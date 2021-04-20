U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

Link2Feed Launches New Volunteer Management Software Powered By InitLive

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - At the peak of the pandemic, social impact companies InitLive and Link2Feed unite to support the growing demand for essential non-profit services. Over the past year, essential services like food banks have been transforming their operations to meet new safety protocols and have been working tirelessly to meet the surge in demand. A year in, organizations face the need to retool, serve more community members and find ways to do more in less time. Through a new partnership, InitLive and Link2feed are ready to help nonprofits accomplish this.

This partnership delivers a new Link2Feed volunteer management software powered by InitLive to nonprofits to streamline and scale their workforce operations to address rising needs by recruiting and managing volunteers more efficiently. As a non-profit technology leader offering easy-to-use client intake, multi-program tracking, and case management capabilities, Link2Feed is excited to offer this new volunteer management solution to their network of customers.

After countless customer requests and years of looking for the right volunteer management solution partner, Link2Feed found an ideal partner in InitLive. "As a fellow B Corp, we know InitLive meets the same standards and commitment to social impact that we do," says Link2Feed CEO, Emily Branton. "We've looked at many volunteer management solutions over the years and InitLive is the only partner we trust can deliver the same quality of product and service our customers expect from Link2Feed."

"InitLive is incredibly focused on helping nonprofits increase their impact through our volunteer management solution. Our partnership with Link2feed ensures community non-profits and food banks of all sizes are given the opportunity to capitalize on all the operational efficiencies our platform and Link2Feed solutions have to offer", commented Chris Courneya, CEO of InitLive.

Under this new partnership, Link2Feed will offer its extensive base of thousands of Nonprofit customers a new volunteer management solution powered by InitLive. Customers will add this new solution to their existing Link2Feed licenses, offering two solutions under one contract. This marks the beginning of a great partnership with plans to evolve the joint solution and enhance nonprofits' operational efficiency around the world.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/link2feed-launches-new-volunteer-management-software-powered-by-initlive-301271598.html

SOURCE InitLive

  • Bank of England Joins Global Peers Exploring a Digital Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s Treasury and the Bank of England are weighing the potential creation of a central bank digital currency, joining authorities from China to Sweden exploring the next big step in the future of money.The government and central bank on Monday announced the creation of a task force to coordinate on the possibility of BOE-issued digital money for use by households and businesses. They will engage in discussions with stakeholders on the risks and benefits before making a decision.If approved, the digital currency would “exist alongside cash and bank deposits, rather than replacing them,” according to the statement.With modern technologies and the coronavirus accelerating the push toward cashless transactions, and crypto currencies such as Bitcoin gaining traction, central banks are taking action to make sure they don’t fall behind.In 2020, the Bahamas launched the Sand Dollar, making it among the world’s first sovereign-backed digital currencies. The European Central Bank and Sweden’s Riksbank have said they could follow suit around the middle of the decade.China is also considering a digital yuan, but the Federal Reserve has previously said it was not something the U.S. would rush into.The U.K. task force will be jointly chaired by BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe and the Treasury’s Director General of Financial Services, Katharine Braddick. A new CBDC division will be set up at the central bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia's Orocobre buying Galaxy for $1.4 billion to create world No.5 lithium miner

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian lithium miner Orocobre Ltd is buying smaller domestic peer Galaxy Resources for $1.4 billion to create the world's fifth most valuable producer of the key raw material for electric vehicle batteries. The all-stock deal for A$1.78 billion ($1.38 billion)announced on Monday, which will also establish Australia's most valuable lithium miner with a A$4 billion market capitalisation, comes as demand for the material is booming amid a jump in global sales of electric vehicles. The new entity will have hard rock, brine, and chemicals assets across Australia, Argentina, Canada and Japan, and will be able to accelerate development and sell into global markets.

  • IBM quarterly sales growth highest in over two years on cloud strength

    International Business Machines Corp recorded highest quarterly sales growth in more two years and beat Wall Street targets on Monday, boosted by its bets in the high-margin cloud computing business. Finance chief James Kavanaugh said cloud spending by clients in retail, manufacturing and travel industries in the United States was picking up after the initial pandemic-driven slump. Sales from its cloud computing services jumped 21% to $6.5 billion in the quarter.

