Linkfire Hosts a Shareholder Webcast on 7 November, 2022

Linkfire
·2 min read
Linkfire

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire A/S ("Linkfire" or the "Company") hosts a webcast presentation on 7 November, 2022, at 14:00 CET. The Company will provide a status update on the business and elaborate on the recent announcement about raising capital through a directed share issue.

In addition to the Q&A at the end of the webcast, participants also have the possibility to preregister questions via email to investors@linkfire.com. The Q&A session is moderated through a chat function, which will be made available via the webcast link below.

Webcast
7 November, 2022 at 14:00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://corporate.linkfire.com/ after the webcast.

Speakers:
Lars Ettrup, CEO
Tobias Demuth, CFO
Jesper Møller, Chairman of the Board

Link to webcast:
https://ir.financialhearings.com/press-conference-november-2022-2

For further information, please contact:

Linkfire
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Linkfire's Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest FK AB
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se

About Linkfire - Empowering entertainment discovery everywhere
Linkfire makes entertainment marketing easy. We optimize impact, drive streams, increase ticket sales and recommend audio content to billions of fans and listeners on a global scale. Our SaaS marketing platform transformed music marketing and we are now building a global recommendation network for audio entertainment discovery to connect even more fans and listeners to the content they love. Linkfire's customers and partners include most artists on Billboard's annual Hot 100, all major music labels, global audio and music streaming services, social media apps and media publishers.

In 2021, Linkfire enabled 1.6 billion consumer connections and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 34.5M, an annual growth of 42 per cent. Co-founded in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Linkfire today employs a global team with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Linkfire's share (LINKFI) is listed on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Learn more about us on about.linkfire.com and more about our offering on linkfire.com. To keep up with our latest news, follow @Linkfire on LinkedIn and @getlinkfire on Twitter and Instagram.

Attachments

Linkfire hosts a shareholder webcast on 7 November, 2022

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722838/Linkfire-Hosts-a-Shareholder-Webcast-on-7-November-2022

