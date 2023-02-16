U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,128.13
    -19.47 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,966.93
    -161.12 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,009.41
    -61.19 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.26
    -3.71 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.72
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.20
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8320
    +0.0230 (+0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2007
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9420
    -0.0180 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,843.97
    +2,044.94 (+8.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.80
    +4.42 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,012.53
    +14.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

LinkrUI Now Offers DAM Syncing for Microsoft Word, Microsoft Powerpoint and Microsoft Excel

·3 min read

LinkrUI with Microsoft Office Compatibility Now Available via Resellers and Retail

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Santa Cruz Software, a global leader in software development for cross media content publishing, today announced a new version of its DAM connector LinkrUI will now enable Digital Asset Manager (DAM) syncing for three Microsoft Office applications. Available both via DAM reselling partners and via retail, LinkrUI for Microsoft Office is now compatible for applications Microsoft Word, Microsoft Powerpoint and Microsoft Excel.

Visit here to learn more about LinkrUI.

LinkrUI enables direct searching, opening, placing and synchronizing of digital assets stored in a DAM system or other storage services, such as Box and Dropbox. The new version of LinkrUI automatically synchronizes assets between Microsoft Office applications and the DAM or storage service to ensure that everyone in an organization can find and work on the latest version.

LinkrUI started as a best-in-class extension to Adobe applications, providing an in-app panel link between popular creative applications and the DAM or cloud storage service. Santa Cruz Software recently began offering a version of LinkrUI completely free — guaranteed version control at no cost  — which is compatible with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Indesign and Adobe Illustrator. The premium version of LinkrUI adds compatibility for Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects and includes additional features like live filtering and Smart-Linkr, which finds and fixes broken asset links automatically. LinkrUI for Microsoft Office includes compatibility for Microsoft Word, Microsoft Powerpoint and Microsoft Excel.

A recent survey by Santa Cruz Software found that 83% of professionals said they spend time each week finding lost assets. In fact, 11% do it hourly. Over half spend at least three hours per week managing versions and a staggering 15% are spending over six hours. LinkrUI solves this problem by automatically syncing the current asset with the DAM.

"LinkrUI creates a more profitable and productive workflow within companies by managing asset versions, resulting in professionals having access to shared files that the entire team is working on," said Mark Hilton, CEO of Santa Cruz Software. "Adding support for Microsoft Office applications provides an additional level of connectivity among teams, making it easier to collaborate on shared projects across a variety of applications. Along with the rest of our offering, this addition enables creatives and all professionals to be significantly more efficient with their work, benefiting everyone involved."

Pricing & Availability
LinkrUI for Microsoft Office is now available via resellers and retail. LinkrUI for Microsoft Office costs $99/year per seat and includes compatibility for Microsoft Word, Microsoft Powerpoint and Microsoft Excel. Please visit our LinkrUI webpage to download LinkrUI and see a list of current DAM vendors.

Download LinkrUI on Microsoft Appsource here.

About Santa Cruz Software
Santa Cruz Software offers a suite of tools to connect Adobe applications to other Cloud Services, enabling teams to collaborate seamlessly on projects without ever leaving their applications. Enjoy simplified version control, easy asset search and seamless connection between your shared team assets. Santa Cruz Software features are designed to streamline brand compliance, empower collaboration between teams and increase productivity. Solutions range from integratable Dynamic Templates based upon Adobe InDesign (PrintUI), DAM connectors for Adobe applications and Microsoft Office applications (LinkrUI) and turnkey collateral/campaign portals (BrandingUI). For more information, visit the Santa Cruz Software website.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Media Contact
David Haefele
FortyThree, Inc.
SCSoftware@43pr.com
831.888.9011

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linkrui-now-offers-dam-syncing-for-microsoft-word-microsoft-powerpoint-and-microsoft-excel-301748338.html

SOURCE Santa Cruz Software

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft defends Bing's AI mistakes as it faces 'our share of challenges'

    Microsoft is defending its Bing chat bot, saying that it's learning from users' experiences.

  • GE HealthCare Makes Push Into Artificial Intelligence

    GE HealthCare Technologies is making a big bet on an important challenge in healthcare: collecting the disparate data on patients generated by machines and medical records and making it useful to hospitals. In pursuing a software platform that can help hospitals do things like find open beds and identify patients at risk for sepsis, GE HealthCare is taking on tech powerhouses such as Alphabet Google, Amazon.com and Microsoft , which are already selling such services and bring the big-data and artificial-intelligence expertise the technology requires. GE HealthCare hired a former Amazon machine-learning official to help pull off the initiative.

