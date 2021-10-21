U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,516.00
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,372.00
    -105.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,342.75
    -34.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.30
    -9.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.73
    -0.69 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.00
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.24 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.02
    +0.32 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0460
    -0.2830 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,646.54
    +1,762.12 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,559.14
    +78.33 (+5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,185.95
    -37.15 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 297,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Linneo Health announces GMP certification of quality control laboratory by AEMPS

Linneo Health
·3 min read

Linneo Health announces GMP certification of quality control laboratory by AEMPS

  • Company holds one of the most advanced cannabis quality control laboratories in Europe

  • Certification provides unrivalled offering to partners by bringing all cultivation, analysis and manufacturing operations in-house

  • GMP re-certification also granted for post-harvest facility

Madrid, Spain 21 October 2021: Linneo Health, a global leader in the research, cultivation and supply of cannabis to improve human health and wellbeing, today announces the renewal of its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification by the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Products (Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios or AEMPS) including its newly built quality control laboratory, which brings state-of-the-art, advanced analytical and release capabilities to the Company’s existing cannabis cultivation offering.

The GMP certification of the Company’s facilities in Murcia, southern Spain, which is recognised by other leading regulatory agencies around the world, including the European Medicines Agency, all national medicines agencies within the EU and a number of additional agencies outside the EU, allows Linneo to continue setting the benchmark for quality in the research, cultivation and supply of medicinal cannabis.

Through its new, fully operational quality control laboratory – one of the most advanced cannabis quality control laboratories in Europe – Linneo Health now has the in-house capabilities to analyse its dried flower and cannabis extracts to ensure the highest pharmaceutical grade manufacturing standards of its product are achieved. Through its state-of-the-art technology, Linneo can undertake both microbial and physical chemical analyses of all cannabis samples, using analytical methods validated to meet not just European, but wider global regulations. The removal of all outsourced steps usually required in the industry for such analyses and regulatory batch release testing will streamline Linneo’s operations, save time and offer a better service to customers and, ultimately, to the patients in need.

Alongside the GMP certification of its quality control laboratory, Linneo’s post-harvest facility has also received GMP re-certification, extending its validity until 2024 and upholding the Company’s unrivalled focus on quality and clinical standards that is the cornerstone of its business.

Don Bellamy, Chief Executive Officer of Linneo Health, commented: The certification of our new quality control laboratory is a major milestone in our journey to establish Linneo as a leader in the medical cannabis space, providing us with an unrivalled ability to ensure all processes are strictly adhering to global regulatory requirements. We believe patients around the world deserve to be treated with cannabis medicine of the highest standard and that is why our product will always be of the highest quality for our partners. The GMP re-certification of our post-harvest facility is further evidence of Linneo’s key differentiator – our commitment to quality.

Maria José Garcia, Quality and RA Director of Linneo Health, added: For our new state-of-the-art quality control laboratory to be validated by a globally recognised regulatory body means we can continue to develop and provide the highest-quality cannabis products. Our advanced internal capabilities, which are uncommon for cannabis dry flower manufacturers, further reaffirm our market-leading position."

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Linneo Health
Don Bellamy, CEO Tel: +34 91 700 20 90

Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell / David Daley Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700
Linneo@consilium-comms.com

About Linneo Health

Linneo Health is a Europe based, global leader in the research, EU-GMP certified manufacture and supply of medicinal cannabis flowers, extracts and products to pharmaceutical partners developing innovative cannabis-based therapies for patients in need. The world’s only vertically integrated medicinal cannabis supplier, no other company has Linneo’s 90-year heritage in the manufacturing and movement of controlled substances. Linneo is optimally positioned to address the needs of its customers through every stage of product development, regulation and handling.

Linneo Health is setting the benchmark for standards and customer service in medicinal cannabis. Through ongoing investment in one of the most advanced quality control laboratories in Europe, and by applying industry-leading cultivation techniques, Linneo is the trusted partner to address the needs of customers today and, with significant expansion capabilities, the demands of tomorrow. With an unrivalled focus on quality and driven by the firm belief that people around the world deserve to be treated with cannabis medicine of the highest standard, Linneo brings cutting edge innovation in medicinal cannabis to partners, to deliver better patient outcomes and improve lives. www.linneohealth.com


Recommended Stories

  • Vaping's Growth (Still) Can't Offset Smoking's Decline

    E-cigarette usage is sure to gain traction, particularly in light of the FDA's announcements in October. It just doesn't matter to the tobacco industry as we know it.

  • Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

    The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Most People Who Get Sick From COVID

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • I know what can happen to a woman after she’s spiked on a night out

    “Nothing happened.” Those were the first words I heard when I woke up in a strange bed, with nine hours of memory missing. The last thing I had known, a colleague and I were out for a drink. It was 8pm, still light out, and I remember thinking how great it was that it was early enough to make it to my friend’s house for dinner.

