U.S. markets open in 6 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,065.75
    +8.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,959.00
    +56.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,980.25
    +15.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.00
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.03
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.40
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.85 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2320
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4750
    -0.2700 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,634.57
    +510.79 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.29
    +20.31 (+3.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Links International Releases 2023 Asia Pacific Salary Guide

PR Newswire
·3 min read

HONG KONG, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Links' 2023 Asia Pacific Salary Guide covers the trends and insights into the 2023 job market and what to expect for the rest of the year now that borders all around APAC have reopened. Gain a better understanding of the performance of current job markets and projected salary increments for the year!

Top key 5 findings from the 2023 Asia Pacific Salary Guide include:

1. Hong Kong and Singapore Talent-Hungry for World's Best

Both Hong Kong and Singapore have introduced ambitious schemes recently. December 2022 saw Hong Kong launching the "Top Talent Pass Scheme" aimed at high earners and graduates of global top universities to enter Hong Kong without having to secure a job offer beforehand. Over 5,800 applications have been approved already as of early February 2023.

Singapore introduced the Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass (ONE) to also attract global professionals targeting individuals who earn at least S$30,000 per month. Additionally, Singapore will also overhaul the Employment Pass (EP) application process with the new Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS) that will be launched in September 2023.

2. Projected Salary Increments in 2023 for Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore

In 2023, salary increments and bonuses are projected to recover in most functions.

Location

Projected Salary Increment

Salary Increment with Job Change

Hong Kong

3-12%

5-22%

Mainland China

2-10%

6.25-15%

Singapore

8-16%

12-28%

*For China, things looked promising when they reopened their borders in early 2023, however, the development and response from the economy could potentially impact salary increments in the Mainland.

Source: Links International

3. IT Industry to Power Through Predicted Recession in Hong Kong and Singapore

Even as global tech giants are laying off staff by the masses, the Hong Kong scene may be different this year as talent in the sector is looking to be doubled through various support measures. Similarly, Singapore is confident that jobs in IT will still be aplenty. Labour Chief Ng Chee Meng mentioned that as the tech industry will be rapidly evolving, candidates should be more adaptable and continue upskilling themselves.

4. Mainland China More Open to the Idea of Remote Work

More companies and workers are starting to adopt remote office work and study methods in China. In H1 of 2022, the number of remote office users in China reached 43.8%, representing an increase of 22.6 percentage points from the same period in 2020.

5. Underemployment and Unemployment Drop for 8th Time in a Row in Hong Kong

Unemployment and underemployment rates rapidly declined 8 times in a row from May 2022, and there was a surge in the demand for frontline workers. Catering, for instance, had a 230% jump in job openings between March to December 2022.

Source: Trading Economics

Links International's 2023 Asia Pacific Salary Guide can be downloaded for free here!

About Links International

As Asia's leading HR service provider, Links International's vision is to continue providing clients with their award-winning payroll services and best in class HR tech experience. Voted Asia's Best HR Outsourcing Partner for consecutive years, our team of 200+ Asia HR Experts provide in-country support from 19 locations across Asia, delivering local market expert HR advice including best industry practices and practical solutions to Asia's leading businesses.

Website: www.linksinternational.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/links-recruitment-limited
Facebook: www.facebook.com/hongkonglinks/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/Links_Asia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/links_international_hr/

 

(PRNewsfoto/Links International)
(PRNewsfoto/Links International)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/links-international-releases-2023-asia-pacific-salary-guide-301785440.html

SOURCE Links International

Recommended Stories

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Chinese Mega-Refinery Lifts Heavy Oil Prices From the Doldrums

    (Bloomberg) -- The startup of a new Chinese oil refinery is fueling a rebound in heavy crude oil markets just weeks after prices bottomed out. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostChina’s state-owned PetroChina, owner of the new plan

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be interviewed under oath in Epstein case

    The deposition is expected in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim they were sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking. JPMorgan declined to comment. Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013 - five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Getting By on Less Than $1 Million in Retirement Savings

    While many people often aspire to accumulate around a million dollars in retirement savings, most people wind up with far less than that. WSJ retirement reporter Anne Tergesen spoke to retirees on how they’re making do. Photo: Mikaela Martin

  • South Korea to Pass Its Own ‘Chips Act’ Amid US-China Friction

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s parliament is expected to approve a bill Thursday to boost the country’s powerhouse semiconductor industry by giving firms tax breaks to spur investments.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe legislati

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • Expect multiple IPOs after Alibaba splits into six units in major overhaul of e-commerce giant, CEO Daniel Zhang says

    Alibaba Group Holding's biggest corporate restructuring in its 24-year history paves the way for multiple initial public offerings stemming from its various operations, according to group CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba's decision to overhaul its sprawling US$257 billion empire by reorganising its business into six independently-run groups marked the most important move that Zhang, 51, has made since taking over the top executive position from company founder Jack Ma in 2015. Shares of Alibaba, o

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • Here's Why Shoppers Might Love Macy's Latest Shakeup

    Macy's incoming CEO could make it easier for more people to buy Bloomingdale's merchandise at lower prices.

  • Generative AI Is Already Changing White-Collar Work as We Know It

    Executives from Walmart, ZipRecruiter, Yelp and other companies detail how they are thinking about and experimenting with ChatGPT.