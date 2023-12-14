Linktree acquires link-in-bio platform Koji in its second investment of the year

Australia-based link-in-bio platform Linktree announced today that it has acquired competitor Koji from its parent company GoMeta for an undisclosed amount.

Linktree said that Koji's link-in-bio product will shut down on January 31, 2024. The company is offering Koji users three months of Linktree Pro plan as a trial. But it's not clear if Linktree is also providing any tools for creators to migrate their Koji data.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Koji users to the Linktree community and are excited to continue to innovate on the category we created. We’ll continue to work closely with our Linkers — and new Linkers coming from Koji — to meet their needs and evolve the link-in-bio category as we build the most impactful platform for anyone looking to consolidate, grow and monetize their audience online," Linktree said in a statement.

The company didn't specify if Koji's team is joining Linktree.

GoMeta was founded by Dmitry Shapiro and Sean Thielen in 2016. The company launched Koji as a link-in-bio platform in March 2021 and raised $36 million through its parent entity. In a previous avatar, Koji let non-technical developers make "mini apps on the web," which were later turned into templates on the link-in-bio platform. The Australian startup also didn't say if it planned to adopt these features for its platform.

This is Linktree's second acquisition in the link-in-bio space this year. In June, the company acquired Sequoia-backed link-in-bio startup Bento. As part of the deal, the whole Bento team joined Linktree at that time. Bento's product is still in use and Linktree hasn't commented about the acquired product's future.

Linktree, which has raised over $165 million in funding to date, said it has 41 million users globally. This year the company has rolled out new integrations with social networks such as Threads and Snapchat. Earlier in the year, the company also added new monetization options such as "Buy me a gift." The startup also partnered with SendOwl to let creators easily sell audiobooks, videos, images, software, memberships, exclusive events, and courses.