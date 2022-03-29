U.S. markets open in 7 hours 12 minutes

Linxa Connect empowers OTEGLOBE voice wholesale business transformation

·3 min read

Linxa brings higher levels of automation and control to OTEGLOBE's wholesale voice business with its fully integrated, end-to-end wholesale management platform

LONDON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxa, the award-winning wholesale telecoms platform leader, is proud to announce the deployment of Linxa Connect, empowering OTEGLOBE Carrier to transform its wholesale voice business. Linxa Connect, is a fully integrated end-to-end telecom management platform which seamlessly supports and automates wholesale processes, from rate management, to routing, quality and deal management, all the way to billing, dispute management, fraud and real time reporting.

This strategic transformation project has enabled OTEGLOBE to replace their legacy Platform with a leading edge, agile and more efficient Solution, Linxa Connect. Furthermore, rather than only replacing legacy systems, the team's together went a step further and transformed OTEGLOBE's wholesale operations by enhancing automation and business processes, enabling them to benefit from significant competitive advantages and efficiencies from day one.

"OTEGLOBE is a dynamic, forward-thinking operator and we are delighted to be a part of the continued success of their wholesale voice business. By nature, our platform constantly evolves to stay at the forefront of new industry requirements, while remaining flexible so it can scale with ease. We believe these acumens will be the basis of a long and fruitful partnership, putting us at the core of OTEGLOBE's voice evolution strategy, growth and success," says Ali Gazioğlu, COO at Linxa.

"Linxa Connect, has enabled us to transform our wholesale voice business, giving us the efficiency, transparency and agility required in today's rapidly changing voice business. We are now able to not only benefit from higher levels of automation and control, but more importantly, we are better equipped to offer the high quality, secure, competitively priced voice solutions that our customers expect, day in, day out," says George Nikoloudis, COO of OTEGLOBE.

The Linxa Connect platform empowers the successful voice business of a growing number of Tier-1 carriers and will continue to do so by fostering solutions that give these companies what they desperately need to remain relevant: simplicity, automation, control and agility.

About Linxa

Linxa delivers telecom software platforms designed to make it simpler and faster to grow profitability and capture new revenue in the complex telecom market. Along with high performance switching and network products, we offer tools and support to efficiently manage rating, pricing, routing, monitoring / reporting and invoicing with high levels of automation. This enables telecom providers to focus on their core business, reduce fraud and disputes, while optimizing routing and making real-time decisions based on price and quality. Linxa has offices in the UK and Turkey with local presence in USA, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, Tunisia, South Africa and Australia.

www.linxa.com

About OTEGLOBE

OTEGLOBE, is the international wholesale arm of OTE Group and the leading wholesale carrier in S.E. Europe with global reach, delivering a complete portfolio of voice and data services. By combining a resilient subsea route with a diverse terrestrial network, OTEGLOBE offers an alternative path for connecting Europe to Asia and the world through Greece and emerges as a reliable hub in the Mediterranean basin.

OTEGLOBE operates the most robust, resilient, protected and extensive network in SE Europe, incorporating the latest technical innovations, as well as its own, private IP network. As an established IPX carrier with strong presence in the global voice wholesale market, the company offers high quality voice and roaming services over redundant points of interconnection, as well as a broad range of mobile and value added services.

www.oteglobe.gr

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linxa-connect-empowers-oteglobe-voice-wholesale-business-transformation-301510885.html

SOURCE Linxa

