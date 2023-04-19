LinkedIn Reveals Top Workplace: Where Amazon and Netflix Rank For Happy Employees

Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) social media platform LinkedIn published its annual list of the best workplace, where Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) held on to the top spot, and Google owner Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) dropped from number two last year to number five this year.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), and Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) bagged the second, third, and fourth positions, TechCrunch reports.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) fail to make a cut.

LinkedIn and its owner Microsoft intentionally did not join the rankings. Apart from Amazon and Alphabet, just one other Big Tech made to the top-10 list, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) at number eight.

The rankings provide a snapshot of how individuals’ priorities are changing.

LinkedIn’s rankings reflect how companies scored on softer and cultural skills, determining an employee’s likeliness to stay at the company.

The company’s ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country determines its stability presently. LinkedIn used the data to launch its new tool it’s offering jobseekers when constructing their job searches.

Job seekers now have a filter to look for workplaces that have policies and priorities in areas like diversity and inclusion (DEI), career growth and learning, work-life balance, social impact, and environmental sustainability.

Data suggests 171,000 tech layoffs this year as Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META), Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and other tech companies downsize in record numbers.

Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.75% at $103.07 on the last check Wednesday.

Story continues

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article LinkedIn Reveals Top Workplace: Where Amazon and Netflix Rank For Happy Employees originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.