Lingo Unveils New Brand Look

·2 min read

Refreshed logo and streamlined brand conveys "business-first" focus

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingo Communications ("Lingo"), a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, announced a refresh of its core brand elements to reflect the growth and evolution of Lingo as a leading business communications service provider. The rebrand is designed to emphasize Lingo's strength, stability, and transformation.

The new bold logo in cobalt blue and dark lime embodies the characteristics of the company's committed team of employees and the qualities of trust, strength and reliability. Lingo's new tagline "Cloud. Communications. Connectivity" builds upon a rich history of providing comprehensive solutions that meet customers' needs while keeping costs down.

Additionally, over the next three months, the company's other two sub-brands—Impact Telecom (carrier/CPaaS business) and Tempo Wireless (consumer lifeline wireless business)—will be updated to align with their core values and reflect the evolution of these businesses within Lingo.

"Our new branding is one of many parts of our transformation and helps to strengthen our purpose: to serve growing and underserved markets through appropriate and affordable communications solutions," said Vincent M. Oddo, Lingo's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our new positioning leverages the strengths and values delivered through each of our businesses and proudly displays the characteristics we want to communicate to our stakeholders about our brands."

"Even though our logo is changing, our dedication to delivering on our promises to our customers is unwavering," continued Oddo. "What we stand for—our expertise in providing complete and affordable communications solutions will never change."

Lingo's updated logo and streamlined brand architecture convey the continuing evolution and growth of its business. To view the updates, please visit lingo.com and linkedin.com/lingo-inc.

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

Press Contact
Christopher Ramsey
VP Sales & Marketing
chris.ramsey@lingo.com

Related Images

lingo-logo-with-tag-2021.png
Lingo Logo with Tag 2021
Lingo Logo with Tag 2021 - Cloud. Communications. Connectivity.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lingo-unveils-new-brand-look-301350824.html

SOURCE Lingo Communications

