LION E-Mobility AG (ETR:LMIA) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

LION E-Mobility AG's (ETR:LMIA) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Electrical industry in Germany have P/S ratios greater than 1.1x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Has LION E-Mobility Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, LION E-Mobility has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on LION E-Mobility will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For LION E-Mobility?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as LION E-Mobility's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 87% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 9.1%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

With this information, we find it odd that LION E-Mobility is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What Does LION E-Mobility's P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of LION E-Mobility revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for LION E-Mobility (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