  • RBA Sees Policy Helping Stem Aussie, Monitors Home Borrowing

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia said its policy settings were helping hold down the currency, while surging property prices meant it needed to monitor trends in home borrowing, according to minutes of its April meeting.Easy policy “continued to support the economy by keeping financing costs very low, contributing to a lower exchange rate than otherwise,” the central bank said Tuesday in the minutes. “Members agreed that it would be important to watch carefully for increased risk-taking by lenders.”Australia’s V-shaped recovery is reflected in the labor market, with hiring surging and unemployment falling even as the labor force swelled to a record last month. The economy faces a challenging few months ahead with the expiry of the government’s vast JobKeeper wage subsidy program, forcing firms and households to stand alone.“While the overall recovery in the labor market was expected to pause in the period ahead, this was expected to be only temporary,” the RBA said. “It was likely that the full effect of the end of the JobKeeper program would become apparent over several months.”Australia’s jobless rate dropped to 5.6% in March as employment soared by more than 70,000, according to data released last week, after policy makers held their meeting.The central bank said in the minutes that A$95 billion ($74 billion) had been drawn from its lending facility that provides cheap funding to banks and a further A$95 billion was available until the end of June. The board said it would consider extending the facility if “there were a marked deterioration in funding and credit conditions.” There are no such signs currently, the bank said.The RBA is currently tapping a second A$100 billion tranche of quantitative easing to help hold down the currency. Beyond this, the bank said it would undertake further bond purchases “if doing so assisted with progress towards the goals of full employment and inflation.”It reiterated that a decision on whether to roll over yield curve control to the November 2024 three-year bond from the current April 2024 maturity would be made later in the year. Its decision would be guided by “the flow of economic data and the outlook for inflation and employment.”A burst of selling emerged in Aussie bond futures after the minutes, while the Australian dollar rose, buying 78.08 U.S. cents at 4:38 p.m. in Sydney. It has gained about 1.5% this year.Australia’s hot housing market is likely to be increasingly central in RBA discussions, with house prices rising in March at the fastest pace since 1988.“Given the environment of rising house prices and low interest rates, the bank would be monitoring trends in housing borrowing and the maintenance of lending standards carefully,” it said.Yet Australians, like counterparts in much of the developed world, have solid financial buffers as people saved government cash payments during the height of the pandemic. The rapid recovery in the labor market is helping households meet their financial commitments.The RBA noted survey data suggested income and savings increased for most household income groups, “with most of the additional saving undertaken by higher-income households.”The RBA also provided some observations on the economy’s performance in the first quarter:GDP in the March quarter was likely to have recovered further to around its pre-pandemic level, earlier than previously expected; andGrowth in household consumption had moderated in the March quarter following strong growth in previous quartersIn a cross-country reference discussion, the RBA noted that despite Australia’s rapid recovery in employment, wages growth had slowed to a greater extent “and had been more subdued than in other countries.” A key reason is Australia’s labor market adjusted by reducing hours and restraining wages, whereas countries like the U.S. adjusted through a decline in employment.The upshot is that the central bank’s goal of wages growth sustainably above 3% to return inflation to target remains a high hurdle.The RBA also noted in the minutes that the board would have a broader discussion on the implications of climate change for financial stability in coming months.(Updates markets in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • Mergers watchdog warns Asda billionaires over petrol prices

