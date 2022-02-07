U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

Linkfire (“LINKFI”) appoints Mario Forsyth as Head of Business Development for its global channel partners division

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

Linkfire A/S, the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for music and entertainment, announces the appointment of Mario Forsyth as the new Head of Business Development - Channel Partners, specifically focusing on social media platforms, games and the metaverse. Mario Forsyth will assume his position on February 7, 2022.

As the digital entertainment landscape continues to evolve, Linkfire is strengthening its position to cater to new consumer behaviour with the appointment of Mario Forsyth as Head of Business Development - Channel Partners. Mario will be responsible for building, maintaining, and growing Linkfire's global partnerships pipeline. Discovery and consumption of entertainment is increasingly taking place across new platforms where consumers not only stream, but also engage with content, and Mario's focus will be on these opportunities, specifically focusing on social media platforms and mobile apps.

Mario brings extensive experience across all facets of business development strategy in the music and technology industries. Most recently, he served as the Head of Business Development in Europe for Tuned Global, a leading B2B music streaming technology partner, where he led expansion into EMEIA. Prior to Tuned Global, Mario oversaw business development for the streaming service 7digital.

Lars Ettrup, CEO and co-founder at Linkfire, comments:
"Mario's extensive knowledge and relevant experience in music, tech, and business development comes at an important moment. Linkfire has a unique opportunity to play a key role in the digital landscape when it comes to new forms of entertainment discovery and consumption, and I know he'll help us achieve greater heights. As we enter a new phase of growth and development, I'm excited to welcome Mario to the company."

Mario Forsyth, Head of Business Development - Channel Partners at Linkfire, adds:
"I'm really excited to be joining such a dynamic and fast-growing company as Linkfire, and am looking forward to contributing and fulfilling the company's ambitious growth goals. I was drawn to Linkfire's central position in the music and tech space-a sweet spot I've spent most of my career navigating."

For further information, please contact:
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

About Linkfire A/S
Linkfire is the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has more than 80 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Lisbon and Accra. Linkfire ("LINKFI") is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: https://investors.linkfire.com/

Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest FK AB
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se

