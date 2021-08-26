U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,400.00
    +40.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,348.00
    -16.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.80
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.65
    -0.71 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1773
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.32
    +0.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3733
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1110
    +0.1280 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,920.21
    -654.45 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.44
    -34.09 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.30
    -21.82 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hover near pandemic-era low

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Lingo Media Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM) (OTCQB: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'Building a multilingual world' through innovative online and print-based technologies and solutions, announces its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. All figures are reported in Canadian Dollars and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless otherwise noted.

Q2 2021 Operational Highlights

  • Online English Language Learning:

  • Print-Based English Language Learning:

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights

Second Quarter Ended June 30th

2021

2020

Revenue

$ 1,030,518

$ 977,389

Operating and development expenses

403,958

202,275

Income before amortization,
share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges
and taxes

626,560

775,114

Amortization, share-based payments, and depreciation

1,019

34,909

Finance charges, taxes, foreign exchange

(82,020)

115,876

Net profit

707,561

624,329

Total comprehensive income

451,588

557,802

Earnings per share

$ 0.02

$ 0.02

  • Revenue for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021, totaled $1,030,518 as compared to $977,389 in Q2 2020.

  • Operating and development expenses for the quarter ending June 30, 2021, totaled $403,958 compared to the expenses of $202,275 in Q2 2020. Included as a reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses are government grants of $55,300 relating to the Company's publishing and software projects, $6,145 from CEWS, and $7,500 from Career Ready Program, part of Government of Canada's Student Work Placement Program.

  • Net profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 was $707,561 or $0.02 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares or $0.02 earnings per share (diluted) based on 39.84 million shares as compared to a net profit of $624,329 for Q2 2020 or $0.02 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares or $0.02 earnings per share (diluted) based on 41.5 million shares.

  • Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $626,560 in Q2 2021 compared to the income of $775,114 in Q2 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021

Six Month Period Ended June 30th

2021

2020

Revenue

$ 1,179,598

$ 1,074,513

Operating and development expenses

796,563

3,344

Income before amortization,
share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and
taxes

383,035

1,071,169

Amortization, share-based payments and depreciation

22,092

65,694

Finance charges, taxes and foreign exchange

73,059

147,527

Net profit

287,884

857,948

Total comprehensive income

$ 183,331

$ 956,882

Earnings per share

$ 0.01

$0.02

  • Revenue for the six-month period ending June 30, 2021 totaled $1,179,598 compared to $1,074,513 for the same period in 2020.

  • Operating and development expenses for the six-month period ending June 30, 2021 totaled $796,563 as compared to $3,344 for the same period in 2020. The increase of selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily due to the Company receipt government grants of $223,326 relating to the Company's publishing and software projects, one-time refundable tax credit, Ontario Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit in the amount of $904,940, and $78,287 CEWS during the period ending June 30, 2020, as compared to $113,721 related to government grants, $6,145 from CEWS and $17,500 from Career Ready Program in 2021. In absence of government grants and subsidy, the selling general and administrative expenses for the period ending June 30, 2021, would be $933,929, for the period ended June 30, 2020, would be $1,209,896.

  • Net profit for the six-month period was $287,884 as compared to net profit of $857,948 for the same period in 2020. In absence of government grants and subsidy, the adjusted net profit for the six-month period ending June 30, 2021, would be $150,518 as compared to net loss of $348,605 in 2020,

  • Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $383,035, as compared to $1,071,169 for the same period in 2020.

"We are pleased to see the maintenance and growth of our recurring royalty stream from our PEP business in China even in the face of COVID. In the last quarter, we rebranded ELL Technologies to Everybody Loves Languages and launched our new website and corporate identity to better position and build our brand in the education market. We have had very positive feedback to date from students, teachers and administrators and we encourage everybody to visit, www.elltechnologies.com. Our team also launched a new mobile solution, Ola App (available in Apple and Android stores) and we will continue to enhance and expand our mobile learning solutions." said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Lingo Media.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and Management Discussion & Analysis are available at www.sedar.com.

