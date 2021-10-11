U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.50
    -13.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,555.00
    -71.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,744.25
    -64.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.40
    -8.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.33
    +1.98 (+2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.00
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1575
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.27
    +0.73 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3644
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8760
    +0.6610 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,501.03
    +789.27 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,347.64
    +42.04 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,097.36
    +1.81 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Linux OS Market to Rise at 19.2% CAGR till 2027

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Major Key players of Linux Operating System Market:- Amazon Web Services, Inc., Arch Linux, Canonical Ltd., Elementary, Slackware Linux Project, IBM Corporation, MontaVista Software, LLC, Oracle Corporation .

Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Linux Operating System market size is projected to reach USD 15.64 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing product applications across diverse industry verticals will bode well for market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Linux Operating System Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Distribution (Virtual Machines, Servers and Desktops), By End-use (Commercial/Enterprise and Individual), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 3.89 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a sense of panic across the world. Accounting to the rapid spread of the disease, governments across majority of the countries are taking in strict actions to control the spread of the disease. Despite the impact of coronavirus outbreak on several businesses, it is likely to have a minimal impact on the Linux-OS vendors across the world. The market will witness quick recovery in the post-coronavirus outbreak era.

The Linux OS Market report will include the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global. It will also include the strategies that major companies are adopting to overcome the downfalls during this pandemic.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/linux-operating-system-market-103037

List of companies profiled in the Linux Operating System Market:

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

  • Arch Linux

  • Canonical Ltd. (United Kingdom)

  • ClearCenter (US)

  • Debian (US)

  • Elementary, Inc. (US)

  • Slackware Linux Project(US)

  • IBM Corporation (Red Hat, Inc.) (US)

  • Zorin Group (Ireland)

  • MontaVista Software, LLC (US)

  • Oracle Corporation (US)

  • Plesk International GmbH (SolvasVM) (Switzerland)

  • SUSE Group (Germany)

Linux OS Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

19.2%

2027 Value Projection

USD 15.64 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 3.89 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

Distribution; End User; and Regional;

Growth Drivers

North America to Account for the Largest Share; Increasing Investment in Cloud Platforms Will Aid Growth

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Market Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges

Rising Demand for Advanced Gaming Hardware and Accessories to Drive Market


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Linux OS Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/linux-operating-system-market-103037

North America to Account for the Largest Share; Increasing Investment in Cloud Platforms Will Aid Growth

The Linux Operating System Market report analyzes ongoing market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Linux Operating System Market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies in the United States will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in this region. As of 2018, the market in 2018 was worth USD 675.5 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Europe will exhibit a considerable CAGR in the coming years driven by the growing efforts to integrate the use of Linux-OS in desktop systems in several countries across Europe.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Market Growth

The Linux Operating System Market report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on market growth. In December 2017, ClearCenter announced that it has completed the acquisition of Minebox IT Services. Through this acquisition, the company will look to enhance ClearOS. ClearCenter will look to capitalize on Minebox’s blockchain based decentralized platform with the ClearOs. This acquisition will help the companies offer improved customer services, by providing enhanced Linux-OS platforms across the world. ClearCenter’s acquisition of Minebox will not just help the company grow but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/linux-operating-system-market-103037

Research Objectives of the Market Report: -

  • To study and analyze the Global consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2016 to 2020, and forecast to 2027.

  • To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

  • Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, Linux Operating System market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

  • To analyze the with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total Linux Operating System market.

  • To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

  • To project the consumption of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

  • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Linux Operating System market.

  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Linux operating systems are used in several applications by major companies across the world. They are used to develop several coding languages and build embedded systems on a large scale. The increasing adoption of cloud platforms in Linux-based OS will allow applications across diverse industry verticals. The ease of availability of cloud platforms as well open-source codes over the internet will emerge in favor of the growth of the overall Linux Operating System Market in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies operating across the world will bode well for the growth of the market in the coming years. The increasing investment in the adoption of cloud-based applications derived through Linux OS will contribute to the growing demand for the product across the world. Moreover, the use of Linux-OS by major companies such as Facebook will create several opportunities for market growth.

