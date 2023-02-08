U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

Lion Announces It Will Explore ChatGPT Related AI & NLP Technologies To Empower Digital Program

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services and developer of new growth products that include SPAC sponsorship, NFT, and metaverse-related initiatives, today announced the Company will deep dive into chat generative pre-trained transformer ("ChatGPT", Natural Language Processing) technology  to explore the possibility of leveraging the technology for the expansion of Metaverse games and NFT digital collection projects. Lion envision that this initiative will enhance core product competencies, increasing content diversity, reducing production costs, and increasing business growth. In the future, the Company will continue to study artificial intelligence grid computing ("AIGC") related technologies to inject new momentum into the development of various innovative businesses.

Lion's metaverse project "Lion World" is committed to becoming a decentralized user-generated content ("UGC") platform and intelligent content ecosystem creator, providing a virtual space for users to learn, work, play and socialize. Relying on AIGC as a productivity tool, Lion will explore the feasibility of integrating ChatGPT and related technologies to significantly reduce the threshold and increase efficiency of online content production and interaction, and allow artificial intelligence ("AI") models to assist with tasks such as program generation, code compilation, search services, interactive dialogues, data analysis and more. It is believed that with the development of ChatGPT and the iterative upgrading of this technology, in the future, enhanced NPCs (Non-Player Characters) which can simulate the operation of real-world players will populate the game realm of Lion World.

Lion believes ChatGPT will also accelerate digital content innovation and may catalyze a significant upsurge in artistic experimentation in the NFT field "MetaWords", a metaverse language-based NFT project by Lion in collaboration with world-renowned artist Xu Bing, will look at using AIGC and ChatGPT technology to aid platform users in easily generating more diversified and original digital works and related text introductions.

Mr. Chunning (Wilson) Wang, CEO of Lion, said, "Finance, technology and digitalization are the three cornerstones of Lion's efforts to move forward in the frontier of financial technology. The technological breakthrough of ChatGPT will open up massive application scenarios and Lion will look at fully leveraging applicable technology for the Company's relevant innovative business sectors. We believe that the application of leading AI technology will become a core feature of new content production infrastructure in the fields of Web3.0 and the metaverse. In the future, we will continue to increase efforts in the fields of FinTech, AIGC, ESG, Web3.0 as well as virtual assets, and devote ourselves to promoting the high-speed construction and high-quality sustainable development of the digital financial ecosystem business, creating meaningful growth and value for our shareholders.

About Lion

Lion Group Holding LTD. (Nasdaq: LGHL) operates an all-in one, state-of-the-art trading platform that offer a wide spectrum of products and services, including (i) Total Return Service (TRS) Trading, (ii) Contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, (iii) Insurance Brokerage and (iv) Futures and Securities Brokerage.

In addition, Lion owns a professional and experienced SPAC sponsorship team to become a leader in the SPAC arena, helping guide private companies through their listing journey while creating value for Lion itself. Lion is also committed to building the world's top one-stop, cross-chain, high-expansion non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace as well as operating and managing innovative projects in areas such as the Metaverse, Web 3.0, and ESG through advanced technology research and development. Additional information may be found at http://ir.liongrouphl.com.

Contacts

Lion Group Holding
Tel: +852 2820 9011
Email: ir@liongrouphl.com

ICR, LLC
William Zima
Tel: +1 203 682 8233
Email: ir@liongrouphl.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lion-announces-it-will-explore-chatgpt-related-ai--nlp-technologies-to-empower-digital-program-301741651.html

SOURCE Lion Group Holding Ltd.

