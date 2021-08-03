U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,386.44
    -0.72 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,870.62
    +32.46 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,620.67
    -60.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.50
    -15.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.41
    -0.85 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -8.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.52
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1640
    -0.0100 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9660
    -0.3430 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,534.27
    -1,056.18 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.11
    -2.33 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,098.77
    +17.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

LINQ Expands K-12 Software Offerings with Acquisitions of Alio and eGrants

LINQ
·4 min read

Wilmington, NC, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMS LINQ INC (LINQ), the premier K-12 technology company in the U.S., today announced it has completed two acquisitions, expanding its product offerings to streamline both financial and grant management for districts. These acquisitions add complementary solutions and capabilities to LINQ’s fast-growing K-12 solution portfolio. From school nutrition heroes to central office leaders, LINQ is Making Schools Stronger.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Alio and eGrants as part of the LINQ family. Each organization embodies a shared mission of making schools stronger," said Krista Endsley, CEO of LINQ. "Together, we'll redefine the future of education by creating an ecosystem that empowers state and district administrators to meet the challenges of today while building the foundation for a better tomorrow."

Expanding Financial and Human Resource Management with Alio

Alio by Weidenhammer offers the K-12 industry a best-in-class solution for managing the complexities of today’s dynamic school administration needs. While Alio enables administrators to effectively manage finances and people across an entire district, the organization is renowned for their unsurpassed customer support.

Adam Hooks, President of ERP and Digital, explained why the acquisition of Alio by LINQ further fortifies LINQ’s financial and human resource management solutions.

"LINQ is obsessed with finding innovative ways to approach everyday tasks that delight our customers and the market. Alio's financial management solution coupled with their world class support serves to do just that, providing the best experience and value across every interaction,” said Hooks.

”Alio customers will benefit greatly from LINQ’s unique capability to grow and enhance the Alio application software suite while complimenting Alio with additional solutions and services that greatly extend the customer’s ability to transform their workplace,” said John P. Weidenhammer, CEO of Weidenhammer.

Streamlined Grant Application Management for States with eGrants

The eGrants Division of Harris, Mackessy, and Brennan (HMB) is an IT solutions provider on a mission to deliver unmistakable value through its cloud-hosted grants management software platform for state organizations. The partnership is a natural fit for LINQ, enhancing its Student-to-State strategy through the facilitation of managing and automating the entire grant lifecycle for districts and schools.

Harjot Sachdeva, Operating Partner at Banneker Partners, said the recent acquisitions further reinforce LINQ’s mission of Making Schools Stronger through its unwavering commitment to being an industry partner on which districts and states can rely.

“The eGrants and Alio solutions extend LINQ’s commitment to serving K-12 school districts’ administration and operational needs,” Sachdeva said. “These acquisitions benefit K-12 districts to join hands with LINQ: a strong partner that serves the entire Student-to-State workflow.”

The LINQ family of solutions is transforming the way state and district administrators work by delivering an extensive ecosystem, which today powers over 3,000 districts across 50 states. Together Alio and eGrants help LINQ to create a one-of-a-kind opportunity to offer districts more time to focus on what matters most: ensuring students and communities thrive with the quality education, opportunities, and nourishment they deserve.

About LINQ

LINQ is the only company to deliver a full suite of integrated solutions to help the K-12 community improve operational efficiency, optimize financial performance, maintain state regulations, and increase participation in nutritional programs. LINQ offers solutions for finance, human resources, nutrition management, digital payments, school and district websites, custom forms including student registration, and document management. LINQ has been serving the K-12 community for over 30 years. To find out more about LINQ’s integrated suite, visit LINQ.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Weidenhammer

Weidenhammer is a Pennsylvania-based consulting firm that created the Alio business management suite. The organization provides expertise and solutions in business consulting, information technology, and creative services. Weidenhammer has been serving its customers for over 40 years. For more information, visit www.hammer.net.

About HMB

HMB is an IT solutions firm that created the eGrants management solution. The organization helps mid-to-large-sized enterprises deliver custom technology solutions to their biggest challenges through the specialization of Professional Services, Fax & Digital Transformation solutions and developing niche software products. For more information, visit www.hmbnet.com.

