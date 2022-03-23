U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Lingo Implements Cloud Communications Solution for Campus Advantage®

Lingo Communications, LLC
·3 min read
Image
Image

Modern cloud communications solution optimizes performance while adding functionality

Lingo Logo with Tag

Lingo Logo with Tag
Lingo Logo with Tag

ATLANTA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingo Communications ("Lingo") a leading global Cloud/Unified Communications (Cloud/UC) and managed service provider, today announced that it has completed another implementation of its Cloud/UC system for Campus Advantage headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Over the past few years, Lingo has grown exponentially by providing quality communications and managed services to businesses of all sizes. The most significant area of growth has been the delivery of Cloud/UC services to tens of thousands of business end-users across the United States. One of Lingo's customers, Camus Advantage, recently added additional locations using its Cloud/UC solution and continues to partner with Lingo for all its communications needs.

Campus Advantage specializes in creating successful communities in the student housing industry through property management, investment, and consulting services. The company has a track record built on decades of experience in every aspect of the industry. Campus Advantage is striving to set the standard for better student living experiences and sound consulting strategies that excel in providing rewarding living, learning, and career experiences.

"We implemented Lingo's Cloud/UC system at 63 separate communities that we manage over the past five years," said Michael Hanley, Senior Vice President at Campus Advantage. "Transitioning to Lingo's Cloud/UC technology has been transformative to our operations and leasing teams — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We were able to utilize many of the systems' most advanced features that allowed our teams to work remotely and never miss a call — or an opportunity. Switching to Lingo's Cloud/UC system has also provided us with significant savings. Lingo is our 'go-to' company for all our communications and managed service needs."

Campus Advantage, like many other businesses, has turned to Lingo and found several benefits:

  • Reducing their high monthly telecom bills including voice, broadband, and long-distance.

  • Receiving high-quality service and support from Lingo Care and Service Delivery teams.

  • Using a Cloud/UC solution improves flexibility, scalability, and business continuity.

"Lingo's Cloud/UC platform enables organizations of all sizes to modernize and enhance operational performance," said Christopher Ramsey, VP Sales & Marketing at Lingo. "We make the process of transitioning to Lingo very smooth from the time we provide a quote until the time our customer is active."

"We love supporting customers like Campus Advantage who are utilizing our most advanced Cloud/UC solution and are benefiting from its low-cost and enhanced features," said Grant Williams, VP Client Services at Lingo. "Every day, we work hard to deliver great solutions and the best quality support to business customers like Campus Advantage."

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier, and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, broadband and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership, and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. Visit lingo.com for more.

Press Contact
Christopher Ramsey
VP Sales & Marketing
chris.ramsey@lingo.com

