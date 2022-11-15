U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,992.75
    +26.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,716.00
    +155.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,856.50
    +121.75 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.30
    +14.30 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.95
    -0.92 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.30
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.15
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0407
    +0.0077 (+0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.59
    +1.07 (+4.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1833
    +0.0079 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3400
    -0.6600 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,913.26
    +212.31 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.56
    +24.28 (+6.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,391.85
    +6.68 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Linxon secures framework agreement for ESB, Republic of Ireland

·3 min read

BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has secured a prestigious framework agreement for the works associated with the Design and Build of High Voltage Electrical Substations for ESB in the Republic of Ireland, which runs from 2022 to 2025 with optional extension until 2029.

Linxon, has won its second strategic long term framework agreement for the Design and Build of high voltage substations for ESB (Electricity Supply Board) in the Republic of Ireland, which runs from 2022 to 2025 with optional extension until 2029.

"We are delighted to have been selected by the ESB to enter into a long-term relationship and secure our place on this exciting Design and Build of HV substation framework. This is our 2nd major award in the Republic of Ireland, we will work in a collaborative way to deliver a successful framework between our organisations, and I look forward to continuing this over the next few years with a firm focus upon achieving our shared Net Zero ambitions", said Stefan Reisacher, CEO of Linxon.

This framework will involve Linxon providing its market leading technical / equipment innovation, system integration and construction knowledge across ESB Networks electrical transmission infrastructure ranging from 132 kV to 400 kV, whilst supporting both organisations' drive towards Net Zero. The framework activities will range from small substation extensions and refurbishment to large scale, innovative, new build substation requirements. The proposed scope of works for the projects under this framework agreement will include, but not be limited to:  400 kV / 220 kV / 110 kV / 38 kV voltage levels GIS and/or AIS switchgears, substation control system and protection systems, underground HV cable circuits and overhead lines depending on project requirements.

Linxon is building the infrastructure to power the world with carbon free energy. We strive to minimize the carbon impact of our business activities, by continually looking for supply options and methods of working which will significantly reduce carbon emissions – in design, procurement and construction.

About Electricity Supply Board (ESB)

Electricity Supply Board (ESB) was established in 1927 as a statutory corporation in the Republic of Ireland under the Electricity (Supply) Act 1927. With a holding of 95%, ESB is majority owned by the Irish Government. The remaining 5% is held by the trustees of an Employee Share Ownership Plan.

About Linxon

Linxon commenced operations on September 1, 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission and transportation solutions. Substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity. Within the substation, switchgear controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.

We combine SNC-Lavalin's project management expertise and  Hitachi Energy's industry-leading technological knowledge to create a company dedicated to substations. As one of the leading engineering companies, we help our customers with turnkey solutions in the field of substations for power transmission, renewable energy and transportation. As a single point of contact we combine the accumulated knowhow of key-suppliers and contractors so that customers benefit from efficient solutions, increased industrial productivity and a lower environmental impact. We work to shape energy solutions to empower sustainable connectivity. linxon.com

CONTACT:

Kristina Holmström Matses
Head of Communications
kristina.holmstrom-matses@linxon.com
+46 70 608 30 17

Derek Duggan
General Manager Linxon Ireland
derek.duggan@linxon.com
+41 79 340 7076


The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/stefan-reisacher-1,c3114006

Stefan Reisacher 1

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/similar-substation,c3114009

Similar substation

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/linxon-secures-framework-agreement-for-esb-republic-of-ireland-301678106.html

Recommended Stories

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: SQM, ALB, JKS, PXD, NEE

    SQM, ALB, JKS, PXD and NEE have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now

    Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) has been a great growth stock over the years. The renewable energy producer has grown its funds from operation (FFO) by an average of 10% per share each year over the last decade. Add in its steadily rising dividend, and Brookfield has generated 14% total annualized returns, outpacing the S&P 500's 13.3% total returns during that timeframe.

  • In brutal drought, Kenyan herders look for hope underground

    After three years of drought in Samburu County, Kenya, the riverbeds were bone-dry. Harnessing Eastern Africa's groundwater could be a huge benefit for a region struggling to slake its thirst. Climate change is making drought more likely but, as in much of the continent, people in East Africa and the Horn of Africa lack the resources to tap groundwater on a wide and efficient scale.

  • Biden, Jokowi Unveil $20 Billion Deal to Wean Indonesia Off Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo will announce a climate finance deal providing $20 billion to help Indonesia pivot away from coal power.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsThe fu

  • As climate warms, a China planner advocates "sponge cities"

    To cushion the impact of extreme weather due to climate change, a Chinese landscape architect has been making the case for China and other countries to create so-called “sponge cities.” Yu Kongjian, who spoke to The Associated Press in Beijing, uses sweeping language to express his vision for cities that can withstand variable temperatures, drought and heavy rainfall. The challenges for implementing this vision at a time of ambitious economic development in China are multifold.