    The competition watchdog has warned that the £6.8bn takeover of Asda by the billionaire Issa brothers "could lead to higher prices for motorists" in some areas. The Competition and Markets Authority said that investigations have raised "local competition concerns in relation to the supply of road fuel in 36 areas across the UK". EG Group, the forecourt giant owned by Mohsin and Zuber Issa, operates 395 petrol stations, while Asda owns 323 sites. Joel Bamford of the CMA said: "Our job is to protect consumers by making sure there continues to be strong competition between petrol stations, which leads to lower prices at the pump. "These are two key players in the market, and it's important that we thoroughly analyse the deal to make sure that people don't end up paying over the odds. "Right now, we're concerned the merger could lead to higher prices for motorists in certain parts of the UK. "However, if the companies can provide a clear-cut solution to address our concerns, we won't carry out an in-depth Phase 2 investigation." CMA approval would finally allow Walmart to depart the UK grocery market after more than two decades. The review comes two years after regulators blocked Walmart’s previous attempt to sell Asda business to Sainsbury's, saying the combination would lead to higher prices and less choice for shoppers. Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, has owned Asda since 1999 and has been trying to sell the chain for at least four years to focus on the US, where it makes three-quarters of its sales. Asda has been more exposed to the threat from discounters Aldi and Lidl than Tesco and Sainsbury's because its prices generally are lower. More follows

  • Around 100 People Control DOGE's Entire $46B Market: Report

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been hard to ignore lately, as the meme-based cryptocurrency rose to become the sixth-largest with over $46 billion in market cap. What Happened: With 7,000% year-to-date returns and considerable outperformance against several top cryptocurrencies, DOGE’s appeal to retail investors has steadily been on the rise. However, several crypto influencers and traders have cautioned against going “all-in” on DOGE, citing concerns of a few large holders controlling the majority of its supply. See also: How to Buy DOGE Over 65% of Dogecoins are distributed among just 98 wallets across the world, while the single largest wallet holds 28% of all Dogecoins. In fact, just five wallets control 40% of the coin’s supply. Essentially, around 100 people control the entire $46 billion DOGE market. “The scam is simple - Hold on to Dogecoin till there is enough traction after it multiplies, dump all coins and cash out - Become instant billionaires,” said Akand Sitra of cryptocurrency risk management platform TRM Labs. Why It Matters: Sitra’s analysis of DOGE’s supply distribution was possible due to the nature of blockchain transactions, which are available for anyone to see on the open distributed ledger. Some on-chain analytics of the top DOGE holders led experts to believe that the cryptocurrency’s supply is concentrated among just a few holders. “The Dogecoin bubble will burst by the end of this year, easily,” said Sitra. Other traders in the space echoed this sentiment, calling it the reason why they will never be in DOGE “no matter the gains.” Why I'm not in $DOGE and will never be no matter the gains. https://t.co/jFVU2yQf03 — QuartzHands (@NFTiepie) April 19, 2021 At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.3976, up 32% overnight and 394% in the past seven days. DOGE holders were preparing for April 20, where a large group of retail traders has predicted the coin will touch $0.69. See Also: Dogecoin Creator Defends Meme Crypto's Supply: Doesn't 'Matter For Price' Image: Ivan Radic via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Blue Chip Season? Here's What Cryptos Coinbase Employees Are Buying Right NowInvestors In Disbelief As DOGE Becomes Top 5 Crypto With B Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bank of England to consider digital money plan

    The Bank and the Treasury set up a taskforce to examine how a central bank digital currency would work.

  • You may soon be getting a COVID 'stimulus check' from your health insurer

    Rebates required under Obamacare could put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • Consolidations Are Coming to Crypto

    Coinbase is for sure going to buy more companies. And with the success of its stock listing, other crypto companies are sure to follow and will also do what public companies do: buy things.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding Around 7%

