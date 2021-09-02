U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

Linxon announces Stefan Reisacher as CEO

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linxon Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Reisacher as CEO of Linxon to lead the company in a new phase of growth.

"Stefan has successfully led the company as interim CEO since March 2021. After conducting a comprehensive search of internal and external candidates, the Board has selected Stefan because of his values, leadership style, experience, passion for Linxon and his performance as interim CEO since March 2021. We have confidence in his abilities and collaborative approach to see the company into the future", said Steve Morriss, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Stefan brings in-depth knowledge of Linxon, its clients and opportunities for growth and the Board looks forward to supporting him in unlocking the company's full potential."

Linxon has a bright future and continues building its reputation in the electric power industry with a unique company in the EPC substation market. Within the 3 years since its inception, the company has made great strides and is confident in its journey ahead. The energy market has been, and will continue to, evolve as the world deals with the critical issue of climate change. Linxon has a key role to play in this space and is proud to be part of a sustainable solution, bringing a carbon-neutral offering and technical expertise to its clients and do its part in helping the world deals with the critical issue of climate change.

"It is an honor to accept the CEO position as Linxon celebrates its third birthday. As a team, we have made great strides in a short period of time and are completely focused on growing the business and positioning Linxon as an outstanding partner in our key segments," said Stefan Reisacher, CEO, Linxon. I look forward to leading Linxon in its journey and am committed to our mission and strategy, serving our clients, nurturing our culture and creating value for our shareholders."

Stefan brings a background in engineering and broad experience across the power industry, including senior roles at Alstom, ABB and since 2018 at Linxon on the senior management team leading the company's EMEA operations and then as interim CEO. He is a graduate of the Technical University of Munich and holds an MBA from the University of Reading's Henley Business School.

CONTACT:

Kristina Holmström Matses
Head of Communications
kristina.holmstrom-matses@linxon.com
+46 70 608 30 17

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/linxon/r/linxon-announces-stefan-reisacher-as-ceo,c3408588

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/stefan-reisacher-1,c2949983

Stefan Reisacher 1

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linxon-announces-stefan-reisacher-as-ceo-301368151.html

SOURCE Linxon

