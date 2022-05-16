U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

Linseed Oil Market to cross USD 4.25 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Some of the prominent business players operating in the linseed oil industry include Cargill, Inc., Vandeputte Oleochemicals, Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Linseed oil market value is expected to exceed USD 4.25 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising consumer focus on health & nutrition coupled with numerous benefits offered by product such as organic quality and nutrient enrichment will propel industry growth.

The linseed oil industry is predicted to witness various opportunities over the foreseeable timeframe due to its increasing use in the coating & paint industry. Linseed oil is also used to produce other oils that have unique properties such as bonding, grinding, catalyzed curing, and tempering will assist and in market expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1281


Significant benefits including rich in nutritional contents, which include fats and omega fatty acids, among several others. It is used in various end-use industries such as paints & varnishes, cosmetics, food, animal nutrition, and pharmaceuticals will support the linseed oil market share.

Some major findings of the market report include:

  1. The rising preference for natural ingredients has increased the demand for linseed oil in cosmetics & personal care products. Increasing product innovations in the application industries to sustain in the market are proving positive for linseed oil.

  2. Other applications of linseed oil include plant protection products, textile, and leather treatment. Linseed oil has excellent moisturizing properties owing to which it is widely used to condition damaged leather goods supporting its magnifying market demand.

  3. The rapidly shifting consumer trend toward eco-friendly products with advanced sustainability is driving the demand for products with natural ingredients.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 162 market data tables & 31 figures & charts from the report, “Linseed Oil Market Analysis By Product Type (Raw Linseed Oil, Stand Oil, Boiled Linseed Oil), Application (Paints & Varnishes {Paints, Lacquers, Wood Protection}, Food, Animal Nutrition & Care, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/linseed-oil-market

The boiled linseed oil segment is estimated to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of over 5.5% due to emerging applications across paints and varnishes. The growing use of boiled linseed oil as an alternative to raw linseed oil in a wide range of coating applications such as Interior wood, terracotta & stone, and porous surfaces owing to its less drying time, uniform & soft finish, and glossy look is driving demand for boiled linseed oil.

Linseed oil market from paints & varnishes application market is expected to surpass USD 1.45 billion by 2028. Linseed oil or drying oil is primarily used to produce paints and varnishes owing to its superior drying characteristics. It is used as a pigment binder in oil paint products, and in the paint industry, it is used to produce drying oil finish, alkyd resins, and varnish in wood finishing.

Lacquers segment is anticipated to reach over USD 285 Million by 2028. Rising environmental concerns among consumers across the globe have propelled the demand for naturally sourced lacquers. When used as a lacquer, linseed oil does not only cover the surface, but soaks into the microscopic and visible pores in the wood and leaves behind a shiny surface. Synthetic lacquer has preservatives or plastic materials added to make the finish more durable.

Europe linseed oil market is set to cross USD 1.23 billion by 2028. Emerging trend toward healthy & environmentally friendly products is creating new opportunities for the market escalation in the region. Developed food and beverage industry in European countries offer growth opportunities. The growing paints & coatings sector and increasing demand for linseed oil for wood furnishing is predicted to boost the regional market share.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1281

The linseed oil industry is competitive with presence of multinational corporations and growing regional manufacturers such as Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, KH Chemicals, Shape Foods, Inc., Jamieson Natural Sources, Falcon, and ConnOils LLC, Krishi Oils Limited, and Naturata AG.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


