase in the disposable income of people, the westernization of buying habits, and changes in lifestyles.
Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Download a Sample Report
Lingerie Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist lingerie market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the lingerie market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the lingerie market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lingerie market vendors
Why Buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!
Related Reports:
The intimate apparel market size is projected to surge by USD 57.34 billion by 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 8%. The preference for visually appealing intimate apparel among fashion-conscious customers, especially women is notably driving the intimate apparel market growth, although factors such as fewer barriers to new entrants leading to intense competition among key brands may impede market growth.
The online lingerie market size is expected to increase by USD 6.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21%. The cost benefits for retailers operating in online space is notably driving the online lingerie market growth, although factors such as increasing competition from the unorganized sector may impede the market growth.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Lingerie Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 20.90 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
4.07
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Australia, and South Korea
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Groupe Chantelle, Hanesbrands Inc., Hop Lun (Hong Kong) Ltd., Jockey International Inc., MAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd., Milastar Retail Pvt. Ltd., PVH Corp., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Groupe Chantelle
Hanesbrands Inc.
Hop Lun (Hong Kong) Ltd.
Jockey International Inc.
MAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd.
Milastar Retail Pvt. Ltd.
PVH Corp.
Sockkobe Co. Ltd.
Triumph International Pvt. Ltd.
Wacoal Holdings Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lingerie-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-20-90-billion-from-2021-to-2026-growth-opportunities-led-by-groupe-chantelle-hanesbrands-inc-among-others---technavio-301758148.html
SOURCE Technavio