    These past 12 months have seen the S&P 500 return its best performance ever – an 80% gain as of the end of March. But are the good times wrapping up? Some historical data would suggest that the bulls will keep running. Since 1950, the market has seen 9 sustained, year-long runs with a rolling return of 30% or better on the S&P 500. These periods have seen an average one-year gain of 40% (the median has been 34%) – and none of these bull markets has ever ended in its second year. But investors should not expect the same sky-high returns in the coming 12 months as they have just seen in the last, according to Callie Cox, a senior investment strategist at Ally Invest. "[I]t's typical for the bull market to lose a little bit of steam going into year two... Expectations start rising and makes it harder for the market to… beat everybody's expectations. And that leaves a greater chance for disappointment. And to be clear, again, we're not calling for doom and gloom. We just think the market is due for a breather up in the next quarter or two," Cox opined. For investors focused on returns, the prospect of a lower sustained gain in share appreciation will naturally prompt a look at dividend stocks. Reliable, high-yield dividend payers offer a second income stream, to complement the share appreciation and ensure a solid return for investors. With this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to pinpoint three stocks that meet a profile: a Strong Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts and a dividend yield around 7%. Trinity Capital (TRIN) We’ll start with Trinity Capital, a venture debt company that makes capital available to start-ups. Trinity’s investment portfolio totals $494 million, spread over 96 companies. The company entered the public markets earlier this year, closing its IPO early in February. The opening saw 8.48 million shares become available for trading, and raised over $105 million after expenses. In its 4Q20 report – the company’s first quarterly report as a public entity, covering the last quarter as a private firm – Trinity showed net investment income of $5.3 million, with a per-share income of 29 cents. This was more than enough to fund the dividend, paid in December at 27 cents per share. Since then, Trinity has declared its 1Q21 dividend, raising the payment by a penny to 28 cents per common share. Trinity has a announced a policy of paying between 90% and 100% of taxable quarterly income in the dividend. At the current rate, the payment annualizes to $1.12 per share, and gives a yield of 7.6%. This is significantly higher than the average yield of 1.78% found among peers in the financial sector. In his note on the stock, Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander states his belief that Trinity has a clear path toward profitable returns. “TRIN operates within the attractive, growing venture debt ecosystem. As such we expect strong net portfolio growth followed by improved NII and increasing dividend distributions, with potential upside from equity/warrant investments,” Alexander noted. To this end, Alexander rates TRIN a Buy, and his $16.75 price target implies an upside of ~14% for the next 12 months. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) This newly public stock has already picked up 5 analyst reviews – and those break down to 4 Buys and 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Trinity shares are selling for $14.74; their $16.46 average price target suggests the stock has ~12% upside potential. (See TRIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Energy Transfer LP (ET) With our second stock, Energy Transfer, we move into the energy midstream universe. Midstream is the necessary sector connecting hydrocarbon exploration and production with the end markets; midstreamers control the transport networks that move oil and gas products. ET has a network of assets in 38 states, which link three major oil and gas regions: North Dakota, Appalachia, and Texas-Oklahoma-Louisiana. The company’s assets include pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities for both crude oil and natural gas products. The big news for Energy Transfer, in recent weeks, comes from two sources. First, on April 9, reports came out that that the US Army Corps of Engineers is not likely to recommend shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). This project, when complete, will move oil from Alberta’s oil sands region across the US to the Gulf Coast; the Biden Administration wants to shut it down for environmental reasons, but the industry is fighting to keep it. And second, two largest shareholders of Enable Midstream have approved a proposed merger, by which ET will acquire Enable. The merger is projected to be worth $7 billion. Earlier this year, Energy Transfer reported 4Q20 EPS of 19 cents per share, on income of $509 million. While down year-over-year from the 38 cent EPS reported in 4Q19, the recent result was a strong turnaround from the 29-cent net loss reported in Q3. The company’s income is supporting the current dividend of 15.25 cents per common share. This annualizes to 61 cents, and give a yield of 7.7%. The company has paid out a dividend every quarter since Q2 of 2006. Covering this stock for Credit Suisse, analyst Spiro Dounis writes: “We updated our model to reflect a mid-2021 completion of the Enable Midstream acquisition. We view the deal as accretive and see additional potential upside resulting from operational/commercial synergies. ET highlighted potential synergies around both ENBL’s natural gas and NGL assets, noting that gas synergies could be realized fairly quickly while NGL opportunities are more long-term as legacy contracts roll. Upwards of ~$100mm of NGL uplift over the next several years doesn’t appear unreasonable, in our view.” Dounis also notes that the main risk to the company arises from DAPL, which may still be shut down by the Biden Administration. Even so, he rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with an $11 price target indicating a 39% one-year upside. (To watch Dounis’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on ET are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $11.60, indicating ~47% upside from the current share price of $7.94. (See ET stock analysis on TipRanks) Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Last but not least is Oaktree Specialty Lending. This company is one of many specialty finance providers, making loans and credit available in the mid-market segment, to smaller firms that would otherwise have difficulty accessing capital. Last month, Oaktree Specialty Lending completed a merger with Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI). The combined company, using OCSL’s name, has more than $2.2 billion in assets. Oaktree’s investment portfolio totals more than $1.7 billion, primarily in first and second liens, which make up 85% of the company’s investment allocations. Oaktree finished 2020 with its fiscal first quarter, ending December 31. In that quarter, the company increased its dividend payment by 9%, to 12 cents per share, or 48 cents per share annualized. At this rate, the dividend yields 7.25% -- and marks the third quarter in a row of a dividend increase. Oaktree has kept up reliable dividend payments for more than three years. Among the bulls is Kyle Joseph, a 5-star analyst with Jefferies, who puts a Buy rating and an $8 price target on this stock. His target implies room for 20% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here) “OCSL's conservative strategy in recent years has ultimately paid off, as the BDC is deploying dry powder into higher-yielding investments. Credit performance remained solid through the MRQ, while fundamentals are encouraging… We believe the BDC has sufficient liquidity to support near-term opportunities and believe the company is positioned to take advantage of the recent economic volatility, which was particularly highlighted by the recent 9% increase in the quarterly distribution... In the longer term, we believe OCSL represents an attractive investment,” Joseph wrote. Overall, OCSL has received 3 recent Buy reviews, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is currently trading at $6.66 and its average price target of $7.33 indicates ~10% upside from that level. (See OCSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Harley-Davidson hits recovery road amid focus on touring bikes

