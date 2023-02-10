Linklogis’ Supply Chain ABS Issuance Reaching RMB 25 Billion on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

Linklogis

Shenzhen, China, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the leading supply chain finance technology solution provider in China, Linklogis was awarded the “2022 Special Initiator of ABS Revitalizing Stock Assets” by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The award aims to commend the enterprises that support the issuance of asset-backed securities and tap the full potential of stock assets. The selection is based on the indicators such as bond issuance, underwriting, trading, innovation, investment, and performance of duties during the duration.

In 2022, the companies under Linklogis issued a total of 56 Asset-Backed Securitization (ABS) products on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, with the total issuance scale reaching RMB 25 billion, occupying the largest market share among third-party factoring companies. Linklogis ranked first in the market in terms of the number of industries served, including construction, trade, and green building, and successfully issued many innovative products to lead the market.

Taking the example of Linklogis assisting CCCC Second Harbour Engineering Company in issuing Green Asset Support Plan on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in October 2022, the product was the first green CMBS (commercial mortgage-backed securities) in central China in the capital market with an issuing scale of RMB 620 million. It was of great significance to revitalize the stock assets in the field of commercial property, adjust the asset-liability structure, and reduce the financing costs. The Shanghai Stock Exchange recognized Linklogis’ positive contribution in the issuance of ABS and the support for the real economy, demonstrating the good brand image and social credibility of Linklogis.

By the first half of 2022, the accumulated transaction volume processed by Linklogis has exceeded RMB 670 billion, and Linklogis has cooperated with nearly 880 anchor enterprises and 308 financial institutions, serving more than 160,000 SMEs. In the future, Linklogis will improve the efficiency of supply chain finance, continue to make innovations on the product form of supply chain ABS, and serve the real economy more efficiently with its mature capabilities in financial service and resource integration, the technological edge, and the market competitiveness.

