Linktree launches new Marketplace directory for users to browse its platform partners and integrations

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Link-in-bio platform Linktree is launching a new one-stop directory for users to browse its platform partners and integrations. The company says the new hub, which is called Linktree Marketplace, is designed to drive exposure to its partnerships. Linktree is also introducing Link Apps, which embed Linktree partners' digital experiences and services for platform visitors, including NFT galleries, gaming launches, music, social media pages, and shopping directly within users' Linktree landing pages. The new Marketplace will also serve as a directory for partner Link Apps.

Linktree’s integration partners at launch for Marketplace include Audiomack, Bandsintown, Cameo, Community, Gleam, GoFundMe, OpenSea, PayPal, Venmo, Reddit, SoundCloud, Spring, Square, Typeform and more. The new partner directory can be found in the Explore Menu in-product, and externally on the Linktree website. Linktree says the Marketplace provides a mutually beneficial model for both viewers and creators, as visitors to Linktree are now able to watch, listen, shop and more in one-place. For creators, Marketplace provides them with more views, streams, donations, bookings, purchases and more.

Marketplace Link Apps
Marketplace Link Apps

Image Credits: Linktree

“We are always looking for innovative and category-leading ways to reinvent the ‘link-in-bio’ offering," Linktree CEO Alex Zaccaria said in a statement. "The expansion of our platform to create the Linktree Marketplace is the latest update that speaks to the ever-evolving needs of the creator. It is an incredibly exciting time for us as we continue to expand our roster of partnerships with other brilliant creator tools, which in turn broaden and strengthen the power of Linktree for creators.”

Linktree says the launch of its Marketplace is its first step in opening up its platform to developers. Linktree has been refining its developer tools in collaboration with beta partners and is preparing to invite more developers to build their own Link Apps and integrations.

Today's announcement comes as Linktree recently revealed a set of new features that will allow creators to showcase their NFTs and “build a community around ownership.” The new features were developed in partnership with NFT marketplace OpenSea. The company’s new “NFT Gallery” link feature allows users to showcase their NFTs on their Linktree. Creators can also use their NFTs as their profile images or backgrounds on their Linktree after they connect their wallets.

Linktree raised a $110 million all equity round in March, bringing its valuation to a whopping $1.3 billion. Following the raise, Linktree notes that it has been focused on introducing new revenue streams and creating additional value for creators and brands. The company says it has 1.2 billion unique visitors a month and that it enabled over 1 million artists to generate 90 million visits to streaming providers in 2021.

Linktree is rolling out new features to allow creators to showcase their NFTs

How much is ‘link in bio’ real estate worth? Linktree’s new valuation says $1.3 billion