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts' quarterly profit estimates, vindicating Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's decision to focus on more-profitable touring bikes at the expense of cheaper entry-level models. The company, however, also received a setback in the European Union - its second-biggest market - where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56% import tariff from June following a new EU ruling. The ruling revokes the credentials that currently allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at a 6% tariff.

  • Want more money for retirement without a lot of effort? Ask your company about this perk

    Who doesn’t want a little extra ‘free’ money in their retirement accounts? If you have an employer-sponsored retirement account, such as a 401(k) or 403(b), ask your company’s human resources department if there is a company match — then make sure you’re contributing at least as much as you need to take advantage of it. With an employer match, the company is contributing up to a percentage of what the employee puts into her employer-sponsored retirement plan.

  • GameStop shares soar after CEO departure news, 'RoaringKitty' doubles stake

    GameStop shares were on a tear early Monday, as Kieth "RoaringKitty" Gill announced he was doubling his stake in the firm and CEO George Sherman said he is stepping down.

  • Raymond James: 2 Chip Giants to Buy Now (And 1 to Avoid)

    Semiconductors are one of the modern world’s essential industries, making possible so much of what we rely on or take for granted: internet access, high-speed computers with high-speed memory, even the thermostats that control our air conditioning – there isn’t much, tech-wise, that doesn’t use semiconductor chips. The global semiconductor chip market was valued at over $513 billion in 2019, and despite the worst the pandemic could do, the chip sector rose to $726 billion in 2020. It’s a market based on a near-limitless customer base; it’s estimated that 2.5 billion people own at least one smartphone. That’s 1 in 3 of the total world population, enough to ensure that demand for semiconductor chips will never slacken. And with that background, Raymond James analyst Chris Caso sees two chip giant poised to make gains this year – but one that investors should avoid. Let's take a closer look. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) The first chip stock we’ll look at, AMD, is consistently ranked among the top 20 largest chip makers – by sales – globally. The company held the fifteenth spot last year, with $9.76 billion in total revenues. That top line was up 45% from 2019, when AMD was ranked eighteenth. AMD’s position in the industry is based on its high-quality products, including microprocessors, motherboard chipsets, and graphics processors. AMD’s Ryzen Mobile 4000 chip was the first 7nm x86 processor on the market. The chip company showed a solid second half in 2020, with revenues in Q3 and Q4 rapidly recovering the 1H20 dip and rising above 2019 level. Earnings in Q4 skyrocketed, growing from Q3’s 32 cents per share to an impressive $1.45 per share. For all of 2020, earnings came in at $2.06, compared to 30 cents for 2019. The strong second half pushed the full-year revenue to a company record, on the strength of expanding demand in the PC, gaming, and data center markets. AMD’s prospects have attracted Raymond James’ Chris Caso, who compares the company favorably to competitor Intel. “We are using the pullback since the start of the year to get involved with AMD, which we expect to be a secular winner due to what we believe to be a durable technical advantage vs. Intel. We think the stock’s pullback has been driven by improved sentiment that Intel will solve their manufacturing challenges, which will reverse AMD’s successes. We’re taking the other side of that view," the 5-star analyst noted. Caso continued, "Nowthat Intel has committed to internal manufacturing, we think it’s unlikely that Intel ever regains a transistor advantage vs. AMD, and the current roadmaps ensure an advantage for AMD/TSMC through at least 2024. In the meantime, we think Street numbers are too low for both server and consoles, putting our base case 2022 EPS estimate of $2.81 12% ahead of the Street, with an upside case to about $3.00." In line with this outlook, Caso initiated coverage of AMD with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and $100 price target to suggest a 23% one-year upside potential. (To watch Caso’s track record, click here) The Raymond James view is no bullish outlier; AMD has 13 positive reviews on record. These are partly balanced by 5 Holds and 1 Sell, making the analyst consensus rating a Moderate Buy. The share are selling for $81.11, and their $104.44 average price target implies an upside of ~29% for the next 12 months. