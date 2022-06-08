LinkedIn expands live audio events as it tries to bring in more creators
LinkedIn is expanding its Clubhouse-style live audio feature as it looks to draw more creators to its platform. The company, which first launched live audio events , will now open up hosting capabilities to all creators.
With the update, all LinkedIn creators who use the platform’s “creator mode” will be able to host live audio events so long as they stay in line with the platform’s “community policies of being a trustworthy, safe, and professional provider of content.” Though event hosting is currently limited to creators, any LinkedIn user is able to participate in the chats.
Similar to Clubhouse, creators on LinkedIn can schedule their audio events in advance and share the upcoming talks with their network. The company says creators are already using audio features to expand their professional networks, connect with potential clients and reach new followers. Video-centric live events are also in the works, though LinkedIn hasn’t given an update on when that will launch.
The expansion comes as LinkedIn has significantly ramped up its efforts to become a more creator-centric platform. The company says more than 10 million people are using the site’s creator mode, nearly double the 5.5 million who were using it . Now, LinkedIn is trying to help those creators broaden their reach. The company is tweaking the way creator profiles and their content appear in search results and in the LinkedIn feed in order to make it easier for people to find and follow them. It also plans to make creator profiles embeddable to outside websites so creators can more easily promote their LinkedIn content on other platforms.