About Banneker Partners

Banneker Partners invests in enterprise software companies that can reach greater heights and focuses on driving long-term sustainable value. The four partners at Banneker have over 90 years of software investing and operating experience among them and have worked with companies ranging from $1 million to over $1 billion in revenue. For more information, please visit www.bannekerpartners.com.

CONTACT: Nisha Bagepalli LINQ (800) 541-8999 nbagepalli@linq.com


Recommended Stories

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock inched up a respectable 2% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Monday after the graphics, crypto-mining, and artificial intelligence semiconductor manufacturer announced an advance in the latter part of its business this morning. As Nvidia revealed, it is setting up a "hosted AI development hub" called the "NVIDIA Base Command Platform" to offer its customers "instant access to powerful computing infrastructure wherever their data resides." NVIDIA Base Command Platform went live in May for "early access" customers, but it is now available for anyone who wants to lease access to the company's "NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputers" month to month to accelerate their own efforts at developing and testing AI algorithms.

  • Forget Robinhood -- This Hot IPO Stock Is a Better Buy

    And it can teach you how to say ''investing'' in your choice of language

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Wall Street Loves Steel, Here's Why You Shouldn't...at Least Right Now

    U.S. steelmakers are posting great results and their stocks have rallied. But now is not the time to jump into this sector.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers a Dividend Gusher in Q2

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) generated a gusher of cash flow during the second quarter, fueled by higher oil prices and recent acquisitions. At $1.51 per share, the inaugural payout is nearly three times its regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.56 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources produced strong second-quarter results.

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Surged 13.1% in July

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 13.1% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. AMD is outgrowing the industry; as it takes market share, reaches greater scale, and the data center becomes a larger part of the business, management sees further growth in margins, targeting gross margins above 50% in the long run, up from 48% last quarter.

  • 2 Ultra-Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Ocugen's stock price has soared by more than 260% in 2021, while the S&P 500 is up just 17%. The increase has been fueled by the hope that Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ocugen is co-developing with India's Bharat Biotech, will lead to significant revenue for the healthcare company. The good news is that results look promising -- Ocugen reported in July that phase 3 results showed Covaxin to be over 93% effective in preventing severely symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) posted its second-quarter earnings on July 29. The social media company's revenue jumped 125% year-over-year to $613.2 million, reflecting an easy comparison to the pandemic's initial impact on its ad business a year ago, and beat analysts' estimates by $51.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Square acquires Afterpay: why Visa and Mastercard should be 'scared'

    Jay Jacobs, SVP and Head of Research & Strategy at Global X ETFs, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Square’s acquisition of Afterpay.

  • Ultra Clean Holdings, inc (UCTT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today are Jim Scholhamer, Chief Executive Officer; and Sheri Savage, Chief Financial Officer. Jim will begin with some prepared remarks about the business and Sheri will follow with the financial review.

  • Alibaba Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    Like U.S. e-commerce peer Amazon, Alibaba's earnings show that year-over-year revenue growth has begun to slow.

  • ‘Anti-Aging Freak’ Gets $817 Million Haul in Hot Japan Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Kiyoshi Matsuura was so worried about growing old that he started using an anti-baldness treatment as a teenager.It was an obsession that went on to define his life. The Japanese entrepreneur continued to experiment with various supplements and other products, and founded his own company dedicated to fighting the ravages of time about 12 years ago.Premier Anti-Aging Co. went public in Tokyo in October and quickly became one of Japan’s best-performing stocks. It’s more than tripled

  • BP Closes Big Oil Earnings Season With Surprise Dividend Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc followed its Big Oil peers by increasing dividends and share buybacks as higher crude prices boosted profit.The oil majors -- with the notable exception of Exxon Mobil Corp. -- are raising returns as they express confidence that the worst of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over. Their goal is to woo investors who are becoming increasingly wary about the future of the fossil fuels in a changing climate.BP will increase its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents a share

  • This Underrated Airline Just Posted Another Profit

    The largest regional airline expects to be profitable in every quarter of 2021, whereas most of the industry remains early in the recovery process.

  • Alibaba Earnings Top, Revenue Misses; BABA Stock Edges Lower

    Alibaba stock fell as the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly results early Tuesday that beat on earnings but missed on revenue.

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Furthermore, the case against the stock looks even stronger when investors realize that Snap still isn't profitable. The first reason Snap's premium valuation is easily justified is the social network specialist's staggering growth trajectory. The social network is also seeing impressive user growth that handily exceeds Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR).