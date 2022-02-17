U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

Linseed Oil Market projected to reach USD 13.5 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global Study on Linseed Oil Market: Demand from Dietary Supplements to Create Favorable Market Scenario

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global linseed oil market is estimated at USD 7.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.5 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032

With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases all over the world, dietary supplements are experiencing a tremendous rise in demand, supporting an increase in global linseed oil demand. The global market for linseed oil is expected to gain significant momentum, and register a growth of 5.9% in terms of value between 2022 and 2032.

Attribute

Details

Market Size Value in 2022

USD 7.6 Billion

Market Forecast Value in 2032

USD 13.5 Billion

Global Growth Rate

5.9%

Forecast Period

2022-2032

In ancient Egypt, the flax plant was cultivated by the ancient Egyptians to produce linen out of the lignan abundantly present in the plant stem, which was used to wrap mummies. Linseed oil is extracted from the seeds of the flax seed using the extraction or pressing method.

For thousands of years, linseed has been consumed as a food and also used as a remedial medicine. According to a new study by Future Market Insights, consumer demand for linseed oil is anticipated to experience a meteoric rise, aided by the high content of the omega-3 fatty acids, among the health conscious populace, globally.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8137

Linseed oil is a rich source of essential fatty acids such as omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids. Moreover, it is high in fiber, low in carbohydrates, and is gluten-free. The fatty acids present in the typical linseed oil are α-linolenic acid (51.9-55.2%), palmitic acid (about 7%), stearic acid (3.4-4.6%), oleic acid (18.5-22.6%), and linoleic acid (14.2-17%).

The global market for linseed oil can be summarized in three product types, namely, raw linseed oil, boiled linseed oil, and double-boiled linseed oil. With the latter two types, storage of the product poses a major threat for the linseed oil market, since linseed oil reacts with the surrounding oxygen and oxidizes easily. In this type of chemical reaction, heat is generated that can lead to spontaneous combustion.

Traditionally, linseed oil is used for treating various conditions such as inflammation, infections, abscesses, etc. Most recent studies have shown that, linseed oil rich in α-linolenic acid promotes excellent wound healing properties in vitro.

Linseed oil is gaining attraction as a superfood, due to the high content of omega-3 fatty acids, which aids in weight management and benefits the health. Linseed oil is generally not used for cooking purposes, unless it is food-grade, unprocessed, and pure linseed oil.

Linseed Oil Market Share Shifting from Industrial Use to Dietary Supplements

Up until World War II, the utilization of linseed oil was dominantly occupied by protective coating and other allied manufactured products such as linoleum, patent leather, oil clothing, etc. With extensive research and development, various alternatives are replacing the use of linseed oil in paints and varnishes. For example, the development of vinyl floor coverings replacing linoleum, latex interior paints replacing linseed oil in paint, cotton cloth replacing linen.

However, with the advent of research and many technological developments, linseed oil has emerged as a dietary supplement, owing to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids, a polyunsaturated fatty acid. These fatty acids are beneficial in various ways, such as improving heart health, treating constipation and diarrhea, helping in weight management, reducing inflammation, rheumatoid arthritis treatment, and cancer treatment.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8137

Scope Of Report

Attribute

Details

Market Size Value in 2022

USD 7.6 Billion

Market Forecast Value in 2032

USD 13.5 Billion

Global Growth Rate

5.9

%

Forecast Period

2022-2032

Historical Data Available for

2017-2021

Market Analysis

MT for Volume and USD Bn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA

Key Countries Covered

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic,
Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand,
Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others.

Key Market Segments Covered

Grain Size, Duration and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Cargill Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Gustav Heese GmbH

• Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

• Krishi Oils Limited

• Natrol LLC.

• AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.

• Jajjo Brothers

• OPW Ingredients

• Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

• Sanmark Corp.

• Sarika Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

• Alberdingk Boley GmbH

• Hangzhou Choisun Bio-tech Co. Ltd.

• ECO Overseas

• A.G. Industries

• Vandeputte Group

• Bartoline Ltd.

• Grupo Plimon

• Merck KGaA

Request Special Price

Available upon Request

Surge of Linseed Oil in the Cosmetic Industry Bolstering Global Demand

The need for good looks to create a good impression has led to humongous growth in the cosmetic industry in recent times. European and Asian countries such as South Korea, Japan, China, Germany, and Switzerland have seen an enormous boom in the cosmetic industry.

Linseed oil is used in moisturizers, creams, and skin and hair products as a source of an omega-3 fatty acid. According to FMI analysts, the global demand for linseed oil in the cosmetic industry is likely to boost the overall demand for linseed oil.

Global Linseed Oil Market By Category
By Nature:

  • Organic Linseed Oil

  • Conventional Linseed Oil

By Product Type:

  • Raw Linseed Oil

  • Boiled Linseed Oil

  • Double-boiled Linseed Oil

  • Other Types

By Application:

  • Dietary Food

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Paint & Textile Industry

  • Leather Industry

  • Animal Feed

  • Personal Care

  • Processed Food

  • Others

By Distribution Channel:

  • Online Retailers

  • Grocery Stores

  • Wholesalers

  • Supermarkets

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Bu Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8137

Organically Produced Linseed Oil to Attract the Millennial Generation

The use of chemicals for improved crop production yield has been confirmed to decrease the soil quality and overall productivity. Moreover, these chemicals enter into human body through consumed food. On the other hand, organically produced linseed oil crops tend to preserve the quality of the soil, and have an improved flavor and taste.

Consumers are inclined to buy organic products that are marketed as supreme and premium quality products, even though they cost more as compared to conventionally produced linseed oil. Linseed oil manufacturers have successfully kept track of the current trend and consumer needs, and are turning away from using conventionally produced linseed oil.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Sugar-Free Sweets Market: Sugar-free sweets are widely produced by food manufacturers owing to high demand from diabetic population.

Low Fat Butter Market: An increasing demand for low fat butter as it is widely produced by food manufacturers as an ingredient owing to high preference from both kids and adult consumers.

Flax Protein Market: Global flax protein market has gained a huge momentum over the historical years on the back increasing demand for functional food source and healthy diets.

Polydextrose Ingredients Market: Due to growing demand in functional foods because of the prebiotic properties is projected to propel the market growth.

Concentrated Whey Market: The rising global [population and change in dietary habits the food industry is experiencing an robust growth this is driving the global concentrated whey market.

Whole Milk Powder Market: Whole milk powder (WMP) is procured through spray drying and evaporation processes, by removal of water from pasteurized, homogenized whole milk.

Anise Extract Market: Anise extract is common throughout the world in baked goods and is also often used to spice herbal liqueurs and liquor.

Vegetable Shortening Market: Rising demand for low calorie food products is expected to create business opportunities for vegetable shortening market players.

Vegan Sauces Market: In recent years, there has been a global shift in eating patterns of consumers of which the millennial generation has an important part to play.

Seitan Powder Market: With readily adopted product innovations in Seitan Powder market, growing access of e-commerce business is motivating key players to sell the products online which are contributing to revenue maximization of Seitan Powder market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/linseed-oil-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/linseed-oil-market


