LINQ Expands National Footprint With Las Vegas Office Opening

LINQ Services expands client services support and talent to the West

BALTIMORE, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINQ, a managed mobility service provider for all corporate cellular needs, recently opened a third location in Las Vegas, NV to accommodate continuing growth, client service offerings, and talent acquisition. Located at 9075 W. Diablo Drive, the 3,050 sq. ft. space provides a new work home for 15+ employees.

Headquartered in Baltimore with an additional office in Pittsburgh, Las Vegas adds a presence in the West. Since January of 2018, LINQ has increased its revenue five times to approximately $70 million with employee growth from 30 to 110+ employees today.

"Over our 17-year history, we have been very fortunate to grow LINQ into a nationwide organization and having an office in Las Vegas allows us to further enhance our service offerings to our client," said George Hall, President. "During the pandemic in 2020, we knew that Las Vegas was one of the hardest hit unemployment areas, so we were able to find great talent to join our team and now we are thrilled to welcome them to their new home."

LINQ expanded to Las Vegas in September 2020 to hire remotely for additional client services in the West Coast region. In a world of remote working, LINQ supported what employees wanted with a regional office for a hybrid schedule in a collaborative, flexible work environment.

"At LINQ, we strive to provide a fulfilling employee experience that incorporates engaging work, community involvement, a strong focus on personal and professional growth, and awesome collaboration between teams no matter which location," said Rachel Fink, VP of Human Resources. "We are developing a stellar team in Las Vegas and look forward to recruiting more of the dynamic talent the area has to offer."

About LINQ

Founded in 2005, LINQ is a managed mobility service provider for corporate cellular needs driven by the mission to make a complicated industry uncomplicated through high-quality, people driven service treating clients and employees as family. With a combination of high-touch service via a dedicated support team, single invoice with custom reporting, and guaranteed savings, LINQ takes the headache out of corporate cellular. Service offerings include 100% US-based human customer care, mobile device management, device lifecycle management, simplified billing, customized reporting, and guaranteed savings. To learn more about LINQ, visit https://www.LINQservices.com.

Contact: Liz Doyle, LINQ 443-257-3555 LDoyle@LINQservices.com

