U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.77
    -123.22 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.84
    -81.30 (-4.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.00
    -0.59 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.50
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2343
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5150
    +0.2750 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,434.18
    -2,026.59 (-9.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -37.92 (-7.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Linseed Oil Market Size to Reach US$ 4,579 Mn by 2030 Says Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Linseed Oil Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

SEOUL, South Korea, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Linseed Oil Market accounted for US$ 2,865 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 4,579 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

Linseed oil is made from flax seeds, which are yellow in color. Flaxseed is one of the oldest and most widely produced crops in cooler climates. These seeds are high in omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, making them an ideal supplement to any healthy diet. It is also used to enhance the gloss, fluidity, and transparency of oil paints. It is also employed as a preservative in wood and concrete, as well as an ingredient in paints, varnishes, and pigments. Linseed oil can also be used to glue gold leaf sheets to the substrate in traditional oil gilding.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2945

Report Coverage:

Market

Linseed Oil Market

Market Size 2021

US$ 2,865 Mn

Market Forecast 2030

US$ 4,579 Mn

CAGR

5.4% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, Falcon, KH Chemicals, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Krishi Oils, American Linseed Oil Co., Vandeputte Oleochemicals, Jamieson Natural Sources, Shape Foods, Inc., and ConnOils, LLC.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation


Global Linseed Oil Market Growth Aspects

The linseed oil market is expected to witness profitable prospects during the estimated period due to its increasing implementation in the coating sector and paint application. Linseed oil is also utilized to make various oils with specific qualities like bonding, grinding, tempering, and catalyzed curing. Furthermore, it’s composite capability to polymerize into a stable state, which is widely utilized in the paints and coatings sector for blending with different solvents and varnishes as impregnators and linoleum, is expected to drive market expansion. Furthermore, linoleum is being largely supplanted by PVC, which is stifling the expansion of the worldwide linseed oils market. On the other hand, Linseed oil is combustible and has the potential to start a fire. Furthermore, it causes skin and eye irritation when in touch, which may limit its use in childcare items.

In addition, growing knowledge of the therapeutic characteristics of these oils is expanding their use in the production of nutritional supplements. According to studies, these oils can help reduce the incidence of cancer and coronary heart disease. The oil obtained through the cold-pressing process is suitable for both human and animal nourishment. Linseed oil contains anti-corrosion capabilities, such as the ability to prevent deterioration of concrete and wood surfaces, which protects the quality and longevity of materials coated with the oil. As a result, the linseed oil industry is expected to benefit from an increase in demand for wood finishing. Linseed oil is being used as an insurer in oil paints, inks, soaps, and linoleum to make them glossy and translucent while also increasing their stability.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/linseed-oil-market

Growing Use of Linseed Oil in Food Applications and Cosmetics to Support Global Market Growth

The demand for linseed oil for food and cosmetics applications is predicted to rise significantly over the forecast period. This can be related to increased awareness of the potential health advantages of linseed oil as well as its adaptability. Linseed oil is a useful ingredient found in dairy products, baked goods, muffins, dried noodles, and processed meats. Furthermore, the oil can be simply exchanged for other types of oil in flavoring agents, dips, margarine, and sauces. It can also be applied directly to the skin to boost its health by increasing its moisture content. As a result, during the projected period, the market is likely to gain from these factors.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global linseed oil market. North America is one of the leading regions in the global linseed oil market, and it is expected to account for a large share of the industry throughout the projected period. This can be attributed to the region's easy access to linseed, which is widely available in the United States and Canada. Furthermore, as two of the world's largest flaxseed producers, as well as the increasing popularity of flaxseed-based products among health and beauty-conscious clients, the region's industry is expected to develop. The market is expected to profit from the increased infrastructure requirement for wood products in new and existing structures throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the increased inclination for nutritionally oriented food products is driving the market in the region.

Market Segmentation

The global linseed oil market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product type, and application. Based on the product type, the market is divided into raw linseed oil, stands oil, and boiled linseed oil. Based on the application, the market is categorized into paints & varnishes, food, animal nutrition & care, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2945

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the linseed oil industry are Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Gustav Heess Oleo chemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, Falcon, KH Chemicals, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Krishi Oils, American Linseed Oil Co., Vandeputte Oleochemicals, Jamieson Natural Sources, Shape Foods, Inc., and ConnOils, LLC.

More Related Research on Consumer Goods and Food and Beverages Industry:

The global xylitol market accounted for US$ 915 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 1,190 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The global food delivery market accounted for US$ 151 Bn in 2020 and expected to reach around US$ 361 Mn in 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 12% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com



Recommended Stories

  • AP source: Tortorella hired as coach by Philadelphia Flyers

    The Philadelphia Flyers have hired John Tortorella as their new coach, hoping the fiery veteran can help lead them to their first Stanley Cup championship since 1975. The official announcement was expected Friday. Tortorella, who turns 64 next week, coached Tampa Bay to a Stanley Cup title in 2004, and he also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks.

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • Advent Technologies announce $821M, six-year fuel cell project in Greece

    Greek officials notified Advent Technologies of funding approval for a $821M project to develop fuel cells and electrolyzers in the Western Macedonia region over six years.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Stock market rout is a ‘tidy story’ about the Fed: Analyst

    Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst, and Jack Murphy, Easterly Investment Partners Portfolio Manager & Co-CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike, market reactions to recent economic data, and the outlook on a market bottom.

  • U.S. steps up heavy crude imports as Biden blasts profiteering

    U.S. refiners last month imported the most heavy crude in nearly two years, customs data showed, as they cranked up motor fuel production and sought to replace sanctioned Russian oil. Higher heavy-crude imports are common in summer-driving months, but this year's increase comes as the Biden administration is calling on for refiners to ramp up output and shave profit margins to ease soaring prices. Heavy crudes are cheaper than lighter shale oils produced in the United States and typically make more diesel and less gasoline.

  • Dow Jones Plunges As Bears Attack; Tesla Stock Dives Amid This Elon Musk Move; Apple Crumbles

    The Dow Jones plunged as stocks suffered a Fed hangover. Tesla stock dived after Elon Musk made a move. Apple stock crumbled.

  • Why Meta, Amazon, and Apple Are Falling Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were all plummeting this morning following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the federal funds rate by 75 basis points yesterday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% this morning, and the tech giants followed suit, with Meta losing 4.8%, Amazon down 4.2%, and Apple falling 3.5%.

  • Adobe Stock Is Falling After Hours. Earnings Guidance Was Disappointing.

    Adobe's light outlook overshadowed strong fiscal-second-quarter earnings. The software giant cited issues with stock-based compensation, and factors including the war in Ukraine.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Dives As Recession Fears Swell; How Low Can It Go?

    Stocks dived Thursday as a mild recession may now be the best-case scenario. The major indexes are nearing a key support level.

  • Wall Street is officially in a bear market: What strategists say investors should do

    History suggests stocks may have further to fall even with the S&P 500 having entered a bear market.

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks. Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.

  • GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

    On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. "As Cadillac's future flagship sedan, Celestiq signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand," Mark Reuss, GM's president, said in a statement.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in June. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June. Reports indicate that short-sellers are increasing their bets on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the quickest […]

  • U.S. Oil Companies Begin To Bid On Federal Land Leases As Pressure On Biden Grows

    Oil companies are readying to bid for the rights to start drilling on federal lands for the first time under Biden.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'