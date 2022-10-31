LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of The Gratz Bank, including its LINKBANK division (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

The Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") and its common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB." Net proceeds to the Company were $34.7 million.

Net loans grew $72.9 million during the third quarter, representing a 40% annualized growth rate.

Total deposits grew $49.3 million during the third quarter, representing a 23% annualized growth rate.

Net interest income increased $817 thousand to $8.7 million, a 10.4% increase over the linked quarter with net interest margin expanding 13 basis points to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022.

Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with not only the strong loan growth achieved by our commercial lending teams during the third quarter, but also the high quality credits represented across all regions. Accompanied by continued growth in core deposits, we have good momentum to finish the year strong and further build operating leverage to progress toward our profitability targets." He continued, "The additional capital provided by our successful IPO will support the Company's continuing growth strategy and ensures that LINKBANCORP is well-positioned as we navigate an uncertain economic outlook."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $8.7 million compared to $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of average loan growth and the impact of the continued rising interest rate environment. Net interest margin expanded to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 despite a mild increase in funding costs, as the Bank's cost of deposits increased 23 basis points from 0.38% for the second quarter of 2022 to 0.61% for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin is anticipated to remain relatively stable with modest expansion in the near term.

Noninterest income increased from $696 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 to $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by gains on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $803 thousand to $7.0 million compared to $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase included a $512 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits as well as a $163 thousand increase in occupancy expense. The higher salaries and employee benefits were primarily a result of vacant positions filled late in the second quarter, several mid-year promotions, and an increase in incentive compensation accrual due to strong performance for the quarter. Increased occupancy costs related to the relocation of the Company's operations and corporate center. The Bank has received all required approvals to legally change its name to LINKBANK effective November 4, 2022, thereafter eliminating costs associated with operating under multiple tradenames.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.145 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.060 billion at June 30, 2022 and $932.8 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits and net loans as of September 30, 2022 totaled $951.7 million and $859.4 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $902.4 million and $786.5 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022 and $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The loan growth from June 30, 2022 represents $73.6 million in primarily organic loan growth including the impact of forgiven loans under the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which declined $1.6 million to $933 thousand at September 30, 2022. Loan growth was well diversified, with the average commercial loan size originated during the third quarter of approximately $725,000. The $49.3 million increase in deposits from June 30, 2022 included a $37.0 million increase in demand accounts and a $31.3 million increase in money market and savings accounts, offset by declines in time deposits.

Shareholders' equity increased from $104.8 million at June 30, 2022 to $136.9 million at September 30, 2022 due primarily to IPO proceeds and net income, offset by a $3.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of increased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to the increase in market interest rates and dividends declared.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses was $515 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $120 thousand compared to the prior quarter, related primarily to organic loan growth. The allowance for loan losses measured 0.53% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.49% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at June 30, 2022. The total of the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the GNB Financial merger equaled $10.1 million or approximately 1.17% of the combined portfolio at September 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses and the related provision reflects the Company's continued application of the incurred loss method for estimating credit losses. The Company will adopt the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard, as required, effective January 1, 2023.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.0 million, representing 0.17% of total assets. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2022 excluded purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $4.8 million.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of September 30, 2022 and are expected to be further strengthened during the fourth quarter, reflecting an additional $20 million in capital contributed to the Bank in October 2022 from the net proceeds of the Company's IPO.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)















































September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















ASSETS



















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 8,711

$ 7,563

$ 6,425

$ 8,620

$ 17,073 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

66,085

55,433

102,704

13,970

86,471 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 74,796

$ 62,996

$ 109,129

$ 22,590

$ 103,544 Certificates of deposit with other banks

8,358

11,088

12,828

12,828

13,077 Securities available for sale, at fair value

78,698

85,756

93,202

103,783

122,748 Securities held to maturity

32,571

28,816

5,000

—

— Loans held for sale

—

—

4,074

3,860

— Loans receivable, gross

863,969

790,406

731,061

714,816

668,398 Allowance for Loan Losses

(4,569)

(3,890)

(3,443)

(3,152)

(3,335) Loans receivable, net

859,400

786,516

727,618

711,664

665,063 Investments in restricted bank stock

3,327

2,567

3,612

2,685

3,586 Premises and equipment, net

9,087

7,915

5,253

5,289

5,250 Right-of-Use Asset – Premises

8,920

4,513

4,605

4,680

4,748 Bank-owned life insurance

19,127

19,012

18,898

18,787

13,683 Goodwill and other intangible assets

36,955

37,020

37,085

37,152

36,890 Deferred tax asset

6,378

5,777

5,092

4,038

4,382 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

7,256

7,909

9,280

5,407

6,198 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763

$ 979,169 LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 184,857

$ 184,345

$ 165,228

$ 129,243

$ 175,609 Interest bearing

766,853

718,028

696,942

642,422

626,986 Total deposits

951,710

902,373

862,170

771,665

802,595 Other Borrowings

—

1,639

36,117

19,814

33,034 Subordinated Debt

40,526

40,585

20,653

20,696

20,740 Operating Lease Liabilities

8,921

4,513

4,606

4,680

4,748 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

6,774

6,004

5,790

6,285

8,091 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,007,931

955,114

929,336

823,140

869,208 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Preferred stock

—

—

—

—

— Common stock

149

99

99

99

98 Surplus

117,698

83,070

82,930

82,910

82,771 Retained earnings

27,525

26,491

25,623

24,836

24,785 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(8,430)

(4,889)

(2,312)

1,778

2,307 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

136,942

104,771

106,340

109,623

109,961 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763

$ 979,169 Common shares outstanding

14,939,640

9,838,435

9,826,435

9,826,435

9,814,447