LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

·9 min read

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:  LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of The Gratz Bank, including its LINKBANK division (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/LINKBANCORP, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/LINKBANCORP, Inc.)

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • The Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") and its common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB." Net proceeds to the Company were $34.7 million.

  • Net loans grew $72.9 million during the third quarter, representing a 40% annualized growth rate.

  • Total deposits grew $49.3 million during the third quarter, representing a 23% annualized growth rate.

  • Net interest income increased $817 thousand to $8.7 million, a 10.4% increase over the linked quarter with net interest margin expanding 13 basis points to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022.

Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with not only the strong loan growth achieved by our commercial lending teams during the third quarter, but also the high quality credits represented across all regions.  Accompanied by continued growth in core deposits, we have good momentum to finish the year strong and further build operating leverage to progress toward our profitability targets." He continued, "The additional capital provided by our successful IPO will support the Company's continuing growth strategy and ensures that LINKBANCORP is well-positioned as we navigate an uncertain economic outlook."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $8.7 million compared to $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of average loan growth and the impact of the continued rising interest rate environment. Net interest margin expanded to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 despite a mild increase in funding costs, as the Bank's cost of deposits increased 23 basis points from 0.38% for the second quarter of 2022 to 0.61% for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin is anticipated to remain relatively stable with modest expansion in the near term.

Noninterest income increased from $696 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 to $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by gains on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $803 thousand to $7.0 million compared to $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase included a $512 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits as well as a $163 thousand increase in occupancy expense.  The higher salaries and employee benefits were primarily a result of vacant positions filled late in the second quarter, several mid-year promotions, and an increase in incentive compensation accrual due to strong performance for the quarter.  Increased occupancy costs related to the relocation of the Company's operations and corporate center. The Bank has received all required approvals to legally change its name to LINKBANK effective November 4, 2022, thereafter eliminating costs associated with operating under multiple tradenames.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.145 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.060 billion at June 30, 2022 and $932.8 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits and net loans as of September 30, 2022 totaled $951.7 million and $859.4 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $902.4 million and $786.5 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022 and $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The loan growth from June 30, 2022 represents $73.6 million in primarily organic loan growth including the impact of forgiven loans under the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which declined $1.6 million to $933 thousand at September 30, 2022.  Loan growth was well diversified, with the average commercial loan size originated during the third quarter of approximately $725,000. The $49.3 million increase in deposits from June 30, 2022 included a $37.0 million increase in demand accounts and a $31.3 million increase in money market and savings accounts, offset by declines in time deposits.

Shareholders' equity increased from $104.8 million at June 30, 2022 to $136.9 million at September 30, 2022 due primarily to IPO proceeds and net income, offset by a $3.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of increased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to the increase in market interest rates and dividends declared.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses was $515 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $120 thousand compared to the prior quarter, related primarily to organic loan growth. The allowance for loan losses measured 0.53% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.49% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at June 30, 2022. The total of the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the GNB Financial merger equaled $10.1 million or approximately 1.17% of the combined portfolio at September 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses and the related provision reflects the Company's continued application of the incurred loss method for estimating credit losses. The Company will adopt the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard, as required, effective January 1, 2023.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.0 million, representing 0.17% of total assets. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2022 excluded purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $4.8 million.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of September 30, 2022 and are expected to be further strengthened during the fourth quarter, reflecting an additional $20 million in capital contributed to the Bank in October 2022 from the net proceeds of the Company's IPO.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank.  LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LB-E
LB-D

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

























September 30,
2022


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)











ASSETS











Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents


$                   8,711


$                      7,563


$                   6,425


$                 8,620


$                 17,073

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions


66,085


55,433


102,704


13,970


86,471

Cash and cash equivalents


$                 74,796


$                    62,996


$               109,129


$               22,590


$               103,544

Certificates of deposit with other banks


8,358


11,088


12,828


12,828


13,077

Securities available for sale, at fair value


78,698


85,756


93,202


103,783


122,748

Securities held to maturity


32,571


28,816


5,000



Loans held for sale




4,074


3,860


Loans receivable, gross


863,969


790,406


731,061


714,816


668,398

Allowance for Loan Losses


(4,569)


(3,890)


(3,443)


(3,152)


(3,335)

Loans receivable, net


859,400


786,516


727,618


711,664


665,063

Investments in restricted bank stock


3,327


2,567


3,612


2,685


3,586

Premises and equipment, net


9,087


7,915


5,253


5,289


5,250

Right-of-Use Asset – Premises


8,920


4,513


4,605


4,680


4,748

Bank-owned life insurance


19,127


19,012


18,898


18,787


13,683

Goodwill and other intangible assets


36,955


37,020


37,085


37,152


36,890

Deferred tax asset


6,378


5,777


5,092


4,038


4,382

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


7,256


7,909


9,280


5,407


6,198

TOTAL ASSETS


$         1,144,873


$            1,059,885


$         1,035,676


$           932,763


$            979,169

LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Demand, noninterest bearing


$               184,857


$                  184,345


$               165,228


$             129,243


$               175,609

Interest bearing


766,853


718,028


696,942


642,422


626,986

Total deposits


951,710


902,373


862,170


771,665


802,595

Other Borrowings



1,639


36,117


19,814


33,034

Subordinated Debt


40,526


40,585


20,653


20,696


20,740

Operating Lease Liabilities


8,921


4,513


4,606


4,680


4,748

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


6,774


6,004


5,790


6,285


8,091

TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,007,931


955,114


929,336


823,140


869,208

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Preferred stock






Common stock


149


99


99


99


98

Surplus


117,698


83,070


82,930


82,910


82,771

Retained earnings


27,525


26,491


25,623


24,836


24,785

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income


(8,430)


(4,889)


(2,312)


1,778


2,307

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


136,942


104,771


106,340


109,623


109,961

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$         1,144,873


$            1,059,885


$         1,035,676


$           932,763


$            979,169

Common shares outstanding


14,939,640


9,838,435


9,826,435


9,826,435


9,814,447

 

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries






Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)


































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2022


6/30/2022


9/30/2021




9/30/2022


9/30/2021

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)













INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loans receivable, including fees


$              9,410


$              8,114


$              3,267




$            25,287


$              8,638

Other


1,170


981


636




2,771


1,921

Total interest and dividend income


10,580


9,095


3,903




28,058


10,559

INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits


1,389


818


504




2,872


1,470

Other Borrowings


82


2


14




106


25

Subordinated Debt


439


422


37




1,080


37

Total interest expense


1,910


1,242


555




4,058


1,532

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR
   LOAN LOSSES


8,670


7,853


3,348




24,000


9,027

Provision for loan losses


515


395


457




1,190


548

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
   LOAN LOSSES


8,155


7,458


2,891




22,810


8,479

NONINTEREST INCOME













Service charges on deposit accounts


216


218