About Lingo Media (TSX-V: LM; OTCQB: LMDCF)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Building a multilingual world', developing and marketing products for learners of English through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers English language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves languages and Lingo Learning. Everybody Loves languages provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in Latin America, China, and the U.S., and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

Follow Lingo Media On:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LingoMedia
Twitter: @LingoMediaCorp
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/lingomedialm
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lingo-media-corporation
RSS: http://feeds.feedburner.com/LingoMedia

Portions of this press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws. These statements are made in reliance upon Sections 21E and 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, performance, or expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from management's expectations and projections and thus readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Lingo Media has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "may," "should," "expect," "hope," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions. Lingo Media's expectations, among other things, are dependent upon general economic conditions, the continued and growth in demand for its products, retention of its key management and operating personnel, its need for and availability of additional capital as well as other uncontrollable or unknown factors. No assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by US Federal securities laws, Lingo Media undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve projected results are described in the Company's filings with the Canadian and United States securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE Lingo Media Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/26/c4149.html

Recommended Stories

  • RedHill Biopharma Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today reported its financial results and operational highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Xpeng Reports Booming Sales, Sees Strong Deliveries As Exports Ramp Up

    Chinese EV maker Xpeng Motors reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss early Thursday as revenue skyrockets. It sees strong growth continuing in Q2 after expanding its exports to Europe. Xpeng stock fell slightly early Thursday.

  • Lordstown Motors names former Icahn Enterprises CEO Daniel A. Ninivaggi as CEO with immediate effect

    Electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors Corp. said Thursday it has named Daniel A. Ninivaggi as chief executive with immediate effect. Ninivaggi is a former CEO of Icahn Enterprises LP , the investment vehicle of activist Carl Icahn, and has held a number of senior roles in the automotive and transportation industries. The executive is a former executive vice president of Lear Corp. and was co-chairman and co-CEO of Federal Mogul Holdings Corp. "I believe the demand for full-size electric pickup

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    XPeng stock was dropping after the Chinese electric car maker beat earnings projections. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, while futures were down about 0.1%, and futures were up about 0.1%. It’s actually a small drop for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • Tilray: Is MedMen the Right Fit? Analyst Weighs In

    Following its recent merger with fellow Canadian cannabis producer Aphria, Tilray (TLRY) made no secret of its ambition to gain a foothold in the lucrative U.S. pot market, even before federal legalization comes into play. The company came good on its promise last week when it announced an investment in MedMen (MMNFF). Tilray - along with partners - has purchased the optionality on convertible notes for $165.8 million, with Tilray holding 68% of notes/warrants. This should equate to a 21% stake

  • Cisco's New Guidance Means More Than You Might Think

    Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) posted solid fiscal fourth-quarter results last week. Cisco's quarterly results confirmed that the company remains relevant as enterprises digitize their operations and develop hybrid work environments to allow employees to securely work from anywhere. During the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on July 31, revenue increased by 8% year over year to $13.1 billion.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • TD Beats Estimates With Economic Rebound Boosting Canadian Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank’s focus on consumer banking paid off last quarter, with a reopening of the economy in Canada boosting lending results. Net income in the lender’s Canadian retail segment rose 68% to C$2.13 billion ($1.69 billion), helped by a 7.7% gain in person loans, according to a statement Thursday. Overall profit for the fiscal third quarter topped analysts’ estimates.The comeback of the Canadian economy in recent months, even as the Covid-19 pandemic lingers, has spurre

  • The 'Big Short' guy and star stock picker Cathie Wood are feuding — here's why

    Where one sees overvaluation, the other sees untapped potential.

  • Why Meme Stocks GameStop, Naked, and Tonix Were on the Move Today

    Meme stocks were on the menu again Wednesday with shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) rising in midday trading while Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) took a breather after yesterday's 13% rise. Its stock was down 2% at noon EDT. GameStop rose 3.5% on Monday, surged 28% on Tuesday, but was nominally up 0.6% today.

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for September 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for September.

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.