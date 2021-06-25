U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,278.84
    +12.35 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,427.28
    +230.46 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,362.04
    -7.67 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,341.50
    +7.88 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.96
    +0.66 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.10
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1936
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0540 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3885
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8530
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,024.48
    -3,041.29 (-8.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    770.04
    -72.61 (-8.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.07
    +26.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.18
    +190.95 (+0.66%)
     

LinkedIn formally joins EU Code on hate speech takedowns

Natasha Lomas
·5 min read

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has committed to doing more to quickly purge illegal hate speech from its platform in the European Union by formally signing up to a self-regulatory initiative that seeks to tackle the issue through a voluntary Code of Conduct.

In statement today, the European Commission announced that the professional social network has joined the EU's Code of Conduct on Countering Illegal Hate Speech Online, with justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, welcoming LinkedIn's (albeit tardy) participation, and adding in a statement that the code "is and will remain an important tool in the fight against hate speech, including within the framework established by digital services legislation".

"I invite more businesses to join, so that the online world is free from hate," Reynders added.

While LinkedIn's name wasn't formally associated with the voluntary Code before now it said it has "supported" the effort via parent company Microsoft, which was already signed up.

In a statement on its decision to formally join now, it also said:

"LinkedIn is a place for professional conversations where people come to connect, learn and find new opportunities. Given the current economic climate and the increased reliance jobseekers and professionals everywhere are placing on LinkedIn, our responsibility is to help create safe experiences for our members. We couldn’t be clearer that hate speech is not tolerated on our platform. LinkedIn is a strong part of our members’ professional identities for the entirety of their career -- it can be seen by their employer, colleagues and potential business partners."

In the EU 'illegal hate speech' can mean content that espouses racist or xenophobic views, or which seeks to incite violence or hatred against groups of people because of their race, skin color, religion or ethnic origin etc.

A number of Member States have national laws on the issue -- and some have passed their own legislation specifically targeted at the digital sphere. So the EU Code is supplementary to any actual hate speech legislation. It is also non-legally binding.

The initiative kicked off back in 2016 -- when a handful of tech giants (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Microsoft) agreed to accelerate takedowns of illegal speech (or well, attach their brand names to the PR opportunity associated with saying they would).

Since the Code became operational, a handful of other tech platforms have joined -- with video sharing platform TikTok signing up last October, for example.

But plenty of digital services (notably messaging platforms) still aren't participating. Hence the Commission's call for more digital services companies to get on board.

At the same time, the EU is in the process of firming up hard rules in the area of illegal content.

Last year the Commission proposed broad updates (aka the Digital Services Act) to existing ecommerce rules to set operational ground rules that they said are intended to bring online laws in line with offline legal requirements -- in areas such as illegal content, and indeed illegal goods. So, in the coming years, the bloc will get a legal framework that tackles -- at least at a high level -- the hate speech issue, not merely a voluntary Code.

The EU also recently adopted legislation on terrorist content takedowns (this April) -- which is set to start applying to online platforms from next year.

But it's interesting to note that, on the perhaps more controversial issue of hate speech (which can deeply intersect with freedom of expression), the Commission wants to maintain a self-regulatory channel alongside incoming legislation -- as Reynders' remarks underline.

Brussels evidently sees value in having a mixture of 'carrots and sticks' where hot button digital regulation issues are concerned. Especially in the controversial 'danger zone' of speech regulation.

So, while the DSA is set to bake in standardized 'notice and response' procedures to help digital players swiftly respond to illegal content, by keeping the hate speech Code around it means there's a parallel conduit where key platforms could be encouraged by the Commission to commit to going further than the letter of the law (and thereby enable lawmakers to sidestep any controversy if they were to try to push more expansive speech moderation measures into legislation).

On illegal hate speech, EU lawmakers eye binding transparency for platforms

The EU has -- for several years -- had a voluntary a Code of Practice on Online Disinformation too. (And a spokeswoman for LinkedIn confirmed it has been signed up to that since its inception, also through its parent company Microsoft.)

And while lawmakers recently announced a plan to beef that Code up -- to make it "more binding", as they oxymoronically put it -- it certainly isn't planning to legislate on that (even fuzzier) speech issue.

In further public remarks today on the hate speech Code, the Commission said that a fifth monitoring exercise in June 2020 showed that on average companies reviewed 90% of reported content within 24 hours and removed 71% of content that was considered to be illegal hate speech.

It added that it welcomed the results -- but also called for signatories to redouble their efforts, especially around providing feedback to users and in how they approach transparency around reporting and removals.

The Commission has also repeatedly calls for platforms signed up to the disinformation Code to do more to tackle the tsunami of 'fake news' being fenced on their platforms, including -- on the public health front -- what they last year dubbed a coronavirus infodemic.

The COVID-19 crisis has undoubtedly contributed to concentrating lawmakers' minds on the complex issue of how to effectively regulate the digital sphere and likely accelerated a number of EU efforts.

Understanding Europe’s big push to rewrite the digital rulebook

Europe lays out its plan to reboot digital rules and tame tech giants

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Microsoft agree to remove hate speech across the EU

 

Recommended Stories

  • IRS audits fell again in 2020 — but there’s one big exception

    Internal Revenue Service audit numbers dropped again in 2020, continuing a downward trend that’s been occurring for years --- except for one group of taxpayers.