Industry Developments:

December 2019: Elementary, Inc. announced the launch of Elementary OS 5.1 Hera linux distribution with the aim of providing more refined end-user experience, and improved productivity for new users.

Quick - Buy - Linux Operating System Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103037

Table Of Content :

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Linux Operating System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Distribution

      • Virtual Machines

      • Servers

      • Desktops

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By End-use

      • Commercial/Enterprise

      • Individual

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

      • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

      • Latin America (LATAM)

  • North America Linux Operating System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Distribution

      • Virtual Machines

      • Servers

      • Desktops

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By End-use

      • Commercial/Enterprise

      • Individual

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • US

      • Canada

  • Europe Linux Operating System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Distribution

      • Virtual Machines

      • Servers

      • Desktops

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By End-use

      • Commercial/Enterprise

      • Individual

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • Germany

      • U.K.

      • France

      • Italy

      • The Netherlands

      • Spain

      • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific Linux Operating System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Distribution

      • Virtual Machines

      • Servers

      • Desktops

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By End-use

      • Commercial/Enterprise

      • Individual

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • South Korea

      • Australia

      • Singapore

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/linux-operating-system-market-103037

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Task Management Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Turret/Bullet Cameras, and Handheld Cameras), By End-User (Airports, Hospitals, Public Places, Enterprises/Factories, Banks, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Thermal Camera Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Handheld, Mounted, and Scopes and Goggles), By Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), By Application (Monitoring and Inspection, Security and Surveillance, Detection and Measurement, Search and Rescue Operations), By End-use (Military and Defense, Industrial, Commercial, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Residential, Automotive) and Regional Forecast, 2020–2027

Email Marketing Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Channel (Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Customers (B2C)), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Application (Email Lead Generation, Sales Reporting, Customer Management), By Industry (Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/linux-operating-system-market-10032


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • China Tech Stocks Extend Rebound on Relief Over Meituan Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks continued their rebound on Monday after Beijing slapped a smaller-than-expected fine on food delivery giant Meituan.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Int

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Oil Surges Past $80 With Global Power Crisis Set to Boost Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged past $80 a barrel as the global power crunch rattled a market in which OPEC+ has only been restoring output at a modest pace. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a S

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield. When it comes to dividend investing, one must almost always consider it […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    When companies that pay you to own them can be purchased at a bargain price, it's certainly worth your time to consider it.

  • Chinese Developers Seek to Extend, Swap Debt: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Tightening liquidity means that Chinese developers are seeking to extend maturities or undertake debt exchanges on bond obligations to avoid default amid the fallout from China Evergrande Group. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Deb

  • Apple Is Close to Another Milestone: $100 Billion in Profits

    Even as inflation and shortages cast doubt over the third-quarter earnings season, Apple may soon join Saudi Aramco in minting $100 billion a year. Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft could join the club within five years.

  • Asos shares plunge as CEO Nick Beighton steps down

    The retailer blamed supply chain disruptions and global backlogs for its slowing sales growth.

  • Is ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCXI ) by taking the...

  • How Much Can I Take Out of My Retirement Account? Why 4% Might Be Too Much.

    What are the right withdrawal strategies for retirees in today’s low-yield environment? The 4% rule, a popular theory, says one can safely spend down 4% of their portfolio annually, increasing each year with inflation, during one’s retirement. The participants were John Rekenthaler and Hong Cheng of Morningstar, Jonathan Guyton of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, and Michael Finke of the American College of Financial Services.

  • Stocks Drop as Surging Oil Price Unsettles Traders: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures dipped with European stocks as the highest oil prices since 2014 stirred fears that a spreading energy crunch will derail the global pandemic recovery.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • 2 Recent IPOs Trading at Bargain Prices

    Both American Well (NYSE: AMWL) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) are trading at their lowest levels ever in their short histories. Shares of telehealth company American Well (also known as Amwell) began trading on the public market on Oct. 5, 2020, at $28.86.