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks) Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Next up, Nvidia, is another of the chip industry’s giants. Like AMD, Nvidia is slowly rising in the rankings; going by total sales, the company was rated number 10 in 2019 – and number 8 in 2020. Nvidia’s sales last year totaled more than $16 billion, a gain of 53% year-over-year. Nvidia rode to its success on the combination of memory chips – which have a strong market in the data center segment – and graphics processors – which are popular among both hardcore gamers and professional graphic designers. For the most recent quarter, Q4 of fiscal 2021, ending on December 31, Nvidia reported $5 billion in revenue, a company record, and a 61% gain from the year before. EPS rose from $1.53 in the prior Q4 to $2.31 in the current print, a gain of 51%. Full year numbers were strong; the $16.68 billion at the top line was a record, and the EPS, at $6.90, was 53% higher than the previous year. Company management noted the strength of the data center segment, but also pointed out that Nvidia has a growing AI business. The company makes between 5% and 10% of its total sales in the automotive market, and more than half of that is AI-related, in the autonomous vehicle niche. Raymond James’ Chris Caso notes this, too, in his report upgrading his stance on NVDA. “Our call is not really new, as we’ve been positive on NVDA for some time. Our call rather is meant to express our conviction in both the short and long term. In the short term, we think NVDA results will be more dependent on supply than demand given widespread shortages – and we do expect incremental supply as the year progresses…. Our longer term conviction is driven by the fact that NVDA has more shots on goal than anyone else in our coverage, and their success in AI has earned them a permanent seat at the table in both hyperscale and enterprise compute,” Caso opined. Caso bumps his stance up from Outperform to Strong Buy, and sets a price target of $750. At current levels, this indicates room for a 17% one-year upside. NVDA’s strong share appreciation over the past 12 months (115%) has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $614.47, with an average target of $670.20 suggesting room for 9% growth. Nonetheless, the stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys and 4 Hold given in recent weeks. (See NVDA stock analysis on TipRanks) Intel Corporation (INTC) The third stock we’re looking at, Intel, is the one that Raymond James says to avoid. This may seem counterintuitive; Intel is, by sales, the world’s largest semiconductor chip maker, with more than $77 billion in annual revenue last year and a leading position in a $720+ billion market. So why does Caso advise caution here? “Intel’s stock has risen of late due to optimism that new leadership from their very capable new CEO will allow them to turn around their manufacturing issues and return to their former dominance. Our Underperform rating reflects not just the risk that Intel won’t reach that goal, but also the pain they will likely endure in pursuit of that goal in terms of capex, lost market share, and a shifting landscape in datacenter that will make the industry less dependent on Intel," Caso explained. The analyst added, "In addition, we’re concerned that demand in the PC market, on which Intel remains highly dependent, has been significantly pulled forward due to the pandemic, and expect an eventual mean reversion – which may unfortunately occur just as Intel needs to ramp investment.” Caso, as noted, rates INTC an Underperform (i.e. Sell), and does not put a price target on it. All in all, the market’s current view on INTC is a mixed bag, indicating uncertainty as to its prospects. The stock has a Hold analyst consensus rating based on 12 Buys, 10 Holds, and 8 Sells. Meanwhile, the $67.68 price target suggests a modest upside potential of nearly 6%. (See INTC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good chip ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Coinbase and Dogecoin Prove Resilient After Crypto Crash

    Investors had been waiting for Coinbase stock to be tested after its public market debut last week, and they didn’t have to wait long.

