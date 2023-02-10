Links International Recognised as a 'Star Performer' Globally in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Links International was recently recognised as a 'Star Performer' for Everest Group's MCP PEAK Matrix® Assessment, marking a huge milestone for Links' continuous growth and development in the industry.

This assessment is a comprehensive independent review and detailed analysis of 22 MCP providers taking into account each organisation's strategy, key intellectual property (IP) solutions, client references/satisfaction, technology and services capabilities, partnerships, innovation, and value delivery.

As quoted by the Practice Director of Everest Group, Priyanka Mitra, "Links International's emphasis on integrative technology, modern user experience, and financial wellness offerings aligns well with the evolving expectations of MCP buyers. Its strong YoY growth in the market and continued innovations, as well as investments in providing payroll insights and benchmarking, automation, and other value-added HR services, have helped it strengthen its position as a Major Contender and emerge as a Star Performer in Everest Group's Global MCP Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment."

From being ranked as a 'Major Contender' in APAC in 2021 to a 'Star Performer' globally in 2022, Links' has focused on refining and continuously upgrading products and services to provide clients with the best HR solutions. In the report conducted by Everest Group, Links International stood out due to several factors including:

In-country service in 19 different locations

Delivering expert HR advice and industry best practices to Asia businesses

Appreciated by buyers for payroll accuracy and regulatory knowledge

Streamlined user experience through integration of Links One with Microsoft Teams

Detailed dashboard with various payroll metrics across different locations

About Links International

As Asia's leading HR service provider, Links International's vision is to continue providing clients with their award-winning payroll services and best in class HR tech experience. Voted Asia's Best HR Outsourcing Partner for consecutive years, our team of 200+ Asia HR Experts provide in-country support from 19 locations across Asia, delivering local market expert HR advice including best industry practices and practical solutions to Asia's leading businesses.

