Linzi, China Shines as the Ancient Capital of Qi and Hometown of Soccer

ZIBO, China, Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "A journey of one thousand miles can never be made without the accumulation of every single step; an ocean can never be vast without the contribution of every single stream and brook." Recently, in front of the Jixia Academy Monument in Linzi District, Zibo City, Shandong Province, students participating in an eco-study tour of Qi culture, themed"Insights into the Famous Ancient Capital in its Cultural Context", recited lines from the famous Xunzi (Hsun-Tzu)- Exhortation to Learning, under the guidance of an instructor.

Students reciting Xunzi (Hsun-Tzu) - Exhortation to Learning under the guidance of an instructor.

Linzi is the birthplace of Qi culture in China, a culture that had a profound influence on the formation and development of early Chinese culture. Due to its distinctive principles of reform, openness, pragmatism and inclusiveness, Qi culture also had a marked impact on Metaphysics during the Wei (220-265) and Jin (265-420) dynasties, Neo-Confucianism during the Song (960-1279) and Ming (1368-1644) dynasties, and on post-Qin (221 BCE-206 BCE) and Han (206 BCE-220 CE) politics, economics and on civilization generally.

In recent years, Linzi has sought to capitalize on the strengths of Qi culture in the tourism and education sectors, and has been vigorously promoting its cultural empowerment initiative, according to the Information Office of the Linzi District People's Government. Leveraging its abundant traditional cultural resources, Linzi's development has focused strongly on optimization of the environment, cultural advancement, curriculum development and other unique aspects. As a result, the Qi culture + study tour initiative has emerged.

Focusing on Cuju - one of the core elements of Qi culture (and the location of the earliest known game of soccer), Linzi has delivered top-notch culture and tourism projects, such as the Soccer Museum and Cuju Town, and has produced a series of Qi culture creative projects, including the Cuju-themed intellectual property (IP) animation - Cuju Xiaozi (Cuju Squad). The International Qi Culture Tourism Festival and World Football Culture Summit has been held in Linzi for several successive years, and Linzi has hosted ceremonies in which China League One and China League Two welcomed the football for their games. The Linzi archaized Cuju, and famous paintings like "Emperor Taizu of Song Playing Cuju" and "Noble Ladies Playing Cuju" have, on many occasions, been selected as national gifts for foreign guests.