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    The gene-editing virtuoso CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is one of the most-watched stocks in biotech, and it's no surprise why. CRISPR Therapeutics has a handful of different programs that could turn out to be low-risk cures for previously intractable hereditary diseases. Smart investors are likely to disregard the notion that the company's revenue is actually growing.

  • Why A.I. Is About To Trigger The Next Great Medical Breakthrough

    The face of the trillion-dollar healthcare industry has changed. This $2 stock could emerge as a key leader

  • Moderna and J&J Covid-19 Boosters, Mixing and Matching Authorized by the FDA

    U.S. health regulators significantly widened the nation’s Covid-19 booster campaign, clearing use of extra doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and also saying people can get a shot that is different from what they had previously received.

  • Why Radius Health Stock Is Exploding Higher Today

    Shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS), a biopharmaceutical company, are soaring today in response to positive clinical-trial data. Investors excited about elacestrant, an experimental new cancer treatment Radius Health is developing in partnership with the Menarini Group, an Italian company, pushed the stock up 48.8% shortly after the market opened. Elacestrant is an experimental therapy for breast cancer patients who have tumors that express lots of estrogen receptors but lack receptors for human epidermal growth factor.

  • If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

    High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the t

  • Never Eat Microwaved Food Before Doing This, FDA Warns

    Microwaves are an undeniably convenient way to prepare food. In mere seconds, you can take a cold bowl of leftovers and turn it into a gourmet meal once again or turn ingredients from your fridge into something new and delicious. However, while nuking your food may save you time, making food in the microwave isn't a risk-free endeavor. Before you prepare your next meal, read on to discover the one crucial mistake experts from the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) say you should never make when

  • 3 Great Stocks You Can Buy With $50 Right Now

    Do you have a $50 bill burning a hole in your pocket, or your brokerage account? It might not be enough to fill up an empty gas tank but you'd be surprised what a patient investor can do with such a tiny sum. Here's why they could deliver eye-popping gains for patient investors.

  • People who got J&J’s COVID-19 shot can get a booster. Which one should they get?

    The 15 million people in the U.S. who got Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine now have the option to get a second shot of their choosing.

  • Houston biotech cos. begin clinical trials for cancer, Covid-19 treatments

    Iterion Therapeutics and Moleculin Biotech — began clinical trials for drug candidates Oct. 19. Here's a look at how these Houston-based companies are moving through the regulatory pipeline: Houston-based oncology firm Iterion Therapeutics Inc. is initiating clinical trials for its lead drug candidate with the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Ridiculously Overpriced

    Beauty is in the eye of the beholder -- and, in many cases, so is the appropriate valuation of a stock. Here's why they picked Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Cassava Sciences): Investors have been flocking to this clinical-stage biotech all year long, pushing its share price up by well over 600%.

  • Clinton, on the mend, 'touched by the outpouring of support'

    Former President Bill Clinton released a video saying he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized in Southern California for six days to treat an infection unrelated to COVID-19. The 75-year-old Clinton, who arrived Sunday at his home in New York, said in the Wednesday video that he was glad to be back home and that he was “so touched by the outpouring of support” he received while hospitalized last week. An aide to Clinton said the former president had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream but was on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

  • Pig-to-human organ transplants a step closer after new test

    Scientists temporarily attached a pig’s kidney to a human body and watched it begin to work, a small step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants.

  • Is This Beaten Down Biotech a Bad News Buy?

    It has lagged the market over the last five years but with a promising gene therapy, is Sarepta worth another look?

  • Russia’s COVID Nightmare Spirals With a Viral Corpse and a Hospital Suicide Leap

    via TelegramNIZHNY NOVGOROD—A gut-wrenching video has been circulating in Russia showing a dead COVID-19 patient on his hospital bed in the town of Novouralsk, apparently neglected by nurses and doctors. In the clip, another patient—the man who posted the video—is seen running around the hospital’s empty hallways screaming at the top of his lungs in an effort to flag down medical staff to tend to the deceased. “Girls, anybody?! Nurses, doctors!,” he can be heard shouting. No one responds to his

  • Kate Middleton Goes Monochrome in a Bright-Red Turtleneck and Matching Midi Skirt

    The Duchess of Cambridge delivered an important speech to mark Addiction Awareness Week in the United Kingdom.

  • Vivos Therapeutics Inc., Candid to Bring Airway and Sleep, Oral Health, Orthodontic Therapy Together in Comprehensive Solution

    Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and snoring, and Candid Care Co., a digital platform for oral healthcare, has announced a new collaboration. Under the partnership, the companies will seek to provide patients with a comprehensive, whole-mouth solution to diagnose and treat OSA in adult patients and provide orthodontic treatmen