U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.40
    +39.40 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,454.81
    +241.69 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.02
    +64.04 (+2.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.72
    +1.30 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.60
    +26.40 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.53 (+2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3765
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8270
    -0.2290 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,359.31
    +1,396.35 (+2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.68
    +49.79 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Linux 5.14 set to boost future enterprise application security

Sean Michael Kerner
·4 min read

Linux is set for a big release this Sunday August 29, setting the stage for enterprise and cloud applications for months to come. The 5.14 kernel update will include security and performance improvements.

A particular area of interest for both enterprise and cloud users is always security and to that end, Linux 5.14 will help with several new capabilities. Mike McGrath, vice president, Linux Engineering at Red Hat told TechCrunch that the kernel update includes a feature known as core scheduling, which is intended to help mitigate processor-level vulnerabilities like Spectre and Meltdown, which first surfaced in 2018. One of the ways that Linux users have had to mitigate those vulnerabilities is by disabling hyper-threading on CPUs and therefore taking a performance hit.

"More specifically, the feature helps to split trusted and untrusted tasks so that they don’t share a core, limiting the overall threat surface while keeping cloud-scale performance relatively unchanged," McGrath explained.

Another area of security innovation in Linux 5.14 is a feature that has been in development for over a year-and-a-half that will help to protect system memory in a better way than before. Attacks against Linux and other operating systems often target memory as a primary attack surface to exploit. With the new kernel, there is a capability known as memfd_secret () that will enable an application running on a Linux system to create a memory range that is inaccessible to anyone else, including the kernel.

"This means cryptographic keys, sensitive data and other secrets can be stored there to limit exposure to other users or system activities," McGrath said.

At the heart of the open source Linux operating system that powers much of the cloud and enterprise application delivery is what is known as the Linux kernel. The kernel is the component that provides the core functionality for system operations.

The Linux 5.14 kernel release has gone through seven release candidates over the last two months and benefits from the contributions of 1,650 different developers. Those that contribute to Linux kernel development include individual contributors, as well large vendors like Intel, AMD, IBM, Oracle and Samsung. One of the largest contributors to any given Linux kernel release is IBM's Red Hat business unit. IBM acquired Red Hat for $34 billion in a deal that closed in 2019.

"As with pretty much every kernel release, we see some very innovative capabilities in 5.14," McGrath said.

While Linux 5.14 will be out soon, it often takes time until it is adopted inside of enterprise releases. McGrath said that Linux 5.14 will first appear in Red Hat's Fedora community Linux distribution and will be a part of the future Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 release. Gerald Pfeifer, CTO for enterprise Linux vendor SUSE, told TechCrunch that his company's openSUSE Tumbleweed community release will likely include the Linux 5.14 kernel within 'days' of the official release. On the enterprise side, he noted that SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4, due next spring, is scheduled to come with Kernel 5.14.

The new Linux update follows a major milestone for the open source operating system, as it was 30 years ago this past Wednesday that creator Linus Torvalds (pictured above) first publicly announced the effort. Over that time Linux has gone from being a hobbyist effort to powering the infrastructure of the internet.

McGrath commented that Linux is already the backbone for the modern cloud and Red Hat is also excited about how Linux will be the backbone for edge computing - not just within telecommunications, but broadly across all industries, from manufacturing and healthcare to entertainment and service providers, in the years to come.

The longevity and continued importance of Linux for the next 30 years is assured in Pfeifer's view. He noted that over the decades Linux and open source have opened up unprecedented potential for innovation, coupled with openness and independence.

"Will Linux, the kernel, still be the leader in 30 years? I don't know. Will it be relevant? Absolutely," he said. "Many of the approaches we have created and developed will still be pillars of technological progress 30 years from now. Of that I am certain."

 

 

Recommended Stories

  • Biden vows to avenge Kabul attack, China’s new rule for tech IPOs, Apple’s App Store settlement

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Friday’s business headlines.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About TSMC Stock?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) is one of the world's most talked-about chipmakers. The global chip shortage highlighted the contract chipmaker's role as a linchpin of the semiconductor market, making it a flashpoint for trade tensions between the United States and China. Let's see why everyone has been talking about TSMC -- and what all that buzz means for investors.

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 27th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would deliver another day of losses…

  • iPhone 13 price could rise thanks to difficulties in making chips, rumour suggests

    The iPhone 13 could cost more than its predecessors because of the chip that powers it, according to a new rumour. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, is reportedly having to spend more to make its chips and is passing that cost on to the companies that use it as a supplier, according to a report from DigiTimes. For the kind of processes used by Apple, that price is expected to rise by something between 3 and 10 per cent, the same report claimed, with Apple experiencing a 3 to 5 per cent price hike.

