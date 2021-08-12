U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.86
    -2.84 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,392.02
    -92.95 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,758.15
    -6.99 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.92
    -11.42 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.13
    -0.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.90
    -5.40 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.41 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3590
    +0.0200 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0048 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4320
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,310.32
    -2,261.60 (-4.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,102.43
    -51.15 (-4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.82
    -28.32 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

LinkPoint Technology Group Completes Acquisition of Presidium Networks

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- LinkPoint Technology Group ("LTG") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of privately held Presidium Network Operations Consultants ("Presidium"), a Kamloops, BC-based Managed IT Services company focused on small-to-medium business markets.

Presidium, founded in 2011, provides managed IT services, cloud services, and VoIP phone service to customers across British Columbia. As part of the deal, LinkPoint will expand its existing office into Presidium's Kamloops office, operating as LinkPoint IT Solutions Ltd. ("LinkPoint").

"In joining forces with LinkPoint, our goal was to bolster our service offering and ensure we could continue to improve on the services we offer and deliver," Presidium partner Justin Givens said. "We have always, over our decade of providing services in British Columbia, approached our business with a dedicated customer-first mindset. It's always been about being able to provide the best customer service possible and empower our customers to work efficiently and reliably to grow their businesses. LinkPoint shares this ideal, and we're excited to continue to provide exceptional service going forward."

LinkPoint continues its growth plans in expanding its managed services portfolio. This acquisition allows LinkPoint to strengthen its presence in the Northern Okanagan region while supporting its interests in Northern BC and Alberta.

"Presidium's founders have built a solid business with a dedicated customer base and strong recurring revenues," said Kyle Sarwal, LTG President and CEO. "This feat isn't easily achievable without the care, effort and commitment to its business, in an upstanding manner. LinkPoint looks forward to maintaining and expanding upon this standing. We're also excited in welcoming Justin to our team. With this acquisition, LinkPoint also expands its cloud services offerings and expertise. During the recent COVID-19 work-related restrictions, we saw an increased demand to deploy work-from-home procedures, including migrations to cloud-based and remote solutions. With this acquisition, we look forward to supporting and growing our footprint through Northern BC and into Alberta."

Under the terms of the agreement, Presidium will operate as "LinkPoint IT Solutions" and as a subsidiary of LinkPoint Technology Group.

About Presidium Network Operations Consultants
Presidium Networks, founded in 2011, has worked with small to medium business clients across Canada providing a variety of managed IT services, cloud services, and VoIP phone services. Through continued commitment to exceptional customer service, we have provided exceptional value to customers and helped them grow with confidence.

About LinkPoint IT Solutions
LinkPoint IT Solutions Ltd. ("LinkPoint") is a leader in systems and technology (IT) management. LinkPoint transforms how businesses operate, connect, communicate, and collaborate. Information about LinkPoint can be found at https://www.linkpoint.ca. For ongoing news, please visit the LinkPoint Newsroom.

About LinkPoint Technology Group Ltd, LinkPoint Technology Group, LLC
LinkPoint Technology Group is a group of companies that supports its clients through uniquely tailored solutions and services across IT, Communications, Infrastructures, Development and Consulting. For more information about LinkPoint Technology Group, please visit https://www.linkpointit.com.

Media Contact:
Brandon Kelly, GM
Phone: (604) 559.8324 x 321
Email: info@linkpoint.ca

SOURCE LinkPoint Technology Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/12/c0637.html

Recommended Stories

  • Desktop Metal Earnings Miss Expectations; Company Announces ExOne Acquisition

    ExOne (XONE) stock soared 39% and Desktop Metal (DM) stock rose 2% in Wednesday's after-hours trading session following the big acquisition news in the 3D printing industry.

  • Palantir revenue jumps, eBay sees growth slowdown, Bumble raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman break down some of Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Palantir raising its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook after seeing a 49% revenue jump in its second quarter, eBay forecasting a Q2 revenue below estimates as e-commerce sees a decline in customer traffic, Sonos raising its outlook after posting a surprise profit, and Bumble enduring through concerns about the Delta variant as user activity continues to surge causing company to increases its guidance.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Alibaba's Latest Earnings

    The Q1 2022 report suggests the Chinese tech giant is well-positioned to sustain its growth over the coming quarters.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    In 1996, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan gave a speech warning of irrational exuberance in the stock market. Trying to time the stock market might be the most difficult -- and least successful -- way to invest. Despite a stock price that keeps rising, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is giving investors this rare opportunity.

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Revenue Tops Estimates On Strong Customer Growth

    Palantir rose after its second-quarter adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Micron Drops, Palantir Jumps — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Wednesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a slightly higher open as the market waits for more inflation data.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    MQ earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 3 Ways That Canopy Growth Beats Tilray

    There are two top players in the Canadian cannabis market. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) has reigned throughout much of the last few years as the biggest Canadian cannabis producer based on market cap. Tilray has also been the much bigger winner this year in terms of stock performance.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Baidu Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The Chinese tech titan forecast third-quarter revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.2 billion. The consensus was looking for $5.14 billion.

  • These 3 Promising Growth Stocks Look Much Better Than Robinhood

    Don't fall for another meme stock -- these investments are safer and more stable over the long run.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • WELL Health Achieves Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in Q2-2021; with 484% YoY Revenue Growth; and 615% Growth in its Adjusted Gross Profit

    WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, announced today its results for the second quarter of 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

  • Better Buy: Robinhood vs. Interactive Brokers

    Founded 35 years apart, these two companies take totally different approaches to the broking business.

  • Like Discounts? These 5 Game-Changing Stocks Are 35% (or More) Below Their 52-Week Highs

    One company on the leading edge of innovation in the healthcare space that's been more than cut in half is telehealth services giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Wall Street also hasn't been thrilled with Teladoc's wider-than-anticipated losses following its acquisition of applied health-signals company Livongo Health. While there's no doubt we could witness some operating turbulence in 2021, Teladoc's platform is the unquestioned wave of the future in personalized care.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.