  • Microsoft just became the hottest name in AI, but Google, NVIDIA, IBM and other rivals are turning up the heat

    Microsoft (MSFT) With its recent investment in OpenAI, best known for its chatbot ChatGPT3 that is taking the world by storm, Microsoft has shown its commitment to leading the age of artificial intelligence. With all the headlines about Microsoft’s rapid ascent in AI, it isn’t a surprise that investors are excited about its prospects. With Microsoft’s Bing sitting at around 7% of the search market, Microsoft shared with investors recently that it estimated an additional $2 billion a year in revenue per 1% gain in market share.

  • Texas Instruments plans to build its newest wafer fab facility in Utah

    The new fab will be located next to Dallas-based Texas Instruments' existing wafer fab in Lehi, Utah. When completed, the two factories will operate as a single fab.

  • Apple’s latest patent sparks speculation a foldable iPhone may be in the works

    In a bid to recover lost ground, CEO Tim Cook may be planning to launch a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

  • Microsoft’s AI Chatbot Finds Early Success in Bing Searches

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. reported its initial findings after a week of testing new artificial intelligence additions to its Bing search engine with users from more than 169 countries.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkUkraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies

  • Microsoft and Google are in a ‘Game of Thrones’ battle over A.I.— but Apple and Amazon still have huge roles to play, according to Wedbush

    Tech companies are racing to figure out how to implement A.I. in their products, and it’s not just about search engines.

  • Coinkite’s New Bitcoin Hardware Wallet Looks Like BlackBerry, Takes AAA Batteries

    The new Coldcard Q1 model aims to blend security and convenience – with a physical QWERTY keyboard recalling the look of a 2000's-style waffle phone. It relies on a flashlight and LED scanner to read QR codes – instead of using a camera, which can be an attack vector.

  • Is the 'exodus' over? Here's how Twitter alternatives have fared since Elon Musk's acquisition

    Was there a Twitter exodus or just a Twitter pause? New data takes a look at how a range of "Twitter alternatives" have fared in the months following Elon Musk's acquisition of the popular microblogging network, now that the burst of new installs driven by his takeover has tapered off. Interest surrounding a group of Twitter alternatives began in late October, when the Tesla and SpaceX exec Elon Musk officially closed on his $44 billion Twitter acquisition.

  • How AI will change the way we search, for better or worse

    Search engines doped with generative AI systems are on the way, if not already here, and they're ready to ride herd on your daily browsing habits. You know, to help.

  • Cisco Rallies After Forecast Shows Tech Spending Holding Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc., the biggest maker of machines that run computer networks and the internet, gained in late trading after an upbeat forecast showed that demand for tech infrastructure is holding up better than expected. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkU

  • Elon Musk Says He May Lead Twitter for Almost Another Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said he may need the rest of this year to put things right at Twitter Inc. before handing off to a new chief executive officer, potentially prolonging concerns the billionaire is being distracted from leading Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No Chi

  • Tencent Teams Up With MultiversX To Expand Web3 Strategy

    The Chinese technology company behind the popular messaging app WeChat will utilize the MultiversX network infrastructure to build new products in the Web3 and metaverse spaces.

  • How business is already using ChatGPT and other AI tech

    Since its launch in November ChatGPT a number of industries are using, or considering using the AI bot for tasks ranging mortgages to diagnosing the common cold.

  • Google Fiber launches 5Gbps service for $125 per month

    Google Fiber is introducing a $125-per-month service with symmetrical uploads and downloads today. However, it only covers four cities at launch.

  • Uber Signs Cloud Computing Deals With Oracle and Google

    The ride-sharing company plans to shut down most of its own data centers to rely on the clouds at Oracle and Google.

  • Apple to Scrutinize Customer History for New ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Service

    (Bloomberg) -- With Apple Inc. pushing into the lending business with a “buy now, pay later” service, the company is laying out rules for how it will approve transactions. One key factor: whether you’ve been a good customer in the past. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkU

  • Update your Apple devices now to patch a security flaw

    Apple released security updates to its operating systems to fix flaws that hackers may have actively exploited.

  • Apple's mixed reality headset will reportedly debut at WWDC in June

    Apple may be set to launch its long-rumored mixed reality headset at WWDC in June.

  • Cathie Wood's Chief Futurist Succinctly Explains His Firm's Dire Warning on Google

    Ark Invest's Brett Winton's doom scenario for Alphabet includes his thoughts on its upcoming four stages of grief.