  • Judge appears skeptical over effort to dismiss Dominion lawsuit against Giuliani, others

    A federal judge on Thursday appeared skeptical of arguments to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems over baseless 2020 election claims made by Trump allies Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and the MyPillow Guy.

  • Brace yourself, inflation could create a ‘giant wealth transfer’ from lenders to borrowers

    Higher prices for rental cars, airplane tickets and uncooked beef roasts have economists and consumers wondering whether we’re living through the start of an inflationary period. If the latter holds true, at least one demographic could benefit from the trend: anyone, including consumers and governments, that holds fixed-rate debt. “Inflation could be this giant wealth transfer,” from lenders to borrowers, said Kent Smetters, the faculty director of the Penn Wharton Budget Model, which analyzes public policy proposals’ impact on the budget and economy.

  • Biden Ousts Fannie-Freddie Regulator After Supreme Court Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden ousted Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s regulator Wednesday, replacing the Trump administration appointee on an acting basis with a long-term Federal Housing Finance Agency senior official.The U.S. Supreme Court opened the door for Biden to remove FHFA Director Mark Calabria with a ruling that gave the president clear authority to fire the housing regulator. The White House replaced him with Sandra Thompson, who has been deputy director of the agency’s division of

  • Core inflation clocks in at highest rate since 1992

    Brian Cheung joins Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman to break down data from the Bureau of Economic Analysts&nbsp;and the Fed comments on monetary policy as the market continues to question the transitory nature of inflation.

  • Biden reaches infrastructure deal

    Jessica Smith joins Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to discuss the bipartisan Senate group and President Biden coming to an agreement on an infrastructure bill and how even though there’s an agreement, there could still be trouble passing the bill in Congress.

  • Fannie-Freddie Shock Is Latest Blow to Funds in Doomed Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shares after a Supreme Court ruling marked one of the biggest setbacks yet in a disappointing decade for funds that wagered that these entities would one day exit federal control.Capital Group, Fairholme Capital Management, Paulson & Co., Blackstone Group Inc.’s credit unit, Discovery Capital Management and Pershing Square are among investors that have bet on a massive jump in value for the government-sponsored enterprises.Those wagers went s

  • Michael Cohen Exposes Donald Trump's Most Ridiculous Lies

    “It’s one of the stupidest lies that he ever had me deal on his behalf," the ex-president's former fixer told Jimmy Kimmel.

  • Teamsters votes to fund and support Amazon workers

    Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Akiko Fujita reports the latest news on Teamsters victory on Amazon workers.

  • Infrastructure and the stock market — here’s what the $1 trillion deal means

    A deal on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill helped push stocks to all-time highs Thursday, here's what investors need to know.

  • The Market’s Not Paying Enough Attention to the Infrastructure Deal

    Biden reaches infrastructure deal with bipartisan group of senators, tech antitrust bills gain traction, and other news to start your day.

  • A Covid underclass is forming

    Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Rick Newman reports vaccination disputes arising as return to work picks up steam.

  • 9 in 10 student loan borrowers aren't ready to begin payments again, survey finds

    The vast majority of nearly 24,000 student loan borrowers surveyed recently said they are unprepared for the pandemic payment pause ending after September.

  • How U.S. Sanctions of Chinese Silicon Will Affect the Solar Industry

    The Biden administration announced sanctions against the producers of much of the polysilicon used in the world's solar panels—after finding that the firms used forced labor in the Xinjiang region of China.

  • Top GOP pollster: To win, ‘we need Trump to go away’

    There is some good news for House and Senate Republicans in the latest Battleground Civility Poll.

  • Fannie-Freddie Fate a Mystery After High Court Market Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- In one fell swoop, the Supreme Court crushed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders and gave President Joe Biden carte blanche to rewrite the rules for the U.S.’s massive housing market.Left unanswered was the same question that’s befuddled Washington for more than a decade: Will anyone ever figure out what to do with Fannie and Freddie, which backstop a whopping $5.7 trillion of mortgages?The high court’s decision Wednesday largely shot down investors’ claims that Obama era regu

  • You may have to pay back your Child Tax Credit — here are 4 key differences with stimulus checks

    Starting in July, eligible families will receive monthly payments of $250 for every child aged 6 through 17.

  • Jobless claims: Another 411,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week

    The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • Stocks extend gains after Biden’s infrastructure announcement

    Randy Baron, Portfolio Manager at Pinnacle Associates LTD, joins Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche to discuss the market’s reaction to Biden’s infrastructure announcement.

  • Kamala Harris forced into border visit as shine comes off vice president

    Fresh from a trip to Mexico and Guatemala - her first foreign foray since being tasked with stemming the flow of migrants at the US border - Vice President Kamala Harris gave a testy interview to NBC News. The host’s question was straightforward enough: why hadn’t she been down to the southern frontier to see first hand one of the country’s most pressing crises? Ms Harris fumbled her answer in spectacular fashion. At first she claimed she had already done so, then became exasperated when correct