Linkflow Listed on US-Based Crypto Exchange Bittrex

Bittrex

Bittrex

Bittrex

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong-based DeFi Prime Brokerage Project Linkflow Finance (https://linkflow.finance) announces its new listing on Bittrex Exchange with LF/USDT pair.

Bittrex Exchange (https://global.bittrex.com/) is one of the largest global crypto exchanges, located in Seattle, U.S., with enhanced security levels and customer supports. The optimized platform UI increases user experiences, which many global users are enjoying.

"We are excited to be listed on Bittrex Exchange, one of the major global exchanges. We are also preparing for DeFi Ecosystem as well as launching of our IDO platform," said Chris Jung, CEO of Linkflow Finance.

Currently, Linkflow (LF) Token is traded on Bittrex, Bithumb Korea and Digifinex Exchanges.

CONTACT:

Grace Tan

contact@linkflow.finance

Related Images













Image 1: Bittrex





Listing









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