  • VMware Stock Slides as Growth of Cloud Business Disappoints

    The enterprise-software company reported revenue of $3.14 billion, in line with Street estimates, but investors may not have liked the component parts.

  • Apple’s App Store Settlement Won’t Be a Game Changer. Here’s Why.

    Apple investors seem unperturbed by the news late Thursday that the company has reached a settlement of a class-action lawsuit by app developers that could allow them to route around some App Store fees. In particular, Apple (ticker: AAPL) agreed that developers have the right to tell their customers how they can pay for apps outside the App Store, enabling developers to avoid paying Apple commissions in some circumstances. Developers will not pay Apple a commission on any purchases taking place outside of their app or the App Store.

  • Apple Settles With App Developers Without Making Major Concessions

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. settled a wide-ranging class action lawsuit with U.S. app makers Thursday without agreeing to major changes to its policies, a victory for a company facing criticism that it wields too much power.The settlement will include $100 million worth of payments to app makers ranging from $250 to $30,000 per developer, according to law firm Hagens Berman, which represented plaintiffs claiming Apple overcharged them fees for distributing their programs through the iOS App Store.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • Chips In Consoles Get Pricier, Could Make Them Even Harder To Score

    The global semiconductor industry suffered a potentially significant setback this week when Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), a preeminent chip manufacturer that counts the likes of Apple, Toyota, and other global firms among its client list, announced a price hike for its suite of products. Nikkei Asia reports that TSMC could raise prices by as much as 20 percent.

  • Facebook Has Enterprise Dreams

    Mark Zuckerberg has built the largest social network in the world, but that won't be the end of Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) evolution. Not only is Workplace available for businesses, it's at the center of Oculus for Business, the company's enterprise VR offering. What is Workrooms?

  • How 5G Is Creating New Experiences, Transforming Industries and Enriching Lives

    A message from Qualcomm Technologies

  • Google takes potshots at Jony Ive in Pixel 5a ad about headphone jacks

    Google turns to a Jony Ive impersonator to sell people on the Pixel 5a.

  • Microsoft Wins Blockchain Patent For Implementing Cross Chain Token Service

    What Happened: Multinational tech giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been awarded a patent for implementing a “ledger-independent token service.” According to the grant issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the patent will allow Microsoft to build a system that facilitates the creation and management of tokens across multiple blockchain networks. The computer system can also provide token templates to the user. Each of these will correspond to a type of phy

  • Apple makes sweeping changes to App Store after class action lawsuit

    Apple has made sweeping changes to the App Store rules as part of its response to a class action lawsuit. The changes are one of several concessions proposed by the iPhone maker to resolve a class-action suit from US developers and comes amid investigations by regulators into alleged anti-competitive behaviour. When a person pays for an app on the iOS store or makes a purchase within apps for digital goods, Apple takes a cut from developers - between 15% and 30% on each purchase.

  • T-Mobile CEO apologizes for data breach, announces security partnership with Mandiant

    T-Mobile says it’s “truly sorry” about the data breach that exposed the personal information of more than 54 million customers.

  • For Salesforce investors, Slack must start supercharging growth — and the stock price

    While Salesforce has been consistently increasing both sales and profit – including the 23% increase in revenue in its latest quarter — the software company hasn’t been able to reward its long-term investors. What investors are missing, however, is how growth in the Platform business, already the largest part of Salesforce’s business, will be supercharged by the Slack acquisition. The $27 billion deal, which closed in July, will tie together Salesforce’s disparate offerings and could make it one of the two most influential players alongside Microsoft (MSFT) in the Remote/Hybrid work economy born out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Alibaba-Backed Indie Game Store Aims to Vie With Google

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest indie game distributor, XD Inc., aims to introduce its novel zero-commission app store model to global users as revenue at home declines.The creator of TapTap -- a mobile game store that charges no fees on purchases made within games -- is seeking to chalk up as many global users as it has domestically by the year-end, hoping to draw overseas players with hits like Genshin Impact and the self-made cartoon battle royale shooter Sausage Man.XD, backed by TikTok-owner

  • Microsoft warns cloud customers of flaw that may have exposed databases: report

    Microsoft Corp. has warned thousands of its cloud customers that their databases may have been exposed to intruders, Reuters reported Thursday.

  • Microsoft Is Awarded US Patent for Crypto Token-Creation Service

    The patent describes a ledger-independent system for helping users to create and manage tokens across different networks.