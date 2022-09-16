U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.75
    -35.25 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,742.00
    -232.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,812.50
    -122.25 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.70
    -14.60 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.30
    +0.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,667.80
    -9.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.35 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9950
    -0.0050 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.52
    +1.36 (+5.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1353
    -0.0114 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5040
    +0.0470 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,777.59
    -408.47 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.90
    -14.49 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.91
    -32.16 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Linkfire Extends and Expands Agreement with Apple

Linkfire
·2 min read
Linkfire

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire (LINKFI.ST) announces that it has extended its multi-year agreement with Apple to help artists and creators grow their audiences with Apple Services.

Partnerships are a key part of Linkfire's business model, driving monetizable consumer connections (traffic) through Linkfire's services. The longstanding partnership between Linkfire and Apple is also a strong enabler for Linkfire's technology and client offering, creating an even better platform for Linkfire's customers and partners.

For further information, please contact:

Linkfire
Lars Ettrup, Co-founder and CEO
Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Apple
Zach Kahn
Telephone: +1 (669) 276-2811
E-mail: zkahn@apple.com

Linkfire's Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest FK AB
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se

About Linkfire - Empowering Entertainment Discovery Everywhere
Linkfire makes entertainment marketing easy. We optimize impact, drive streams, increase ticket sales and recommend audio content to billions of fans and listeners on a global scale. Our SaaS marketing platform transformed music marketing and we are now building a global recommendation network for audio entertainment discovery to connect even more fans and listeners to the content they love. Linkfire's customers and partners include most artists on Billboard's annual Hot 100, all major music labels, global audio and music streaming services, social media apps and media publishers.

In 2021, Linkfire enabled 1.6 billion consumer connections and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 34.5M, an annual growth of 42 per cent. Co-founded in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Linkfire today employs a global workforce and also has offices in New York and Los Angeles. Linkfire's share (LINKFI) is listed on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Learn more at www.linkfire.com or follow @Linkfire on LinkedIn and @getlinkfire on Twitter and Instagram.

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-09-16 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

Linkfire extends and expands agreement with Apple

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716267/Linkfire-Extends-and-Expands-Agreement-with-Apple

Recommended Stories

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”

  • Adobe-Figma deal: 'I've never seen a level of investor hatred' like this, analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill assesses Adobe's deal to acquire Figma amid its third-quarter revenue beat, while looking at investor responses, the climate of the tech sector, and Amazon's NFL streaming deal.

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble

    FedEx withdrew its full year earnings guidance as macro trends 'significantly worsened,' sending share tumbling in extended trading.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed sharply higher on Thursday -- even as the broader market slipped -- jumping as much as 9.4%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer higher was speculation that the company could be on the verge of being acquired. The rumor mill went into overdrive that Roku is preparing to be acquired, according to Dealreporter (as reported by The Fly).

  • These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Could Be Next Acquisition Targets

    Amid consolidation in the chip industry, one research firm highlights three semiconductor stocks as possible acquisition targets.

  • Is the housing market really crashing? Redfin’s chief economist shares her predictions

    Inflation is high and interest rates keep rising, leading to a lot of speculation about the housing market, with many throwing around the word “crash.”

  • Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity

    The stock market stayed on the defensive on Thursday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) continued to lose ground in the aftermath of Tuesday's latest economic report on consumer prices. Often, the best sign of attractive investment opportunities comes when institutional investors start to make strategic acquisitions of assets they believe are undervalued. The latest announcement from STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) early Thursday gave evidence that real estate investment trusts  might be one area that bargain-hunting investors should examine more closely for possible ideas.

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • Elon Musk Reiterates His Worst Nightmare for The Economy

    The world's richest man worries about the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation.

  • STORE Capital Stock Surging on Buyout: Here's What You Need to Know

    Another REIT is being taken private in a big all-cash buyout, but the purchase price might end up even higher.

  • Figma’s Record-Breaking Sale to Adobe Delivers Billions to Top VCs

    (Bloomberg) -- Danny Rimer first invested in Figma in 2012, shortly after the company was established and began developing software tools for designers. Rimer, a partner at the venture capital firm Index Ventures, invited Figma’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Dylan Field, to dinner and ordered a bottle of wine to celebrate the deal. It was then that the young entrepreneur hesitated. “Danny, I’m 19,” Field said. Rimer went ahead, he recalled, and ordered the Pinot anyway.Most Read from

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

    If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life. Certainly, investors should do their homework to ascertain the safety and reliability of a company’s dividends before buying on the basis of yield alone. Here are three real estate investment trusts

  • SoFi Technologies Could Soar in 2023 According to This Analyst

    In this video, I will talk about the recent SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) upgrade by Bank of America analyst Manav Bhatia. The bank upgraded SoFi from neutral to buy and raised its price target from $8 per share to $9 per share.

  • Apple is now the market’s most-shorted stock. If Tesla is an example, that’s bullish.

    Apple shareholders need not worry that it’s the most-shorted U.S. stock. As of Sept. 14, a total of $18.4 billion worth of Apple shares were sold short, eclipsing Tesla’s total of $17.4 billion. Perhaps the first clue that Apple investors nevertheless need not worry comes from Tesla’s market-beating performance even though it topped the most-shorted list.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $29.30, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day.

  • Why Upstart Rallied Today, Defying the Market Swoon

    There appeared to be a rotation from large-cap growth stocks to beaten-down, small-cap value names in the fintech space.

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.