  • ‘Deep Geothermal’ Promises to Let Drillers Go Deeper, Faster and Hotter

    New technologies would allow geothermal plants to be built in places where Earth’s heat is farther from the surface

  • Carlyle launches European clean energy developer: 'We would rather build'

    Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc has formed a unit to build solar and other renewable energy plants as part of a push into creating infrastructure to address the global shift away from planet-warming fossil fuels. Carlyle did not say how much it expected to spend to reach a targeted project pipeline of 10 gigawatts by 2030 for the new unit, named Telis Energy. For years, infrastructure funds have been buying stakes in low-carbon energy generation for steady returns.

  • Big Oil’s big presence at COP27 and 5 more notables from climate summit’s midway mark

    COP27 observers aren't yet able to say if the talks will produce a shift in moving emissions-cutting chatter beyond voluntary efforts to accountable action.

  • In Colorado, oil firms fix leaky wells ahead of new rules

    Northern Colorado's biggest oil producing region is emerging as a test case for energy companies hoping to tackle the industry's most pressing regulatory and environmental problems: capping old wells that leak climate-warming methane and other emissions. In this farming community, oil giant Chevron Corp is sending crews as part of a state-wide push to seal leaks. Colorado, the fifth largest U.S. oil-producing state, has been in the forefront of anti-drilling sentiment spreading across the country.

  • Resource-heavy African nations demand more money for removing emissions

    African nations tell the COP27 climate talks they want to increase how much money they receive from carbon schemes that offset greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Herschel Walker: U.S. should keep 'gas-guzzling cars' that produce 'good emissions'

    Campaigning in Georgia, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said the U.S. is not ready to implement policies like the Green New Deal that are designed to address climate change. Instead, he said the country needs to "keep having those gas-guzzling cars" that produce "good emissions."

  • Biden Has ‘Almost Guaranteed’ Hydrogen’s Future, Macquarie Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Green hydrogen’s future as a major energy source has been boosted by US President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which will push investment into the nascent carbon-free fuel, according to Macquarie Group Ltd. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Rec

  • Sussman: The dawn of electric vehicles

    Mike Sussman reflects on the prominence of electric vehicles in the United States and whether the country is ready for them.

  • Oil-leader Saudi Arabia has ‘green vision’ at COP27 climate talks, critics unmoved

    Saudi Arabia is presenting itself as a leader in green energy and eco-friendly practices, including optimistic assessments of technologies like carbon capture.

  • Big gas chiefs bill themselves as climate leaders at COP27

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The heads of two big natural gas companies told Reuters on Monday they were seeking to use the setting of the COP27 international climate summit to bill their industry as a leader in the fight against global warming. The charm offensive by gas producers EQT and NewMed Energy reflected the friendlier reception enjoyed by some fossil fuel companies at this year's U.N. climate negotiations in Egypt, following years in which they were ostracized as the chief villains of global warming. "The most important thing is for people to see America’s largest natural gas producer here at COP27 as a symbol that we’re going to be a leader in energy transition," Toby Rice, EQT's chief Executive, told Reuters on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.

  • Funding for Green-Hydrogen Plant at Saudi Arabia’s Neom Almost Done

    (Bloomberg) -- The financing for a green-hydrogen plant in Neom in Saudi Arabia -- set to be one of the world’s largest -- may be completed in the coming months, according to ACWA Power Co.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionUS Futures Pare Drop as Yields Keep Traders War

  • Mexico releases 'ambitious' renewable energy targets to fight climate change

    Mexico announced Monday that it plans to dramatically increase the amount of power it generates from renewable sources of energy, deploying more than 30 additional gigawatts of annual electricity generation from wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower by 2030.

  • Green Hydrogen Decisions Must Be Made Now, Fortescue Future Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Green hydrogen producers need to start making major investment decisions now if climate goals are to be met, according to one of the leading proponents of the clean fuel. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionUS Futures Pare Drop as Yields Keep Traders Wary:

  • New processors to reshape North Dakota's export-focused soy sector

    North Dakota's soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production. U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by as much as 30% over the next four years, with more than a dozen planned new facilities or expansions that are part of a nationwide wave of investment in processing the main U.S. export crop, largely to supply vegetable oil to renewable diesel makers. The surge would upend traditional trade flows as exports of whole soybeans to markets like China give way to more domestic demand and greater overseas shipments of soymeal, a product that China typically does not import.

  • Billionaire climate activist wins board fight at Australia's AGL Energy

    Shareholders in AGL Energy, Australia's largest power producer, on Tuesday defied their board and approved all four directors proposed by the company's top shareholder, tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes. At the same time, in a surprise outcome, more than 25% of shareholders rejected the executive pay plan, final votes showed. Under Australian corporate rules, the entire board could face re-election if that is rejected again next year.