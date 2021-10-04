U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

Linktree appoints new CTO to accelerate its next phase of global growth

·2 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linktree, the market-leading linking platform, today announced that Zak Islam has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Zak brings to the executive team over 15 years of experience in leading engineering, product management and design teams for several global technology companies.

Zak Islam
Zak Islam

Prior to Linktree, Zak was Vice President and Head of Engineering for Tech Teams at Atlassian, where he worked on products such as Jira Software, Bitbucket, Opsgenie and initiatives such as Jira Platform. He also held leadership positions at Amazon Web Services before that, working on Messaging and Workflow products. With a tertiary background in Computer Science from Ryerson University in Toronto, Zak has also operated in several technical leadership roles at companies, including Varicent Software and Infor. Zak continues to play a key role in the Australian tech startup ecosystem helping advise and mentor founders through scaling challenges.

At Linktree, Zak's role will focus on further building out the product and engineering teams globally and launching products across new verticals. He will also lead the strategy for technology platforms, partnerships and external relationships and serve an integral role in operations and business development. As part of the executive team, Zak will add to the thought leadership, innovation and creativity of the Linktree brand.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to join Linktree and I look forward to working closely with Alex, Anthony and the team, as the company continues to innovate, grow rapidly and change the game for creators with its link in bio solution and growing suite of tech tools. I've always admired the work of Linktree from afar and look forward to working with a brand that has created its own category and with an impressive team made up of some of the best and brightest talent across the globe," said Linktree CTO, Zak Islam.

Linktree is one of Australia's fastest growing start-ups with more than 17 million users globally and over 150 employees across Melbourne, LA and around the world. The platform enables brands, artists, publishers, agencies, creators and small businesses to curate an online ecosystem, engage with their audiences and monetise their passions.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have someone of Zak's calibre joining us at Linktree," said Linktree CEO and Co-founder Alex Zaccaria. "Over the past 12 months we've experienced tremendous growth, and Zak's addition to our team will enable us to continue creating innovative solutions that made Linktree the leading platform it is today. Our journey has only just begun."

This appointment follows the news of Linktree's first acquisition of Songlink/Odesli in August 2021, which saw the founder Kurt Weiberth join the team as Linktree's new Technical Lead to head up its newly launched Music Link feature product division.

For more information about Linktree, please visit https://linktr.ee/

About Linktree

Linktree enables creators, brands, artists, publishers, agencies, and businesses of all sizes to curate an online ecosystem, engage with their audience and monetize their passion. The platform is utilised by more than 17 million users globally including TikTok, Selena Gomez, Red Bull, Alicia Keys, Facebook,the Los Angeles Clippers, Jessica Alba, Comedy Central and HBO. Founded by brothers Alex and Anthony Zaccaria and Nick Humphreys in 2016, Linktree is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. For more information visit https://linktr.ee/

Media Contact:
Nadav Avidan
nadav@linktr.ee

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linktree-appoints-new-cto-to-accelerate-its-next-phase-of-global-growth-301392165.html

SOURCE Linktree