  • Putin’s Answer to U.S. Sanctions Is More Economic Isolation

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to respond to the latest round of U.S. sanctions threats as he has to past ones: by speeding his drive to make Russia’s economy more self-sufficient.In the seven years since Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Putin’s government and central bank have stripped back the country’s exposure to dollars, shifted assets out of the U.S. and sold a smaller share of its debt to foreigners.“The Americans are saying: be careful or we could do more, but Russia is just going to continue down the path toward economic autarky,” said Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance in Washington.The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is keeping the threat of sanctions hanging over Russia even after a sweeping round of penalties imposed last week. On Sunday, the U.S. warned of “consequences” if jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny dies in prison.These four charts show how Putin has responded to past rounds of sanctions by increasing Russia’s economic isolation.The share of gold in Russia’s $581 billion international reserves jumped above dollars for the first time on record last year following a multi-year drive to reduce exposure to U.S. assets. The precious metal made up 24% of the central bank’s stockpile as of the end of September 2020, the latest date for which the breakdown is available. The share of dollar assets was 22%, down from more than 40% in 2018.That trend also shows up in the share of Russia’s international reserves held in the U.S., which plummeted to just under 7% by the end of September, down from about 30% before the Crimea annexation. Most of the shift happened in the second quarter of 2018 just after sanctions on aluminum giant United Co. Rusal revealed how vulnerable Russia was to sanctions.What Our Economists Say...Russia’s resilience to successive waves of sanctions provides a false sense of security. With the U.S. running out of options, the next round could be more disruptive, and the measures already in place are holding back trade and investment.-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg EconomicsOf course, there’s only so much that Russia can do without cutting itself off entirely from the global economy. But officials in Washington are also restrained by the fact that if they go too far (as they did with the Rusal sanctions that were later revoked), they risk sending tremors through global markets.Acting on a pledge by Putin to “de-dollarize” trade, Russia has been slowly cutting back on use of the greenback in its exports with the European Union, China and India. The euro has almost overtaken the dollar in Russia’s trade with the EU and has already surpassed it in exports to China. About two-thirds of Russia’s exports to India, meanwhile, are paid for in rubles.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeLast week’s penalties included a ban on purchases of bonds on the primary market, so the next big targets could be secondary-market debt and Russian banks’ access to the financial messaging system used for most international money transfers. Russia is already looking for alternatives to the system, known as SWIFT, to make itself less vulnerable, though attempts so far haven’t led to much.One reason the Finance Ministry wasn’t too concerned about the latest sanctions measure on government debt is that Russia has mostly been selling to local banks at its weekly auctions anyway. Borrowing was ramped up during the pandemic even though foreign demand was weak, which increased the overall size of the market and pushed down the share of foreigners.U.S. banks can still buy new debt on the secondary market after the penalties come into force in mid-June. Russia is “well positioned” for a near term market disruption because it has a high cash buffer and demand from local banks is “robust,” Fitch Ratings said in a research note published late on Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Peloton Stock Fell After Treadmill Warning. Wall Street Sees a Chance to Buy.

    The exercise equipment maker says a regulatory warning about its treadmills was inaccurate. Wall Street analysts remain positive about the outlook.

  • The new child tax credit payments are back on track — here's how to plan for them

    The IRS commissioner now says the monthly payments to families will indeed start in July.

  • There is a surge in new job openings, but why isn't there a surge in job candidates?

    More employers are actively recruiting job candidates, even for low- and middle-level white collar jobs as fewer answer ads during COVID crisis.