LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend
HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of The Gratz Bank, including its LINKBANK division (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
The Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") and its common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB." Net proceeds to the Company were $34.7 million.
Net loans grew $72.9 million during the third quarter, representing a 40% annualized growth rate.
Total deposits grew $49.3 million during the third quarter, representing a 23% annualized growth rate.
Net interest income increased $817 thousand to $8.7 million, a 10.4% increase over the linked quarter with net interest margin expanding 13 basis points to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022.
Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with not only the strong loan growth achieved by our commercial lending teams during the third quarter, but also the high quality credits represented across all regions. Accompanied by continued growth in core deposits, we have good momentum to finish the year strong and further build operating leverage to progress toward our profitability targets." He continued, "The additional capital provided by our successful IPO will support the Company's continuing growth strategy and ensures that LINKBANCORP is well-positioned as we navigate an uncertain economic outlook."
Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $8.7 million compared to $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of average loan growth and the impact of the continued rising interest rate environment. Net interest margin expanded to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 despite a mild increase in funding costs, as the Bank's cost of deposits increased 23 basis points from 0.38% for the second quarter of 2022 to 0.61% for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin is anticipated to remain relatively stable with modest expansion in the near term.
Noninterest income increased from $696 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 to $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by gains on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $803 thousand to $7.0 million compared to $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase included a $512 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits as well as a $163 thousand increase in occupancy expense. The higher salaries and employee benefits were primarily a result of vacant positions filled late in the second quarter, several mid-year promotions, and an increase in incentive compensation accrual due to strong performance for the quarter. Increased occupancy costs related to the relocation of the Company's operations and corporate center. The Bank has received all required approvals to legally change its name to LINKBANK effective November 4, 2022, thereafter eliminating costs associated with operating under multiple tradenames.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $1.145 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.060 billion at June 30, 2022 and $932.8 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits and net loans as of September 30, 2022 totaled $951.7 million and $859.4 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $902.4 million and $786.5 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022 and $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The loan growth from June 30, 2022 represents $73.6 million in primarily organic loan growth including the impact of forgiven loans under the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which declined $1.6 million to $933 thousand at September 30, 2022. Loan growth was well diversified, with the average commercial loan size originated during the third quarter of approximately $725,000. The $49.3 million increase in deposits from June 30, 2022 included a $37.0 million increase in demand accounts and a $31.3 million increase in money market and savings accounts, offset by declines in time deposits.
Shareholders' equity increased from $104.8 million at June 30, 2022 to $136.9 million at September 30, 2022 due primarily to IPO proceeds and net income, offset by a $3.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of increased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to the increase in market interest rates and dividends declared.
Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses was $515 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $120 thousand compared to the prior quarter, related primarily to organic loan growth. The allowance for loan losses measured 0.53% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.49% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at June 30, 2022. The total of the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the GNB Financial merger equaled $10.1 million or approximately 1.17% of the combined portfolio at September 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses and the related provision reflects the Company's continued application of the incurred loss method for estimating credit losses. The Company will adopt the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard, as required, effective January 1, 2023.
As of September 30, 2022, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.0 million, representing 0.17% of total assets. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2022 excluded purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $4.8 million.
Regulatory Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of September 30, 2022 and are expected to be further strengthened during the fourth quarter, reflecting an additional $20 million in capital contributed to the Bank in October 2022 from the net proceeds of the Company's IPO.
ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31,
September 30,
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
ASSETS
Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents
$ 8,711
$ 7,563
$ 6,425
$ 8,620
$ 17,073
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions
66,085
55,433
102,704
13,970
86,471
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 74,796
$ 62,996
$ 109,129
$ 22,590
$ 103,544
Certificates of deposit with other banks
8,358
11,088
12,828
12,828
13,077
Securities available for sale, at fair value
78,698
85,756
93,202
103,783
122,748
Securities held to maturity
32,571
28,816
5,000
—
—
Loans held for sale
—
—
4,074
3,860
—
Loans receivable, gross
863,969
790,406
731,061
714,816
668,398
Allowance for Loan Losses
(4,569)
(3,890)
(3,443)
(3,152)
(3,335)
Loans receivable, net
859,400
786,516
727,618
711,664
665,063
Investments in restricted bank stock
3,327
2,567
3,612
2,685
3,586
Premises and equipment, net
9,087
7,915
5,253
5,289
5,250
Right-of-Use Asset – Premises
8,920
4,513
4,605
4,680
4,748
Bank-owned life insurance
19,127
19,012
18,898
18,787
13,683
Goodwill and other intangible assets
36,955
37,020
37,085
37,152
36,890
Deferred tax asset
6,378
5,777
5,092
4,038
4,382
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
7,256
7,909
9,280
5,407
6,198
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
$ 932,763
$ 979,169
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest bearing
$ 184,857
$ 184,345
$ 165,228
$ 129,243
$ 175,609
Interest bearing
766,853
718,028
696,942
642,422
626,986
Total deposits
951,710
902,373
862,170
771,665
802,595
Other Borrowings
—
1,639
36,117
19,814
33,034
Subordinated Debt
40,526
40,585
20,653
20,696
20,740
Operating Lease Liabilities
8,921
4,513
4,606
4,680
4,748
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
6,774
6,004
5,790
6,285
8,091
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,007,931
955,114
929,336
823,140
869,208
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
149
99
99
99
98
Surplus
117,698
83,070
82,930
82,910
82,771
Retained earnings
27,525
26,491
25,623
24,836
24,785
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(8,430)
(4,889)
(2,312)
1,778
2,307
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
136,942
104,771
106,340
109,623
109,961
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
$ 932,763
$ 979,169
Common shares outstanding
14,939,640
9,838,435
9,826,435
9,826,435
9,814,447
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$ 9,410
$ 8,114
$ 3,267
$ 25,287
$ 8,638
Other
1,170
981
636
2,771
1,921
Total interest and dividend income
10,580
9,095
3,903
28,058
10,559
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,389
818
504
2,872
1,470
Other Borrowings
82
2
14
106
25
Subordinated Debt
439
422
37
1,080
37
Total interest expense
1,910
1,242
555
4,058
1,532
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR
8,670
7,853
3,348
24,000
9,027
Provision for loan losses
515
395
457
1,190
548
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
8,155
7,458
2,891
22,810
8,479
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
216
218